PHOTOS: Plaza Singapura has an actual snow playground for kids and adults this Christmas – here’s what it’s like inside

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, so why not step indoors for some man-made snow?

It’s the perfect time for a wintry holiday abroad, but busy schedules and peak season fares mean many of us will spend Christmas braving the northeast monsoon in hot and humid Singapore.

But fret not, there is some respite. Starting Wednesday (Nov 27) to December 26, Singapore will have its very own Christmas-themed snow playground right in the heart of Orchard Road.

CapitaLand’s Plaza Singapura has set up a Snow Fun House – containing icy snow, not soap bubbles – in its Outdoor Front Plaza to allow shoppers some holiday fun without having to step foot out of the country.

To prepare for my year-end trip overseas, I brought my 18-month-old son to the playground made from ice for a bit of fun. He didn’t really like it, but surprise, surprise, I actually had fun.

Here’s what it’s like inside:

For the year-end festivities, CapitaLand has dressed up all its malls in Singapore with characters from the cute Line Friends series. Each mall features a different country or region, such as Singapore (Funan) and London (Westgate).

Can you guess what Plaza Singapura’s theme is?

caption Answer: It’s Antarctica. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Among the activities planned for the month of December is a special Snow Fun House, located at the Outdoor Front Plaza, near the entrance facing Orchard Road.

caption The Snow Fun House is open only until Dec 26, from 11am to 9pm daily. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Shoppers will have to spend at least S$45 to get a pair of entry passes. Those who charge the S$45 to their American Express CapitaCard will get two pairs of entry passes.

They will need to register at the booth outside the mall to gain entry.

caption Children 7 years old and below must accompanied by an adult 18 years old and above at all times. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There are numerous time slots throughout the day, and each allocation is 20 minutes long.

A board at the registration booth is updated regularly to inform shoppers what time slots are still available.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Since temperatures inside the Snow Fun House dip below zero degrees Celcius, you will need to be appropriately dressed to enter. Pass holders are allowed to rent snow boots and a snow jacket for free.

To borrow a pair of boots, you must be wearing socks.

caption The staff will help you locate a pair in your size, so just be patient. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Jackets are available for adults and children, but very young kids should come in their own winter wear for hygiene purposes.

Tip: Gloves are not compulsory, but you must wear long pants to enter.

caption Other winter wear and accessories are available for rent at a price. Pants, for example, cost S$3, while gloves cost S$2. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There are some lockers available for you to keep your belongings, but shoes can be kept on a separate shoe rack provided.

caption Try not to enter the Snow Fun House with too many things. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

When you’re all dressed, you can make your way to the Snow House just a few metres away.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

You might want to take the opportunity to also pose with the Line character cut-outs outside the Snow House. But the weather will keep you from staying outside for too long.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

A member of staff will then open the door to the playground for you, and you’ll be met by a strong chill.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The first thing I noticed was how well made the snow was. It’s as if I’d been transported to a different country through a magic door. It was also very cold, especially since there was a constant draft blowing on the first floor.

caption Don’t expect the powdery soft snow of Hokkaido, though. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There was a giant snowman greeting visitors at the door.

caption Frosty’s in town, folks! source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And a small play area for younger kids.

caption People outside can look in with envy. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

My toddler wanted to play with the toys, but was too stubborn to put on gloves. So he cried.

caption Probably not a great idea to bring very young kids, but toddlers who are a bit more independent might enjoy this. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There’s a small slide for children aged three to six years.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And a larger one for adults and children 8 years old and above.

caption The adults had a lot of fun on this one. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Some people seized the rare opportunity to make their own snow angels.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

To get to the large slide, you need to go up to the second storey.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Up here, I discovered a very beautifully decorated Christmas village.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The space was not big, but it provided great photo opportunities.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Children who wish to go on the larger slide will be given a helmet to wear. It was a little scary going down the slide, since it was very fast. I was also afraid of hitting my head on the low ceiling.

caption But it was super fun, nonetheless. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

In total, I spent around 25 minutes in the Snow House (I had more time since it was a media preview). The baby did not last as long though, and my husband had to take him outside after around 20 minutes.

One thing to note if you’re wearing glasses: both my spectacles and camera lens could not take the heat and fogged up the moment I stepped out of the house. So do bring a small cleaning cloth with you if, like me, you can’t see a thing without your spectacles on.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

