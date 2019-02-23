Photos show chaos in Venezuela as protesters and soldiers clash over humanitarian aid shipments

Violence erupted between protesters and National Guardsmen at Venezuela’s borders on Saturday.

The opposition to President Nicolas Maduro had organized deliveries of humanitarian aid, which soldiers were ordered to turn away at the border.

But Venezuelans desperate for food and medicine showed up and clashed with the soldiers in an attempt to get the aid through.

Political and economic crisis have brought Venezuela to the brink of chaos.

As tensions reach a fever pitch over basic resources such as food and medicine, it appears like the country is teetering on the edge of crisis.

Here’s what you need to know.

caption A demonstrator kneels down in front of security forces in Ureña, Venezuela on Saturday. source Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

Source: AP

The 200 metric tons of emergency food and medicine was organized by opposition leader Juan Guaidó who has questioned the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro’s second term in office.

caption Demonstrators carry a crucifix while clashing with security forces in Ureña, Venezuela on Saturday. source Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

Source: AP

The chaos in Venezuela stems from the 2018 presidential election, in which incumbent Nicolas Maduro was elected to a second six-year term.

caption Maduro is pictured on February 7. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

Maduro’s rivals claim that the election was a sham, and last month opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself the real president. Nevertheless, Maduro has refused to step down and has maintained control of the country in part thanks to the military, which continues to support him.

Source: PBS News Hour

National Guardsmen were ordered by Maduro to stop the aid shipments from crossing the border, but encountered issues when opposition protesters showed up to help ferry the aid over the border.

caption Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó take part in a rally to demand President Nicolas Maduro allow humanitarian aid to enter the country, in Caracas, Venezuela on Saturday. source Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Source: AP

Soldiers responded by throwing tear gas and buckshot at the protesters to try and disperse the crowds.

caption Demonstrators clash with security forces in Ureña, Venezuela on Saturday. source Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

Source: AP

The protesters resisted the attempts and worked to take down barbed wire and hastily constructed barriers.

caption A demonstrator hits a barbed wire while clashing with security forces in Ureña, Venezuela on Saturday. source Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters

Source: AP

Conditions in Venezuela have been deteriorating in recent months, due to inflation and a lack of food and medicine.

caption People gather at the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil on Saturday. source Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Source: New York Times

Around midday Saturday, opposition leader Guaidó gave a press conference from atop one of the shipment trucks bound for Venezuela. He called on soldiers to let the aid pass through.

caption Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó speaks to the media in Cúcuta, Colombia on Saturday. source Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

“Our call to the armed forces couldn’t be clearer: put yourself on the right side of history,” Guaidó said.

Source: AP

A truck with humanitarian aid to Venezuela is seen broken down on the way to the Brazil-Venezuela border on Saturday.

caption source Bruno Kelly/Reuters

In the Venezuelan town of Ureña at least two dozen people were injured in clashes with the National Guard, according to local health officials.

Source: AP

One gang of youths in Ureña commandeered a city bus and then set it on fire.

Source: AP

The aid shipments were designed as a test of Venezuela’s military, which has remained loyal to Maduro.

Source: New York Times

The idea is that if the soldiers allow the shipments through, it will show that Maduro is losing his grip on power.

Source: New York Times

The plan appears to have had some success so far, with four soldiers defecting to Colombia at the Simon Bolivar Bridge Saturday morning.

“I’ve spent days thinking about this,” one of the soldiers said. “There is a lot of discontent inside the forces, but also lots of fear.”

Source: AP

Average Venezuelans joined the demonstrations, desperate to help get the much-needed aid through.

“They think they are the owners of Venezuela,” Maria Zambrano told the Washington Post. “But we are all united, and we will get this aid in. They won’t be able to shoot us all.”

The 46-year-old engineer showed up in Ureña to help get the aid through because her cousin battling cancer hasn’t been able to get medication for treatment.

Source: The Washington Post

One protester, 31-year-old Andruina Montanez, said she had to console her 10-year-old daughter earlier that morning because the child feared her mother would die in the protests.

The single mother spoke to the AP as she recovered on a curb after being subjected to rear gas.

“I told her I had to go out on the streets because there’s no bread,” she said. “But still, these soldiers are scary. It’s like they’re hunting us.”

Source: AP

Opposition leaders claim they have already been able to get some shipments across the border this morning.

In addition to pushing to get shipments over the Colombian border, the opposition has also planned shipments by sea and at the Brazilian border.

Source: AP