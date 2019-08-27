25 striking pictures of the Amazon and the ways humans are destroying it

caption A Kayapo boy with traditional piercings and body paint in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, Brazil. source Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

The Amazon is the world’s largest remaining tropical rainforest and runs for over 4,100 miles.

Unfortunately, the “lungs of the planet” has been burning at a record rate in the past few weeks.

Some of these fires were started by farmers and loggers seeking to use Amazonian land for industrial or agricultural purposes.

The forest has a long history of being destroyed by illegal human activities like deforestation and gold mining.

The Amazon is the largest remaining tropical rainforest in the world. It’s a natural wonder that’s inhabited by a diverse array of species and ethnic groups.

Sadly, human activity is destroying the rainforest and much of its biodiversity. So far this year, Brazil has experienced more than 76,000 fires, with some 10,000 fires starting in the Brazilian Amazon. Business Insider’s Aylin Woodward reports that while these fires happen every summer, this year’s have been happening at unprecedented rates thanks in part to warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

The photos below portray an unfortunate juxtaposition between the Amazon’s beauty and the forces that are working against it.

The Amazon encompasses most of northwestern Brazil and expands into Colombia and Peru, among other South American countries.

This natural lake near Manaus, Brazil, is fed by a spring in the Amazon River.

The rainforest spans nearly 2.6 million square miles, an area that’s twice the size of India.

A view from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma, Brazil.

The Amazon River flows for more than 4,100 miles.

An aerial view of a river in Iquitos, Peru.

It contains hundreds of tributaries.

Water lily pads on a lake in Peru’s Pacaya Samiria National Reserve.

Thanks to its sheer size, the rainforest is home to 10% of the world’s known species.

Red and green macaws in the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Manu, Peru.

Some of the Amazon’s animals are easily spotted.

A capped heron in the Maranon River in Loreto, Peru.

While others, like this white caiman, are hidden in plain sight.

A white caiman in a river in the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Manu, Peru.

The Amazon is also home to 350 ethnic groups, like the Huni Kui Indian tribe.

Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo, Brazil.

The Huni Kui tribe pray in thatched huts known as shubua.

A prayer house in the Brazilian village of Me Txanava.

These groups’ way of life reflects their surroundings.

A man pulls his boat across the mudflats of a tributary of the Amazon River during a drought.

Dream Braga, an 18-year-old Kambeba Indian, grew up using a bow and arrow to shoot fish — both for fun and for food.

Braga, pictured in his hometown of Tres Unidos, is now part of the Brazilian national archery team.

This villager paddles back from a night of fishing with the two pirarucus he caught. The largest freshwater fish in South America, pirarucus are only allowed to be caught once a year.

Brazil’s environmental protection agency limits the number of times pirarucus can be caught.

This fisherman takes advantage of the coast near Brazil’s Para State, where freshwater from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, to dig for crabs.

Some of the Amazon’s tribes are considered uncontacted, meaning that they live in complete isolation, with no contact to the rest of civilization.

Members of an uncontacted tribe react to a plane flying over their community near the Xinane River in Brazil.

Unfortunately, the Amazon has suffered greatly in the last several decades. In the last 50 years, 17% of the forest has been lost.

The rainforest burns near the Brazilian city of Mandaquiri during a seasonal drought.

Much of the suffering has come at the hands of humans. This lone tree sits in a deforested area that was once jungle.

An aerial view of deforested land in Sinopi, Brazil.

The deforestation that the area faces is often illegal.

Deforestation near Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, Brazil.

This patch of land was deforested in order to plant soybeans.

An aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil.

Besides deforestation, illegal gold mining is also a serious issue in the Amazon.

Police officers participate in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Mega 14, a zone in the Peruvian region of Madre de Dios.

This illegal gold mining camp in Madre de Dios, Peru, was destroyed by police officers.

The remnants of an illegal gold mining camp in Peru.

The police aren’t the only ones hunting down illegal gold miners.

Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, searching for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory.

Munduruku Indian warriors also help to protect the land by searching for miners.

A Munduruku Indian warrior.

Oil spills can also be a problem, and call for professional clean ups.

Employees of Pluspetrol, an Argentine company, do damage control after an oil spill in Loreto, Peru.

Not all humans visit the Amazon with the intention of destroying it though.

A woman onboard a cruise sunbathes on the Maranon River in Peru.

Thankfully, there are those who work to preserve it, so that the unique biome will still exist for coming generations to witness.

A tourist guide searching for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Madre De Dios, Peru.