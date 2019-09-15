Take a look inside Walmart’s newest health clinic that’s just the start of its push into healthcare

source Courtesy Walmart

Walmart on Friday opened up its first Walmart Health center in Dallas, Georgia.

The location is located next to a Walmart Supercenter, with a separate door for those looking to use the health services.

The new clinic is the start of Walmart’s ambitions to get more embedded in the healthcare industry, with plans to open another center in Calhoun, Georgia.

The new centers come equipped with primary care, counseling, home care, eye and hearing exams, and dentistry.

The goal is to do for healthcare what Walmart’s supercenter stores did for retail: offer a breadth of services conveniently and at a much cheaper price point than rivals. For instance, a primary care visit costs $40, while a dental visit costs $25.

This isn’t the first time Walmart’s built out health clinics. While past attempts haven’t panned out, Sean Slovenski, Walmart’s president of health and wellness, told Business Insider that the current push was a top priority for the company’s senior leadership.

“We finally got to the point this past year with the right strategy, the right team, and the right timing,” Slovenski said.

Take a look inside the new clinic.

Located at 3615 Marietta Hwy. in Dallas, Georgia, the Walmart Health center sits next to a Walmart Supercenter. Outside the door, a big sign lists off all the services the health center offers, including primary care, vision, dental, pharmacy, lab testing, counseling, and hearing.

source Courtesy Walmart

The center will be staffed in partnership with local healthcare professionals so that patients can get everything from health insurance help to an X-Ray within the clinic, Walmart said Friday.

source Courtesy Walmart

Source: Walmart

The Supercenter also has a revamped vision center where customers can browse for new frames or get an eye exam.

source Courtesy Walmart

Here’s a look inside of the exam rooms, equipped with tools for vision screenings.

source Courtesy Walmart

There’s a big main area where patients can wait. On the other side of the glass partition, you can see the rest of the Walmart Supercenter.

source Courtesy Walmart

“We see these as being a crown jewel of what we want to accomplish in the physical world, in the home, and in the virtual world as well,” Sean Slovenski, Walmart’s president of health and wellness, told Business Insider.

source Courtesy Walmart

