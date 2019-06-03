15 photos of Prince Philip acting like a commoner

caption The Duke of Edinburgh. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

Prince Philip has been a member of the British royal family since he married Queen Elizabeth II on November, 20, 1947.

But despite being married to the monarch of the country, the prince lives a relatively normal life.

When he isn’t attending royal weddings and state dinners, Philip has been seen riding the train, enjoying sports, and even doing his own shopping.

The royal turns 98 on June 10, 2019.

In celebration of his upcoming birthday, INSIDER has rounded up 15 hilarious photos of Prince Philip doing commoner things.

His royal career has been the envy of many over the years – he has travelled the world for royal engagements and state dinners, attended many royal weddings, witnessed several royal births, and gets to call Buckingham Palace his home.

It’s fair to say the prince lives a life of luxury – but, that doesn’t mean he can’t attempt to have a “normal life” every now and then.

The royal has been spotted doing his own shopping, attending sporting matches, and even riding public transport… and INSIDER has the photos to prove it.

Prince Philip may be married to the Queen, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a somewhat normal life. After all, he still uses public transport from time to time…

caption Prince Philip and the Queen arrive at King’s Lynn station in December 2017. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

… and occasionally does his own shopping.

caption The Duke of Edinburgh at the 2006 Windsor Horse Show. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

He sometimes even picks out his own food — fish is clearly a favorite.

He gets really invested in sports. In this picture, he watches a women’s hockey match with the Queen.

caption Prince Philip and the Queen watch the England vs Wales women’s hockey match at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre in 2014. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Sometimes, he’ll take a day trip to the zoo.

caption Prince Philip feeding bananas to an elephant at Whipsnade Zoo in 2017. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

He enjoys some fishing every now and then, too.

source Fox Photos/ Getty Images.

He braves the bad weather…

…And even holds his own umbrella when he has to.

source Tim Graham/ Getty Images.

The prince has been known to play third wheel to his grandsons.

caption Prince Philip, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attending the royal familys traditional Christmas Day church service in 2017. source Adrian Dennis/ AFP/ Getty Images.

He enjoys long country walks with his family. Here he is with Prince William and Kate Middleton in Sandringham.

He knows how to share a laugh, too.

caption Prince Philip and the Queen attend the Braemar Gathering in 2015. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Prince Philip even enjoys the odd trip to the library.

caption Prince Philip and the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 2002. source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage.

He’s a fan of farm life…

… as well as bonding with cute dogs.

All in all, he’s like any other family man — his family just happen to be the most famous in the world. Happy birthday, Prince Philip!