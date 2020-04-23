Prince Louis had an ‘Instagram vs reality’ themed photo shoot for his 2nd birthday, and the pictures are adorable

- source
- The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters/Kensington Palace
- Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, had an “Instagram vs reality” photo shoot to mark his birthday.
- As per tradition, The Duchess of Cambridge took the official photo of the birthday boy, who turns two on April 23.
- The playful photos were unlike most other royal portraits.
- Rather than having Louis just smile for the camera, the duchess took snaps of the prince as he got messy playing with paint. She showed the before and after shots on her social media accounts.
- Here are all of the photos.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The beginning of the shoot started off well, with Prince Louis smiling sweetly at his mom behind the camera.
But from another angle, we can see the prince’s hands were completely covered in paint. However, the rest of Louis seemed perfectly intact.
Then it was time to show off his multi-colored hands for the camera …
… before making the moment permanent with this adorable piece of artwork.
It all seemed to get a bit too much for Louis, who threw his hands in the air with excitement.
And finally, it was only a matter of time before he ended up looking like this. Happy birthday, Prince Louis!
Read more:
Kate Middleton is the first royal mom to take official photos of her kids – here are her cutest family pictures so far
18 photos of Prince Louis looking royally unimpressed
Kate Middleton took 3 photos of Princess Charlotte to mark her 4th birthday, and she looks just like Princess Diana
15 times royal kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and baby Archie upstaged their famous parents