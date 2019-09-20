20 of Princess Diana’s most daring outfits

caption Princess Diana is a fashion icon. source Anwar Hussein/Getty/Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana is known for many things, including her colorful and daring style.

Some of the late royal’s most famous looks include her off-the-shoulder “Revenge Dress” from 1994 and her casual Virgin-Atlantic sweatshirt look from 1995.

The princess is also known for wearing beautiful gowns, including her wedding dress with a 25-foot-long train.

To this day, the late Princess Diana is remembered as a kind philanthropist, loving mother to her two sons, and true style icon.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the royal was known for wearing a wide range of colorful, elegant, and daring fashions that many are still inspired by today.

Here are 20 of Princess Diana’s most memorable looks.

Princess Diana’s wedding gown had a magnificently long train.

caption The train was 25-feet long. source Fox Photos / Stringer

For her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, Diana wore a gown that fully embraced the style of the 1980s with its giant, puffy sleeves.

That said, the most iconic and daring part of this gown is its train. The train was 25 feet long, the longest in royal-wedding history.

Her honeymoon dress had was light and colorful.

caption She wore this dress while leaving an airport. source Kypros / Contributor

In 1981, Princess Diana left for her honeymoon in this light, flowery wrap dress by Donald Campbell. She paired it with a pearl choker.

Princess Diana wore this dreamy gown the day before it was announced she was pregnant with Prince William.

caption Once again, she paired the dress with a choker. source Tim Graham / Contributor/Getty

This gauzy off-the-shoulder dress, with swirls of lilac and pink, has a dreamy quality to it.

She wore this look in 1981 on the day before the palace announced that she was pregnant with Prince William.

Shortly after Prince William’s birth, she looked elegant in polka dots.

caption Princess Diana and Prince Charles with their newborn son Prince William in 1982. source Princess Diana Archive / Stringer / Getty

Princess Diana’s patterned teal dress was colorful and fun.

Kate Middleton seemingly channeled Princess Diana’s 1982 polka-dotted look for her own post-pregnancy photos in 2013. Shortly after giving birth to Prince George, Middleton wore a light-blue polka-dot frock.

Princess Diana paired elegant jewels with vibrant colors.

caption She wore this dress in 1983. source Anwar Hussein/Getty

In 1983, Princess Diana once again seemingly broke an unofficial royal guideline by baring her shoulders in this bright-pink, spaghetti-strap gown.

The princess paired the dress with the famed Spencer-family tiara.

She could sometimes be spotted in a bow tie, too.

caption She wore this outfit while attending a concert. source David Levenson / Contributor

Princess Diana may have been known for her elaborate dresses, but she has also worn some memorable suits.

Here she is in 1984 attending a rock concert while wearing a black-and-white tuxedo-style suit.

She danced with John Travolta in an elegant velvet gown.

caption Once again, she’s wearing a choker. source Anwar Hussein / Contributor/Getty

In 1985, Princess Diana wore this dark velvet gown and paired it with her famed pearl choker.

Here, she’s dancing with actor John Travolta in the White House.

She’s worn some sparkling open-back numbers, too.

caption She wore this to a movie premiere. source Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Diana was glittering in silver at the 1985 premiere of the James-Bond movie “A View To a Kill.”

The gown was complete with a revealing open back, a style that’s quite uncommon for a member of the royal family to wear.

Princess Diana has also worn some polished, striped looks.

caption The dress is by Catherine Walker. source David Levenson/Getty Images

While visiting a naval base during a 1985 royal tour of Italy, Princess Diana wore a pinstriped dress by Catherine Walker and paired it with a simple hat.

Princess Diana truly embraced the style of the 1980s in this shoulder-padded frock.

caption She wore the dress while in Italy. source Princess Diana Archive / Stringer/Getty

In another iconic look from 1985, Princess Diana chose this star-patterned, drop-waist gown for another Italy event.

The dress even featured shoulder pads, a 1980s signature.

The princess also wore some color-blocked looks.

caption Color blocking was a popular trend in the 1980s. source Tim Graham / Contributor/Getty

Princess Diana also embraced color blocking, another popular trend throughout the 1980s.

She wore this bold blue and black dress in 1985 while on a trip to Venice, Italy.

Princess Diana also knew how to style a casual look.

caption This time, the princess channeled a trend from the 1950s. source Tim Graham / Contributor/Getty

Pedal pushers may have been popular in the 1950s, but the princess brought them back in 1986 during a day off at home.

The gingham-patterned pants and vibrant-pink sweater took the casual look to new heights.

In 1988, the princess showed her accessorizing prowess.

caption She wore this look to Bangkok, Thailand. source Georges De Keerle / Contributor/Getty

During an official 1988 visit to Bangkok, Thailand, Princess Diana looked chic in this cinched dress that was paired with white sunglasses and a vibrant teal belt.

Princess Diana loved her pearls — and sometimes she wore them head-to-toe.

caption The dress is currently in a museum. source Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Some people have compared this 1989 look to something the musician Elvis would wear.

The pearl-covered gown is currently at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

She could combine contrasting colors in the perfect way.

caption Princess Diana wore this during a visit to Hong Kong. source Princess Diana Archive / Stringer/ Getty

Princess Diana’s colorful style is showcased in this polished red and purple look.

She wore this chic ensemble during a visit to Hong Kong in 1989.

She knew how to work her Sunday best.

caption Princess Diana with Prince William in 1990. source Tim Graham / Contributor/Getty

While leaving a church service with Prince William in 1990, the princess donned this striking outfit that featured a houndstooth print.

Many have called this her “Revenge Dress.”

caption No other royal had dared to wear this style of dress before. source Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

In 1994, on the night that the controversial Prince-Charles documentary aired (in it, he admitted to having an affair), the princess arrived at the Serpentine Gallery wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline.

This velvet, off-the-shoulder minidress was a look that no other royal before her had dared to wear.

To this day, the frock has been widely dubbed “The Revenge Dress.”

Princess Diana seemingly channeled an American icon with this look.

caption The look seemed to resemble an outfit Jackie Kennedy once wore. source Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Princess Diana seemingly channeled Jackie Kennedy’s famed pink outfit in this Versace skirt suit during this 1995 outing to the Howe Barracks in Canterbury, Kent.

She could rock any kind of neckline.

caption She wore this look to a gallery. source Princess Diana Archive / Stringer

This beaded dress with a shocking, plunging neckline seemed perfect for Diana’s summertime appearance at the Serpentine Gallery in 1995.

And who can forget one of Princess Diana’s most famous casual looks?

caption The Virgin-Atlantic sweatshirt would later be auctioned off. source Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty

In 1995, the princess showed off this casual look that featured bright-orange shorts, sneakers, and a Virgin-Atlantic sweatshirt.

Years later, in July 2019, this sweatshirt was auctioned off. According to Vanity Fair, it sold for $53,532.

