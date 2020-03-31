Open coffins are left on roads to remind people to stay inside while soldiers shoot disinfectant from water cannons. Here’s what lockdown for 57 million people in the Philippines looks like.

caption A composite of image of coronavirus lockdown measures in the Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

The Philippines’ main island Luzon, which has a population of more than 57 million, is on lockdown.

Along with people’s movements being restricted, soldiers are covering residents and the streets in disinfectant, and open coffins have been left on the roads as a warning to people to stay inside.

On Sunday, the Philippines reported 343 new coronavirus cases in a day – its highest one day increase yet. The total number of infections was at 1,418, and 71 people had died

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories

Much of the Philippines is under rigorous coronavirus lockdown.

On March 12, President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a soft lockdown on Manilla, the Philippines’ capital. But it wasn’t enough.

By March 16, he announced Luzon, a large island in the Philippines with a population larger than 57 million, would go under rigorous lockdown.

Along with schools closing, people working from home, and restricted movements, soldiers are covering people and the streets in disinfectant using water cannons, while open coffins are left on the roads as a warning to people to stay inside.

Despite the lockdown, on March 29 the Philippines reported a daily increase of 343 new coronavirus cases – its highest one day increase yet. The total number of infections was at 1,418 and 71 people had died.

Here’s what it’s like.

On March 12, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Manila, the country’s capital, with a population of about 12.8 million, would go under what Al Jazeera described as a “soft lockdown” to try stop the coronavirus from spreading.

caption Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2019. source Rouelle Umali/Xinhua / Getty

At that point, the country had 53 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Sources: Al Jazeera, Reuters, South China Morning Post

The president’s resolution said that mass gatherings were banned, schools were closed for a month, and any community that had cases would be quarantined. Authorities monitored 56 checkpoints blocking the entry points to every district in Metro Manila.

caption Filipino policemen wearing face masks man a checkpoint as authorities begin implementing lockdown measures on March 16 in Metro Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera

He said there would be a halt to travel by land, sea, or air. This aerial photo shows an expressway on the outskirts of Metro Manila just hours before the lockdown went into place.

caption An aerial view of traffic at North Luzon Expressway hours before Manila is placed on lockdown, on March 14 in the outskirts of Metro Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Reuters

At around the same time, at one of the international airports in Manila, crowds pushed forward hoping to get onto a flight out of the city before lockdown was enforced.

caption Airport security staff attempt to control the crowd as Filipinos hoping to get on flights out of Manila hours before it is placed on lockdown queue at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 14. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

These people were trying to take buses out of the city. Public health advocate Benedict Bernabe told Al Jazeera the “mass exodus” of people meant there were suddenly suspected cases across the country. He said: “What we need now is a national lockdown.”

caption Filipinos hoping to leave Manila before it is placed on lockdown flock at a bus station on March 13, 2020 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Al Jazeera

Over the next few days, the lockdown was criticized for having too many exceptions. About 2 million daily commuters, as well as government officials, and business owners could come and go from Manila.

caption Commuters on their vehicles sit in traffic as they pass through a police checkpoint to have their temperatures taken, in Quezon City, Philippines on March 15. source Jes Aznar/Getty

Source: South China Morning Post

Dr. Anthony Leachon, a former president of the Philippine College of Physicians, told the South China Morning Post that it had to be “all or nothing,” and what was imposed was “a mockery of community quarantine concept.”

caption Travelers are seen wearing raincoats, plastic covers, gloves, goggles, and face masks as they wait for their flight at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 18, 2020 in Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: South China Morning Post

On March 16, Duterte increased the lockdown. By then, there were more than 140 confirmed cases and a dozen deaths. He announced all of mainland Luzon, which has more than 57 million people, would be under an “enhanced quarantine” enforced by police and military, until April 12.

caption Filipino soldier checks a motorists at a checkpoint as authorities begin implementing a lockdown on Manila on March 15 in Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Bloomberg

Duterte said workers had to work from home to “significantly” limit movement, according to Bloomberg. The only time people were allowed to leave was to buy groceries, medicine, and other basic necessities.

caption Volunteers pack relief goods for residents running out of food and supplies as they undergo home quarantine on March 20 in Metro Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Bloomberg

Disinfection workers armed with water cannons sprayed the streets with disinfectant on March 23.

caption Disinfection workers spray disinfectant from a water cannon along a street at a suburban area on March 23, 2020 in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Sources: Al Jazeera, The Guardian

Coffins were placed in the middle of roads as an ominous warning to deter residents from leaving their homes. On the coffins, a message said: “Stay at home or stay inside.”

caption A coffin in the middle of a road warns residents to stay home amid the threat of the coronavirus on March 26 in the Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: South China Morning Post

Those who did go out could be doused in disinfectant. Here, a little girl was sprayed down before entering a government building in Metro Manila.

caption Visitors are sprayed with disinfectant before entering a government office building to curb the spread of COVID-19 on March 19 in Metro Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

But it’s not easy for all to stay home. Renato Reyes, secretary-general of a left-wing political group told Al Jazeera: “Social distancing and work from home is impossible for daily wage earners.”

caption A woman wearing a face mask carries a dog as disinfection workers spray disinfectant along a street at a suburban area on March 23, Metro Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Al Jazeera

He said: “For them, it is no work, no pay so no choice. They will risk getting COVID-19 to keep their jobs.”

caption Motorists fall in line at a health checkpoint as authorities begin implementing lockdown measures on March 16 on the outskirts of Metro Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Al Jazeera

The lines of motorists at a health checkpoint are shown in the day and at night.

caption Motorists fall in line at a health checkpoint as authorities begin implementing lockdown measures on March 16 on the outskirts of Metro Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

A taxi driver named Bobric Cabllo told Al Jazeera: “This COVID-19 is worse than a war. We are all affected. But the worst hit are our livelihoods.”

caption Apprehended taxis are parked along a major highway after authorities cracked down on public transportation as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 17, 2020 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Al Jazeera

In a bid to stop the coronavirus from spreading, some residents have begun putting up makeshift barricades to stop people coming into their communities and spreading the coronavirus.

caption Two people guard a makeshift barricade blocking an entrance their village to prevent the coronavirus from spreading on March 20. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: The Guardian

While others were wary of the quarantine since it had similarities to martial law, according to Al Jazeera — in particular, the possibility of being arrested for violating the lockdown. The country was under martial law in the 1970s, and only recently Duterte’s administration reportedly allowed extrajudicial killings of drug dealers.

caption A woman reacts as a disinfection worker sprays disinfectant along a street at a suburban area on March 23, 2020 in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Al Jazeera

Religious gatherings have been suspended as well, until April 14. Here, a Catholic priest prepares to hold mass over a livestream.

caption A Catholic priest prepares to hold mass over internet livestream at a chapel as authorities ban religious gatherings on March 22 in Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: The National

Despite the ban, at least one woman went to an empty church to pray on March 22 in Manila.

caption A woman prays on her knees in the aisle of an empty church as authorities ban religious gatherings amid the threat of the coronavirus on March 22 in Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Even with the increased lockdown measures, on March 29, the Philippines reported a daily increase of 343 new coronavirus cases. The total number of infections was at 1,418, and 71 people had died.

caption A woman prays on her knees in the aisle of an empty church as authorities ban religious gatherings amid the threat of the coronavirus on March 22 in Manila. source Ezra Acayan/Getty

Source: Reuters