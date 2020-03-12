22 photos show how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William’s relationship has changed over time

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day service this week. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The “Fab Four” appeared together for a final time at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s last engagement with Prince William and Kate Middleton suggested the group aren’t on the best of terms – but it wasn’t always this way.

Insider has rounded up the best photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to show how their relationship has changed over time.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on Christmas Day 2017. The Queen broke protocol by allowing the then-actress to join the festivities in Sandringham before she was an official member of the royal family.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They were dubbed the “Fab Four” at their first joint engagement for the Heads Together charity campaign.

source Getty

Markle was pictured laughing alongside her future in-laws at the event in February 2018, just three months before her royal wedding.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They stepped out together again for Commonwealth Day in March that year.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Then, it was time for Harry and Markle’s royal wedding in May 2018. William was his brother’s best man.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son Prince George was a page boy, while their daughter Princess Charlotte was a flower girl at the ceremony.

source Alexi Lubomirski/Handout via Reuters

Markle and Middleton seemed to bond at the Duchess of Sussex’s first ever Trooping the Colour parade in June 2018.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A month later, the couples stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony again to watch a flypast in celebration of 100 years of the RAF.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle and Middleton carried out their first joint outing that summer, with a trip to Wimbledon in July.

source Clive Mason/Getty Images

They chatted with each other at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October 2018.

Markle and William — who aren’t often photographed together — shared this sweet moment before a Remembrance event.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The “Fab Four” looked chummier than ever at the royal family’s Christmas Day celebrations in 2018.

source Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Just three months later, Markle and Middleton greeted each other with a hug at the Commonwealth Day 2019 service.

Harry and Middleton appeared together for a rare joint engagement without their significant others in April 2019.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Markle made her first appearance since giving birth alongside Prince Harry, Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William (not pictured) at Trooping the Colour that June.

The following month, Markle, Middleton, and their children enjoyed a family day out to watch Harry and William played polo.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The duchesses appeared together again at Wimbledon 2019.

source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Middleton and William were asked to pose in baby Archie’s official christening photo that July — but it would be the last time the couples were photographed together for four months.

source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

They came face to face at a Remembrance event in November 2019, their first event together since Harry admitted in an interview that he and William weren’t as close as they used to be.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, the couples, who were seated away from each other at the event in London’s Royal Albert Hall, didn’t appear to interact.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In March 2020, they reunited at the Commonwealth Day service. The event marked their first joint engagement since Harry and Markle announced they were taking a step back from the royal family.

Unlike at the previous two Commonwealth Day services, the couples did not attempt to speak to each other here, despite sitting in such close proximity.

source BBC One

The event marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final engagement as working royals, and hence their final engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The photos were a stark contrast to the couples’ smiling faces as they walked together for the first time on Christmas Day 2017.

There’s no saying what goes on behind closed doors. However, when the dust behind “Megxit” is settled, it’s possible the “Fab Four” could reunite one day in a private capacity.

Read more:

The most awkward photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William’s reunion

Rare photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William that you’ve probably never seen

The royal family’s photographer told us what it was like to capture Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final days as working royals