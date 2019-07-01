Massive crowds flooded New York City to cap off a month of Pride celebrations around the world

caption New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attends Pride March – WorldPride NYC 2019 on June 30, 2019 in New York City. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Massive crowds flooded the streets of New York City on Sunday to celebrate Pride 2019, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Organizers expected at least 150,000 people to march, and estimated that over 3 million spectators would line the streets to watch.

The parade capped off a month of Pride celebrations that painted cities across the world rainbow.

The exuberant gathering capped off a month of Pride celebrations in cities across the globe and brought scores of celebrities and politicians alongside the crowds of supporters.

Organizers expected at least 150,000 people to march, and estimated that over 3 million spectators would line the streets to watch. The event has been hailed as one of the largest in the history of the gay-rights movement, according to Associated Press.

Here are some of the best photos from New York’s massive Pride march, as well as photos from celebrations around the world.

The NYC Pride March on June 30 was the final event in the month of World Pride celebrations that marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Police stormed the Stonewall Inn, a celebrated queer-friendly establishment, in 1969. The riots that followed mobilized the LGBTQ+ community and acted as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the US.

New Yorkers and visitors alike took to the streets to march in support of rights for LGBTQ+ people.

Thousands of NYPD officers were deployed to protect the millions of locals and foreign visitors gathered for the event.

The Stonewall Inn in Manhattan provided a physical cornerstone for the celebrations.

Around 2,000 people gathered outside the Stonewall Inn early on Sunday to pay tribute, according to AP.

One attendee took the anniversary to heart when designing headwear.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made an appearance in front of the Inn as one of several politicians to attend the event.

Numerous celebrities also came out in support. Donatella Versace donned a rainbow-crystal outfit to take part in the parade.

Designer Marc Jacobs and husband Char Defrancesco joined Neil Patrick Harris and his family on a float.

Saturday also marked San Francisco’s Pride parade, where Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris sported a rainbow-embellished denim jacket for the occasion.

Pride festivities were also held around the world.

Istanbul held its Pride festival on June 30, where authorities had banned such celebrations and fired tear gas at attendees.

North Macedonia held its first-ever Pride event on June 29.

LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination in parts of the Balkans. Still, hundreds of people defiantly marched through the capital of Skopje in a sign of solidarity.

One of the earliest parades in the month was held in Rome, Italy on June 8.

Pride events were also held in Milan and Palermo.

Pride festivities held on June 23 in Kiev were closely guarded by security forces over concern that far-right activists would disturb the parade.

Still, thousands turned up in Ukraine’s capital for the largest celebrations ever.

Revelers took to the streets in Tel Aviv on June 14 for their Pride celebrations.

Over 250,000 people attended the event, hailed the largest in Tel Aviv’s history.

On June 8, thousands gathered in Athens for the 15th annual installment of the Pride parade.

This year’s march honored LGBTQ+ activist Zacharias Kostopoulos, also known by his drag stage name Zackie Oh, who died in September after a violent attack.

The streets were painted to match the festivities for the EuroPride parade in Vienna, Austria.

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump had plenty of rainbow-colored feathers in tow as she rode through the Los Angeles Pride Parade on June 9.

Women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred was joined by a look-alike drag queen at LA Pride.

The end of June marks the end of 2019’s official Pride celebrations, but supporters can look forward to further festivities in 2020.