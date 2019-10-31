Photos show Paradise, California, one year after the worst US wildfire in a century killed 85 people and destroyed a community

caption A side-by-side image of a mobile home park in Paradise, California, after it was destroyed by the Camp Fire in November 2018 (L,) and one year later (R) in October 2019. source Getty

In November 2018, the Camp fire tore through Butte County, California, razing the town of Paradise and killing 85 people.

One year on, authorities and former residents still struggle with the carnage left by the fire as they rebuild their lives and homes.

Many homes are still rubble, with charred soil, and burnt-out cars at every turn. Some areas, however, are slowly getting back to how they were.

Scroll down to see photos of what Paradise looks like a year after it was destroyed by the deadliest US fire in a century.

One year ago, on November 8, 2018, a wildfire tore through Butte County, California, causing 250,000 people to flee their homes. The blaze later hit the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.

One year on, the community is still reeling from the disaster, the deadliest wildfire in the US for more than 100 years, and the clean-up effort drags on.

92% of the town’s population have not returned. Those who did are determined to build a new home there.

Scroll down to see photos of how Paradise and Butte County look today.

On November 8, 2018, the Camp fire broke out in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, spreading at a rate of around 300 ft per second towards the town of Paradise.

caption A group of US. Forest Service firefighters monitor a fire at the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, November 8, 2018. source REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The town was engulfed by flames a few days later. 85 people died and close to 19,000 buildings were destroyed. Here’s what it looks like one year on, a single building rebuilt amidst the destruction.

caption Homes destroyed by the Camp fire in Paradise, California, in November 2018. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This composite image shows a ruined mobile home park in Paradise in November 2018, and below, the same park on October 2, 2019.

caption An aerial view of a neighborhood burned during the Camp Fire in Paradise on November 2018 (top) and an aerial view of the same area taken on October 2, 2019. source Getty

Paradise residents have returned, and are still rebuilding their homes and businesses.

caption Homeowner and contractor Carrie Keel rebuilds one of her rental properties in Paradise, California, October 1, 2019, nearly one year after the Camp Fire. source Getty

Large swathes of land are still littered with debris and wreckage.

caption Rubble is still scattered across a mobile home park almost one year after the Camp Fire destroyed the residential park, October 2, 2019 in Paradise, California. – source Getty

Some things survived, but they stand in stark contrast to what was lost.

caption Almost one year after the Camp Fire the McDonald’s restaurant in Paradise, California still remains in rubble, October 1, 2019. source Getty

The cleanup operation is still very much ongoing. The fire caused an estimated $16.5 billion of damage.

caption Residential properties that were destroyed almost one year ago in the Camp Fire are cleaned up and ready for rebuilding, October 2, 2019. source Getty

Tributes have been laid in advance of the one-year anniversary of the fire on November 8.

caption A tribute laid by a series on crosses in Paradise marking the deaths of 85 people. source Getty

Volunteers from the community action group Love Paradise are working hard to make as much progress as possible before the one-year anniversary.

caption Melissa Crick, a Love Paradise board member and volunteer, speaking to KRCR News ahead of the one-year anniversary in November. source KRCR News

A total 153,336 acres of land were consumed by fire, and nothing was spared.

caption A burnt-out VW Beetle destroyed by the Camp Fire in November 2018, lies rusting a year later in October 2019. source ABC

Homes were completely destroyed, only identifiable from the brick chimneys which survived.

caption Rubble is still scattered across a mobile home park almost one year after the Camp Fire destroyed the residential park, October 2, 2019 i source Getty

The Camp fire was unprecedented, even for California, where 25% of the state’s residents are always exposed to a “very high or extreme fire threat.”

caption Aerial view of a mobile home park that was destroyed in the Camp Fire, October 2, 2019 in Paradise, California. – source Getty

In some places, wildlife has started to reclaim the wreckage.

The last Paradise resident to be accounted for, Sara Martinez-Fabila, was found safe nine months after the fire in August 2019.

caption On October 2, 2019, crosses line the road to remember the 85 people who died as a result of the Camp Fire, in Paradise, California, the year before. source Getty

Residents are still coming to terms with the disaster, like the coach of local high school football team Rick Prinz.

caption The coach of the local high school football team the Paradise Bobcats, Rick Prinz, at the site of his destroyed home in October 2019. source ABC

Some residents are still on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wait lists to have their homes cleared.

caption A ruined home alongside a road in Paradise, California seen in October 2019. source Gizmodo/Earther

Much of the rubble is being sifted though to find materials that can be recycled.

caption Cal Recycle said on October 29 it had recovered 100 million pounds of scrap metal from the Camp Fire debris in Paradise. source Cal Recycle/Twitter

Multiple Facebook groups of former Paradise residents looking for cherished possessions or charitable donations to get back on their feet are still active.

The California governor’s office conducted a survey in April 2019 to find out who had returned to Paradise after the fire.

The number of residents had dropped from 26,000 to 2,000, a loss of 92% of the town population.

This map, made by Camp fire survivor David Forsyth, shows where former residents live in the US now.

caption This map shows where people who didn’t move back to Paradise after the Camp fire live now. source Google Maps/My Maps/David Forsyth

The Camp fire started at 6:33 a.m. on November 8, 2018, and was not totally extinguished until 8:00 a.m. on November 21.

caption A satellite view of Paradise, California, on November 8, 2018. source NASA Earth Observatory

The fire was caused by a faulty power line owned by electricity provider Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E.) PG&E must pay more than $500 million to the Camp fire victims.

caption A boat left behind after the Paradise fire, pictured in October 2019. source Gizmodo Earther

PGE has since filed for bankruptcy.

