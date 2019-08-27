25 striking pictures of the Amazon and the ways humans are destroying it

- source
- Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
- The Amazon is the world’s largest remaining tropical rainforest and runs for over 4,100 miles.
- Unfortunately, the “lungs of the planet” has been burning at a record rate in the past few weeks.
- Some of these fires were started by farmers and loggers seeking to use Amazonian land for industrial or agricultural purposes.
- The forest has a long history of being destroyed by illegal human activities like deforestation and gold mining.
The Amazon is the largest remaining tropical rainforest in the world. It’s a natural wonder that’s inhabited by a diverse array of species and ethnic groups.
Sadly, human activity is destroying the rainforest and much of its biodiversity. So far this year, Brazil has experienced more than 76,000 fires, with some 10,000 fires starting in the Brazilian Amazon. Business Insider’s Aylin Woodward reports that while these fires happen every summer, this year’s have been happening at unprecedented rates thanks in part to warmer temperatures and drier conditions.
The photos below portray an unfortunate juxtaposition between the Amazon’s beauty and the forces that are working against it.
The Amazon encompasses most of northwestern Brazil and expands into Colombia and Peru, among other South American countries.
- Ivan Canabrava/Reuters
This natural lake near Manaus, Brazil, is fed by a spring in the Amazon River.
The rainforest spans nearly 2.6 million square miles, an area that’s twice the size of India.
- Bruno Kelly/Reuters
A view from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma, Brazil.
Source: World Wide Fund For Nature
The Amazon River flows for more than 4,100 miles.
- Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Reuters
An aerial view of a river in Iquitos, Peru.
Source: World Wide Fund For Nature
It contains hundreds of tributaries.
- Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Water lily pads on a lake in Peru’s Pacaya Samiria National Reserve.
Thanks to its sheer size, the rainforest is home to 10% of the world’s known species.
- Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Reuters
Red and green macaws in the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Manu, Peru.
Source: World Wide Fund For Nature
Some of the Amazon’s animals are easily spotted.
- Pilar Olivares/Reuters
A capped heron in the Maranon River in Loreto, Peru.
While others, like this white caiman, are hidden in plain sight.
- Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Reuters
A white caiman in a river in the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Manu, Peru.
The Amazon is also home to 350 ethnic groups, like the Huni Kui Indian tribe.
- Lunae Parracho/Reuters
Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo, Brazil.
Source: World Wide Fund For Nature
The Huni Kui tribe pray in thatched huts known as shubua.
- Lunae Parracho/Reuters
A prayer house in the Brazilian village of Me Txanava.
These groups’ way of life reflects their surroundings.
- Marcio Silva/Reuters
A man pulls his boat across the mudflats of a tributary of the Amazon River during a drought.
Dream Braga, an 18-year-old Kambeba Indian, grew up using a bow and arrow to shoot fish — both for fun and for food.
- Bruno Kelly/Reuters
Braga, pictured in his hometown of Tres Unidos, is now part of the Brazilian national archery team.
This villager paddles back from a night of fishing with the two pirarucus he caught. The largest freshwater fish in South America, pirarucus are only allowed to be caught once a year.
- Bruno Kelly/Reuters
Brazil’s environmental protection agency limits the number of times pirarucus can be caught.
This fisherman takes advantage of the coast near Brazil’s Para State, where freshwater from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, to dig for crabs.
- Paulo Santos/Reuters
Some of the Amazon’s tribes are considered uncontacted, meaning that they live in complete isolation, with no contact to the rest of civilization.
- Lunae Parracho/Reuters
Members of an uncontacted tribe react to a plane flying over their community near the Xinane River in Brazil.
Unfortunately, the Amazon has suffered greatly in the last several decades. In the last 50 years, 17% of the forest has been lost.
- Paulo Whitaker/Reuters
The rainforest burns near the Brazilian city of Mandaquiri during a seasonal drought.
Source: World Wide Fund For Nature
Much of the suffering has come at the hands of humans. This lone tree sits in a deforested area that was once jungle.
- Bruno Domingos/Reuters
An aerial view of deforested land in Sinopi, Brazil.
The deforestation that the area faces is often illegal.
- Nacho Doce/Reuters
Deforestation near Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, Brazil.
This patch of land was deforested in order to plant soybeans.
- Paulo Whitaker/Reuters
An aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil.
Besides deforestation, illegal gold mining is also a serious issue in the Amazon.
- Janine Costa/Reuters
Police officers participate in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Mega 14, a zone in the Peruvian region of Madre de Dios.
This illegal gold mining camp in Madre de Dios, Peru, was destroyed by police officers.
- Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters
The remnants of an illegal gold mining camp in Peru.
The police aren’t the only ones hunting down illegal gold miners.
- Lunae Parracho/Reuters
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory.
Munduruku Indian warriors also help to protect the land by searching for miners.
- Lunae Parracho/Reuters
A Munduruku Indian warrior.
Oil spills can also be a problem, and call for professional clean ups.
- Antonio Escalante/Reuters
Employees of Pluspetrol, an Argentine company, do damage control after an oil spill in Loreto, Peru.
Not all humans visit the Amazon with the intention of destroying it though.
- Pilar Olivares/Reuters
A woman onboard a cruise sunbathes on the Maranon River in Peru.
Thankfully, there are those who work to preserve it, so that the unique biome will still exist for coming generations to witness.
- Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Reuters
A tourist guide searching for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Madre De Dios, Peru.
