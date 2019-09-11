21 powerful photos of people becoming American citizens

caption Naturalization ceremonies can be emotional. source John Moore/Getty Images

For many immigrants that come to the US, the citizenship process can be long, expensive, and stressful. It comes as no surprise that for those who traveled from all corners of the world to come here, the moment that they become naturalized as citizens is typically filled with joy, relief, and excitement.

Here are some powerful photos of newly naturalized American citizens.

Stallone Laurel Dias recited the pledge of allegiance.

caption Stallone Laurel Dias recites the US Pledge of Allegiance after taking the oath to become a US citizen in Boston source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

He became a citizen on July 18, 2018.

New citizens smiled as they said they pledge of allegiance.

caption New citizens stand during the Pledge of Allegiance at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A new citizen stood for the pledge.

caption She took her oath at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, New York. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

She became a citizen on April 10, 2017.

A new citizen smiled and waved her flag.

caption She took her oath in Los Angeles, California. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

They became citizens on March 20, 2018.

New citizens of the military smiled as they waited to take their oath of citizenship.

caption Their ceremony took place in Los Angeles, California. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

They became citizens on September 20, 2017.

New citizens smiled for a selfie after they took their oath.

caption They took their oath in Los Angeles, California. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

They became citizens on May 23, 2017.

Brianna Valanzuele hugged her grandmother as she became a citizen.

caption Brianna Valanzuele, 14, hugs her grandmother after her grandmother was sworn in as a new US citizen at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

She became a citizen on May 23, 2017.

Scarlet Gammon shared an emotional moment with her husband George.

caption She became a citizen in Los Angeles, California. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

She took her oath on May 23, 2017.

They became citizens on August 17, 2018.

Immaculee Ilibagiza cried while reciting the pledge of allegiance.

She became a citizen on April 17, 2013. She sought asylum in the US after fleeing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, according to the AP. She is also the author of the best seller “Left to Tell, Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Holocaust.”

Then-Florida Governor Charlie Crist hugged Ana Henriquez Diaz during a naturalization ceremony.

She became a citizen on December 19, 2007

Silvia Hunt cheered as Mexico was called during a naturalization ceremony.

She became a citizen on September 16, 2016.

Hatoumata Tounkara held up her naturalization certificate.

She became a citizen on June 20, 2016.

Roberta Minke hugged her daughter Sophia after becoming a citizen.

She became a citizen on July 3, 2014 in Irving, Texas.

Jean Naason waved his flag with a smile during a naturalization ceremony.

He became a citizen on June 5, 2014 in Miami.

Zuyu Nu took the oath of citizenship at the Statue of Liberty.

He became a citizen on October 28, 2011 with 125 people.

Robert Moshenko rocked an American flag jacket during his ceremony.

He became a citizen on September 20, 2010 with 60 people.

Maria E. Del Rio kissed her husband, Raul del Rio as he became a citizen.

He became a citizen on August 20, 1998 among 10,000 people in two different ceremonies.

An new citizen has an emotional moment during his ceremony.

caption He stood for the invocation with his flag. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

He became a citizen on March 21, 2013.

People shook hands during a ceremony.

caption The ceremony took place at Liberty State Park in New Jersey. source John Moore/Getty Images

They became citizens on September 17, 2015.

Maria De Las Mercedes Nunez Salgado smiled widely as she became a citizens.

She became a citizen on a June 14, 2006.