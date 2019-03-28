10 adorable photos that prove Sweden’s Prince Oscar is the grumpiest royal

caption Prince Oscar of Sweden. source Michael Campanella/ Getty Images

Prince Oscar of Sweden often looks like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Whether it’s at a royal engagement or an official family photo, the 3-year-old is clearly not a fan of royal life.

We’ve got the photos to prove he’s the grumpiest royal ever.

It seems Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids are always stealing the show. Whether it’s Prince George looking adorable at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, or Princess Charlotte’s signature wave to the press, the next generation of royals are even more popular then their parents.

However, it seems there’s a new royal kid on the block. Prince Oscar, who is the youngest child of Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, might just be the cutest – and the grumpiest – royal we’ve ever seen.

Unlike Charlotte’s people-pleasing wave, Oscar never looks happy to see the cameras.

The 3-year-old is most likely too young to realise he’s third in line to the throne. Or perhaps he does, and royal life just doesn’t suit the young prince.

Either way, we’ve rounded up the most adorable photos of Oscar looking really unimpressed at the idea of being a royal.

This is 3-year-old Prince Oscar of Sweden — the grumpiest royal we’ve ever seen.

source Michael Campanella/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Despite being third in line to the Swedish throne, he’s pretty much always frowning.

source Michael Campanella/ Getty Images

In this photo, he stands with his older sister, Princess Estelle, as they attend the Crown Princess’ Name Day celebrations at the Stockholm Royal Palace in March 2019.

This can make it a bit difficult to get good family photos.

source Michael Campanella/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Here he is with his parents, Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria, along with his sister, Princess Estelle and Queen Silvia of Sweden at Solliden Palace in July 2018.

In fact, he often looks like he’s about to challenge the photographer to a wrestling match.

source Patrick van Katwijk/ Getty Images

Although, he has good reason — his mother, Crown Princess Victoria, may be slightly cramping his style.

source Patrick van Katwijk/ Getty Images

Here they are attending birthday celebrations for the King at the Royal Palace in April 2017.

Even as a baby, he was the grumpiest royal.

source Luca Teuchmann/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Once again, an attempt at a family photo proved unsuccessful.

source Michael Campanella/ Getty Images

It was all smiles apart from one at the Royal Palace in March 2019.

When it comes to sass, this royal could give Princess Charlotte a run for her money.

source Patrick van Katwijk/ Getty Images

The British royal is known for upstaging her brothers when it comes to dealing with the press.

He looked pretty unimpressed when he attended Prince Daniels Race and Pep Day, an event to encourage children to get active.

source Michael Campanella/ Getty Images

Clearly the prince wasn’t a fan of the idea.

No matter how big the frown, the royal is certainly adorable.