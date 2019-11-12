Here’s what it’s like to live at the top of the second-tallest apartment building in the world for less than $1,400 a month

caption The view from penthouse 8802 on the 88th floor of the Princess Tower in Dubai. source Ben Mack / Insider

Dubai’s Princess Tower was the tallest apartment building in the world until 2015.

With a roof height of 1,286 feet, it is taller than the roof of the Empire State Building.

It’s so tall that sometimes clouds will form below the upper floors.

Despite its lofty height and being in Dubai, rent is surprisingly affordable – you can get a room in an apartment for $1,400 a month or less, with utilities, access to amenities like a pool and gym, and daily cleaning included.

For more than a year, I lived near the very top of the building, on the 88th floor.

Despite not being fabulously wealthy, it made me feel like royalty.

It’s possible to live in the sky – even if you’re not fabulously wealthy.

One of the tallest steel trees in Dubai’s glittering forest of skyscrapers is the Princess Tower. At 1,358 feet, it’s the second-tallest tower that’s open in Dubai, behind only the world’s tallest building, the 2,717-foot Burj Khalifa.

Until 2015, the Princess Tower was the tallest residential building in the world, but its crown was swiped by 432 Park Avenue in New York City.

But unlike 432 Park Avenue – where, as Katie Warren wrote in February, penthouses can cost many millions of dollars – rent for apartments in the Princess Tower are surprisingly affordable: in fact, for 5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams ($1,362) and under per month, they come in at barely half the monthly median rent in New York City (which is now more than $2,700).

For more than a year, I lived near the very top of the Princess Tower, on the 88th floor (out of 97 above ground).

Here’s what it was like to live at such a lofty height on a modest (read: non-six-figure) salary.

The Princess Tower is tall — until 2015 it was the tallest apartment building in the world.

caption The Princess Tower and Dubai Marina as seen from the FIVE Palm Jumeirah. source Ben Mack / Insider

Dubai is known for tall buildings – but even by its standards, the Princess Tower is tall. In fact, from 2012 to 2015, it was the tallest apartment building in the world, recognized as such by the Guinness World Records.

It’s even taller than the Empire State Building.

caption A front view of the Princess Tower as seen from the sixth floor outdoor pool. source Ben Mack / Insider

With a roof height of 1,286 feet, the Princess Tower stands more than three basketball hoops (which, of course, are 10 feet high each) higher than the Empire State Building, which has a roof height of 1,250 feet.

Located in the Dubai Marina, the area around it is also the world’s tallest residential block.

caption The Princess Tower as seen from the Palm Jumeirah artificial island. source Francois Nel/Getty Images for XCAT

Six of the world’s 10 tallest residential buildings are next to each other in the Dubai Marina. In a way, with so many supertall towers right next to each other, it makes them individually look shorter than they actually are.

Construction wasn’t cheap: building costs reportedly exceeded $2 billion.

caption The Princess Tower and the Dubai Marina as seen from street level. source Ben Mack / Insider

As reported by Dubai-based Emirates Woman and other outlets, building costs for the Princess Tower exceeded $2 billion – making it one of the most expensive buildings ever built when it opened in 2012.

If the building and neighborhood seem familiar, it’s because of a recent ‘Star Trek’ movie.

caption A scene from “Star Trek: Beyond” in which the Dubai Marina can be seen. source Paramount

Large parts of 2016’s “Star Trek: Beyond” were filmed in the Dubai Marina, and the Princess Tower appears in several scenes. As Emirates Woman reported, producer Jeffrey Chernov said the decision was made to film in the Dubai Marina because the architecture already looked like something from a sci-fi film.

“We came searching for the future and we found it in Dubai. It represents the future of what the next frontier would be like in our film,” the magazine reported Chernov as saying. “We wanted to find a very vertical city.”

And yet rents are shockingly affordable — at $1,400 a month or less, rooms in many apartments are barely half the median monthly price in New York City.

caption An evening view of the Princess Tower and Dubai Marina. source Rustam Azmi/Getty Images

One reason rents are less expensive than New York, London, Sydney, or Los Angeles is because of the sheer amount of housing stock compared to the population able to afford such places. According to Gulf Business, Dubai’s housing market is seriously oversupplied, with construction of a huge number of gigantic new apartment buildings continuing seemingly without end. A report by UBS Global Wealth Management found housing prices in Dubai have tumbled by about 35% since mid-2014.

For 5,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams ($1,361) per month, I got a large furnished room with a private balcony, and all utilities, high-speed internet, and daily maid service included.

caption My room on the 88th floor of Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

Large and bright, my furnished room on the 88th level had a tiled floor, like most Dubai flats (the cool tiles feel refreshing under your feet when you’ve been out in the sun). The queen-sized bed was soft, and I thought the blue-green colored walls were a nice, vaguely nautical touch.

I did share a bathroom with someone and a kitchen with six people, but seeing as the monthly median rent in New York City is now more than $2,700, and even higher in San Francisco, I thought it was a deal that was almost too good to be true – especially since it’s cheaper than even the monthly median rent for the entire US, which is about $1,700.

And some rooms can be even cheaper: for a smaller room without a balcony, my neighbor paid just 4,000 dirhams ($1,089) per month – again with everything included.

The kitchens were large and bright — which is good since for many of the flats, several people will share.

caption A kitchen in an 88th floor penthouse in Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

Including myself, six people lived in the six-bedroom penthouse flat (which had three bathrooms). With so many people, it was a relief to find the kitchen had more than enough space for all of us – and the nearby kitchen balconies (there were two) were popular spots for socializing while taking in the view. Even more incredible, it was cleaned daily by a maid, who usually came in at about 11 a.m.

It was pretty cool to cook and eat with a view of blue water and the famous Palm Jumeirah.

caption The view from the kitchen of an 88th floor penthouse in Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

The kitchen had a table, but there was also a separate dining room accessible by walking through the lounge and entryway. The kitchen table was my favorite spot to grab a bite – there were no windows in the dining room, unfortunately.

The views from my room were stunning by day …

caption A portion of Dubai Marina as seen from the 88th floor of the Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

The room (of course) had air conditioning, but I never needed it: being so high up, the air was always a few degrees cooler than at ground level.

With such an utterly jaw-dropping view of the Dubai Marina, the private balcony quickly became a favorite place to sit and read, or simply look down at the city so far below. With so many things to see from my vantage point, it was like a real-life television show.

… And night …

caption The view from an 88th floor penthouse in Dubai’s Princess Tower at night. source Ben Mack / Insider

Another advantage of being so high up: you could even leave the screen door leading to the private balcony open all night and not find the sounds of the city too loud because they were so far down.

It was, simply put, one of the most relaxing places I’ve ever lived.

… And in the morning, when the fog sometimes rolled in.

caption A foggy morning in Dubai as seen from the 88th floor of the Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

I’ve been to nearly 90 countries, lived in six, and seen countless incredible things I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d ever witness. But I’d never seen anything like when I woke up one March morning, looked out from my balcony, and saw nothing but slowly rolling clouds, and the tops of buildings poking out from them like candles on a cake with vanilla or whipped cream frosting. In that moment, I had no words. It was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen – so amazing, I was late to work that morning.

The upper floors are also a good spot to catch fireworks shows, which happen frequently in Dubai. It’s a weird feeling to see fireworks below you.

caption Fireworks as seen from the 88th floor of Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

Free evening entertainment would often be provided in the form of fireworks shows taking place over the water in front of Caesars Bluewaters (the first overseas location of the famed Caesars Palace) and the world’s largest Ferris wheel, the Dubai Eye. It was like living in Disneyland – but without the eye-wateringly high admission price.

Despite the views of glimmering, tax-free Dubai, the rooms are usually pretty easy to come by.

caption Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lakes Towers and beyond as seen from the 88th floor of the Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

Usually, it’s as simple as searching the online listings in the real estate/housing sections of websites like Craigslist or local United Arab Emirates-centric site Dubizzle, then under “rooms for rent” seeing what’s there (the latter is how I got my room). Then, all you need to do is call or send a WhatsApp message to the landperson to arrange a quick in-person tour to see it for yourself, and if you like it, voila! A couple documents to sign, and you now have a room in the second-tallest apartment building on the planet.

With 97 floors above ground and thousands of residents, there are plenty of amenities. One of them is the sixth-floor outdoor pool area.

caption Part of the 6th floor outdoor pool at Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

The outdoor pool came complete with large plastic chairs not only on the deck, but actually submerged in the water. While they might have made a cool picture for Instagram or social media with a drink in hand, they were not comfortable. At all.

The pool was pretty refreshing on a hot day, which is every day in Dubai.

caption Part of the outdoor pool area on the 6th floor of the Princess Tower in Dubai. source Ben Mack / Insider

With temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for much of the year, it’s no surprise pools in Dubai are very, very popular – as anyone who’s visited or lived there can attest. But they’re not jam-packed at all hours of the day – the Princess Tower’s outdoor pool on the sixth floor could be blissfully empty just before its 10 p.m. daily closing time, and also in the late afternoon before many people got off work (most of the building’s residents are white-collar professionals).

The outdoor hot tub was also quite relaxing — though it felt weird to soak in a hot tub where the water was colder than the air.

caption An outdoor hot tub in Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

It’s not often you can step into a hot tub to cool down – but you can in Dubai. With a super view of skyscrapers all around in a riot of different architectural styles and a few palm trees that sway whenever there’s a pleasant sea breeze, it’s a feast for the eyes. Still, I spotted plenty of people checking their phones for updates while in the hot tub.

It may be in the Middle East, but in an area full of Western expats, women and men can go to the pool together – and the most common swimsuits people wear at the Princess Tower’s pools are bikinis.

Other amenities included a gym, saunas, indoor pool and hot tub, dance/yoga room, table tennis room, indoor playground, event spaces, and multiple game rooms.

caption A game room next to the ‘sky lounge’ on the 97th floor of Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

There were plenty of other things to do at the Princess Tower. The pool changing rooms have saunas where you can sometimes see people whack each other with branches – something Katie Warren experienced firsthand when she visited a traditional bathhouse during a recent trip to Russia.

The nearby yoga and dance room was usually booked by people doing various things requiring flexibility. The gym on the fifth floor was popular with weight-lifters and treadmill-runners. The game rooms were typically occupied by people engaging in foosball or air hockey competitions. The competition would also get intense in the table tennis room.

Things would be a bit more subdued in the 97th floor event spaces, but in the indoor playground on the sixth floor, young children would be having the time of their lives.

With a huge number of food delivery services in Dubai like Uber Eats, you could theoretically never leave the Princess Tower and still live very comfortably.

The lobby at the main entrance wasn’t too shabby, either …

caption The lobby inside the Princess Tower in Dubai. source Ben Mack / Insider

Not only was the tiled lobby (the tiles were often so polished you could see your reflection in them) very nice, but it was also staffed 24/7 by two concierges (who greeted residents with “ma’am” and “sir” every time someone walked past) and a white-uniformed security guard. The doors also required key card access – though with Dubai being known for an incredibly low crime rate, where you can literally leave your phone on a table at a busy cafe and come back to find no one had touched it, I did wonder why this was necessary.

… Nor was the hallway leading to the elevators.

caption The hallway leading to the elevators inside Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

With 97 floors above ground, it was helpful there were two sets of four elevators: one that went up to the 50th floor, and another “high speed” group of elevators going from the 51st to 97th floors. As I lived on the 88th floor, I used the latter daily. It would still sometimes take several minutes to reach my floor.

My favorite place was the ‘sky lounge’ on the 97th floor.

caption The ‘sky lounge’ on the 97th floor of the Princess Tower in Dubai. source Ben Mack / Insider

Princess Tower residents and their guests had access to a public lounge/relaxation area. Looking like a fancy hotel lobby, it was a fantastic place to read, write, work on your computer, or chat with friends or family in person or on the phone while sitting on the plush couches and taking advantage of the free, high-speed public WiFi.

Needless to say, the views from the lounge were pretty stunning.

caption The view from the ‘sky lounge’ on the 97th floor of Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

Sitting at a small table next to one of the large windows, with the blue waters of the Arabian Gulf and the palm tree-shaped artificial island known as the Palm Jumeirah unfolding below, was incredibly inspiring. It was unlike anything I’d experienced before, and I took full advantage of it – I went up almost every day.

The sunsets were pretty special, too.

caption Sunset as seen from the 97th floor ‘sky lounge’ of Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

It was also an otherwordly experience to take in a sunset from so high up. Standing away from the windows and looking out, so that you couldn’t see the ground below at all, made me think I was on a very large, very fancy airplane – or a spaceship.

Being next to the water, it was just a short walk to the beach …

caption Camels going for a walk at Dubai’s Marina Beach. source Ben Mack / Insider

There are closer beaches, but the key advantage of Marina Beach is it’s free. The perfect place for a picnic or dip in the hot tub-warm waters (they’re the warmest sea, lake, or river waters I’ve ever been in, anywhere), it’s also fun to people-watch (everyone, from construction workers to Western sunbathers to Emiratis, hangs out here) – and camel-watch. You can often see the humped mammals ambling about, led by men in traditional dress.

… And there are lots of other cool things to do nearby, too. The surrounding Dubai Marina area is quite walkable.

caption Dubai Marina. source Ben Mack / Insider

Sure, Dubai is warm, but if the heat starts feeling too oppressive, there are plenty of places along the Marina to duck into. The newness of it all, the sun, people jogging, walking their little dogs, zipping by on rollerskates, waving from the decks of yachts (which you can also rent in the Marina), or walking past and chatting away on their smartphones – and of course the palm trees all along the water – feels a lot like being in Miami or Long Beach.

There was no shortage of activities, with Dubai being Dubai …

caption Pool parties at places such as the FIVE Palm Jumeirah are popular 365 days a year in Dubai. source Ben Mack / Insider

In just a few short years, Dubai has already become a legendary party city. But not everyone who hits the beach clubs, pools, or swanky hotels is looking for that kind of entertainment. There are also plenty of places to just chill and let life slow down a bit.

… Including traditional cultural activities, especially during Ramadan.

caption A suhoor held in a tent at Atlantis, The Palm during Ramadan. source Ben Mack / Insider

Humans have lived in the UAE for thousands of years. One of the best ways to experience its rich culture is to attend a Suhoor during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan – a meal had very late at night or in the early morning before Fajr, the first of the day’s five prayers (and after which, during Ramadan, Muslims who are physically able must fast until Iftar in the evening). In Dubai, hotels, restaurants and more are specially decorated to serve as beautiful venues for Suhoors, during which Emiratis, expats and others all come together to share food, culture, and to reflect amid an experience you’ll have a hard time replicating anywhere else. In short: if someone invites you to a Suhoor, go.

Of course, living so high up does have drawbacks. The elevators can be frustrating with a bunch of people getting on and off on floors below you.

caption An elevator for floors 51-97 in Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

It may seem like a small thing to complain about, but it’s not fun when you’re in a hurry and the elevator needs to make 10-20 other stops on the way down – which can happen often in the mornings from Sunday until Thursday (the weekend in the UAE is Friday – the Islamic holy day – and Saturday) before most office hours begin at 9 a.m. and in the evening after they end at 6 p.m. (Dubai lunch breaks are often an hour, hence working more than eight hours per day).

The elevators also didn’t provide access to the ‘secret’ 95th floor. There were rumors celebrities like David Guetta and 50 Cent had penthouses there, but I never saw any sign of them.

source Dave Kotinsky/Getty

There were all kinds of rumors about who lived on the 95th floor. I have no idea where the rumors came from, but thought they might have been fueled by the fact I never saw anyone get on or off on the floor, and you (presumably) had to enter a code in the keypad in all the elevators to gain access to it (which you did not have to do to access the other floors). Still other rumors claimed there were no fancy apartments on the 95th floor at all, but rather was just a maintenance floor.

Either way, the mystery was a lot like the “missing” fifth floor of the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Another frustration was the sink design in the bathrooms. Many tears were shed over items that fell into them, never to be seen again.

caption A sink in an 88th floor penthouse bathroom in Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

Razor blades, makeup, contact lenses, jewelry – you name it, it can fall into the sinks, since there’s no cover for their pipes. And, seeing as there can be 88 floors (or more) of pipes to fall down, good luck ever seeing whatever fell in again.

While the Princess Tower is one of the world’s tallest apartment buildings now, it may not be for much longer. Several taller ones are under construction.

caption Skyscrapers in Dubai Marina. source Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images

Already surpassed by New York City’s 432 Park Avenue, the Princess Tower’s rankings are set to further tumble next year, when two more ultra-tall apartments open in the Big Apple. 111 West 57th Street will be 1,428 feet high when it opens – taller even than 432 Park Avenue. But even that will be surpassed by Central Park Tower. As Katie Warren found out when she went on a recent tour, when the 131-floor building opens to residents, it’ll stand a lofty 1,549 feet high.

The Princess Tower might not even be the tallest building in its neighborhood for long: once nearby Marina 101 opens, the 1,349-foot building will be the new queen of Dubai’s supertall apartments.

But overall, with what you get for the price, the name ‘Princess Tower’ seems apt. Because you really do feel like royalty — with a view to match.

caption Sunset as seen from a penthouse on floor 88 of Dubai’s Princess Tower. source Ben Mack / Insider

For the chance to live like a royal for barely half the price of renting in New York City (translation: a rate a young, working professional can actually afford) – not to mention in a place that’s tax-free with warm, sunny weather year-round – living in the Princess Tower really does feel like living in a fantasy.

Only this one is very real.

