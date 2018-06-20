Check out these photos of the US military drills in Europe that have Russia spooked

- caption
- Multinational soldiers sit on top of military vehicles and equipment to watch culmination training exercise of Saber Strike 18 at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on June 15, 2018.
- source
- Michigan Army National Guard
The US-led multi-national military exercise known as Saber Strike 2018, which a Kremlin spokesman said “Moscow always closely tracks,” finished up this week.
“Saber Strike is the platform to validate our collective capability to rapidly respond to and reinforce Allies in a time of crisis,” according to a US Army statement. “This exercise will facilitate unmatched cooperation between Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and 17 additional participating allied and partner militaries.”
Saber Strike 2018 was held between June 3 and June 15 in multiple Eastern European and Baltic countries, and the key “training events of the exercise included an air assault operation in Lithuania, a convoy of the US 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Germany to Latvia, and multiple bridge and river crossings,” according to NATO.
Here’s what it looked like:
One part of the exercises included an assault on a mock town in Lithuania on June 11…
- caption
- Soldiers belonging to NATO’s enhanced forward presence battle groups conduct an assault exercise and clear a building during Saber Strike 18 at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, June 11, 2018.
- source
- DVIDS
… in which A-10s provided the close air support seen below.
- caption
- Lithuanian soldiers in the NATO enhanced forward presence battle group assault a building as a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt provides fire support during a Saber Strike 18 training event at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania on June 11, 2018.
- source
- DVIDS
Warthogs took part in multiple aspects of Saber Strike.
- caption
- Four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft fly next to a KC-135 Stratotanker during Saber Strike 18 in Latvia, June 8, 2018. All four A-10s were refueled in flight allowing them to quickly return to their training and provide support for the exercise.
- source
- Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike
Such as air strikes over the Tapa Range in Estonia.
- caption
- The A-10 Thunderbolt performs several air strikes and cruises by the range tower, guided by Finnish Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers at Tapa Range, Estonia, during Saber Strike 18 June 6, 2018.
- source
- DVIDS
They also practiced rough or “austere” landings in Estonia.
- caption
- U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge, Mich., practice landing on a non-operational, austere runway in Haapsalu, Estonia, during Saber Strike 18 June 7, 2018.
- source
- DVIDS
Read more about those austere landings here.
One specially painted A-10 that flew over Normandy on D-Day also took part in the exercises.
- caption
- U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge, Mich., practice landing on a non-operational, austere runway in Haapsalu, Estonia, during Saber Strike 18 June 7, 2018.
- source
- DVIDS
Read more about that specially painted A-10 here.
US and Lithuanian troops also jumped out of C-130s.
- caption
- U.S. Soldiers from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Force soldiers jump from C-130 aircraft during Saber Strike 18 near Rukla, Lithuania, June 7, 2018.
- source
- DVIDS
Troops from several countries practiced using M3 Amphibious Rig Bridges to get armored vehicles across rivers.
- caption
- German and British soldiers use several M3 Amphibious Rig Bridges to ferry elements of the 2d Cavalry Regiment across the Nemen River near Kulautuva, Lithuania during Saber Strike 18 on June 13, 2018.
- source
- DVIDS
The Bemowo Piskie training ground in Poland saw many live fire missions too.
- caption
- M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) vehicles with the 1st Battalion, 623rd Field Artillery Regiment, Kentucky Army National Guard participating in Saber Strike 18 execute a fire mission at Bemoko Piskie, Poland, June 14, 2018.
- source
- US Army
An exercise called Puma 2 was held on the last day of Saber Strike at Bemowo Piskie, in which Polish army Rak 120mm Self-Propelled Mortar Systems were fired.
- caption
- Polish army Rak 120mm Self-Propelled Mortar Systems with 15th Mechanized Brigade, fire for effect during a lethality demonstration for exercise Puma 2 with Battle Group Poland at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 15, 2018, as part of Saber Strike 18.
- source
- DVIDS
As well as Strykers and Apache helicopters.
- caption
- An Interim Armored Vehicle “Stryker” and AH-64 Apache helicopters with Battle Group Poland, move to secure an area during a lethality demonstration for exercise Puma 2 with Battle Group Poland at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on June 15, 2018 as part of Saber Strike 18.
- source
- DVIDS
And small arms and light artillery.
- caption
- Smoke clears from the barrel of an RPG-7 rocket propelled grenade launcher moments after it is fired by a Polish army soldier during the culminating live-fire event of Saber Strike 18 at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area June 15, 2018.
- source
- Michigan Army National Guard
The annual exercise “is part of NATO’s goals to demonstrate the Alliance’s interoperability and help each participating country maintain the readiness of its forces,” according to DVIDS photo captions.