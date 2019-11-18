Here’s what it was like on board Qantas’ first nonstop, 19-hour flight from London to Sydney

caption Sam Chui was aboard Qantas’ non-stop test flight from London to Sydney. source Sam Chui

Australian airline Qantas just tested the world’s longest non-stop passenger flight, from London to Sydney.

The flight departed on November 14, and took more than 19 hours.

Regular nonstop service could begin by 2022 or 2023.

Aviation blogger Sam Chui, one of the 38 passengers on board, documented his experiences on his blog -and he shared his photos with Insider.

It’s a long way from London to Sydney – about 10,553 miles (16,983 kilometers) to be a bit more precise.

Due to such an extreme distance, flying from the UK to the Land Down Under usually involves at least one stopover somewhere, and a total journey time of more than a day.

That could change soon, however, as Australian airline Qantas has begun trials of ultra long-haul, non-stop flights between London and Sydney. In October, Business Insider’s David Slotnick went on the first trial flight, from New York to Sydney. The second flight from London to Sydney lasted more than 19 hours, even longer than the planned non-stop service by Air New Zealand from Auckland to New York, which is due to launch in October 2020.

While the route might not enter regular service with publicly-available tickets until 2022 or 2023, a test flight was conducted on November 14.

Among those on board was aviation and travel blogger Sam Chui, who documented his experience on his blog. Traveling more than 300,000 miles every year to test out flights and share his reviews, Chui had some thoughts on the flight – and he shared them (along with his photos) with Insider.

Here’s what it was like.

Sam Chui’s big day began before 3.30 a.m. in order to make the 6 a.m. flight.

caption The gate for the flight. source Sam Chui

Chui left his London hotel at 3.30 a.m., and was at London’s Heathrow airport by 4.15 a.m. The flight departed at 6 in the morning.

The flight was part of an initiative called ‘Project Sunrise,’ which is an attempt to measure the effects of ultra long-haul flights on the human body. It also used a brand-new plane.

caption The flight from London to Sydney was also done in a plane with special Qantas livery. source Sam Chui

According to Chui, the research flight was also conducted on a new Boeing 787-9 plane in special Qantas livery to commemorate the airline’s 100th anniversary next year (making it the third-oldest airline in the world). It was flown to London from the Boeing factory in Seattle via Los Angeles only the day before.

Departing at 6 a.m., the flight didn’t arrive in Sydney until the next day at 12.30 p.m.

caption Sunrise on the Qantas research flight from London to Sydney. source Sam Chui

There’s an 11-hour time difference between London and Sydney – and the flight was so long, at more than 19 hours, passengers were be treated to a rare “double sunrise.”

One of Qantas’ first female pilots was among the flight crew.

caption The flight crew of Qantas research flight QF7879 nonstop from London to Sydney. source Sam Chui

Captain Helen Trenerry joined Qantas as its 10th female pilot in 1989. She was assisted on the flight by first officer Ryan Gill, second officer Chris Agnew, and second officer Tegan Gray. In the cabin was captain Lisa Norman, and captain Alex Passerini.

Since it was a special flight, there were only 38 passengers, who sat in business class in the front.

caption Exercise on the research flight from London to Sydney. source Sam Chui

Among the passengers were celebrities including CNN’s Richard Quest. While everyone sat in front in business class (because let’s be honest: flying that long in economy would not be fun, unless you could sleep on every seat in your row, like Air New Zealand’s Skycouch), hand luggage was stored in overhead lockers in the rear – this was to balance the plane and improve fuel economy.

To help passengers cope, there was a special menu emphasizing health …

caption Preparing food aboard the flight. source Sam Chui

Chui says soft drinks and spirits were not offered on the flight, with healthier options like Kombucha and coconut water provided as alternatives. Passengers were also each given a refillable water bottle.

The food was meant to be healthier than the typically sodium, carbohydrate, and fat-packed meals many airline inflight meals feature, too. Chui says items like chicken broth with macaroni or steak sandwiches featured on the menu, along with glasses of red wine and milk-based desserts.

… And regular exercise breaks.

caption Exercise aboard the flight. source Sam Chui

Qantas worked with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and CRC for Altertness, Safety and Productivity for the flight, in order to collect real-time data on passenger and crew health and wellness. The idea was to measure the health benefits of exercise breaks on the flight – and to see if it would make such a marathon journey a bit more bearable.

Still, there was a lot of downtime …

caption Passengers aboard the London to Sydney flight. source Sam Chui

No matter what you’re doing, 19 hours is a long time. Fortunately, passengers had plenty of entertainment options to choose from – or, in the case of many of them, work to catch up on.

… Which was made a bit more bearable by comfy seats.

caption A seat on the flight. source Sam Chui

According to Chui, after supper, passengers mostly went straight to sleep – the blogger included.

There was also a lot of food to fill the time.

caption Lunch before landing in Sydney. source Sam Chui

Chui says a light lunch was served before landing, and that the tagliatelle with beef ragu “was simply delicious.”

Passengers who took part even got to join a ‘secret’ society.

caption The certificate marking one as a member of the ‘secret’ society. source Sam Chui

Passengers were presented with a flight certificate certifying them as members of the “Secret Order of the Double Sunrise.”

On one side of the special certificate, signed by Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, was an image marking the London to Sydney flight. On the reverse side was a replica image of a 1944 flight made on the Catalina Flying Boat, a type of seaplane that flew across the Pacific during World War II, among other places.

The second sunrise meant the flight was finally nearing its end.

caption One of the two sunrises on the Qantas London to Sydney nonstop flight. source Qantas

Chui says he witnessed the second sunrise about 13 hours into the flight, above Ambon, Indonesia. Accompanying their breakfast, he says passengers were offered a shot of piccolo latte or cold-pressed juices.

After 19 hours and 19 minutes, the flight landed in Sydney.

caption Sam Chui with some of the Qantas crew. source Sam Chui

The plane landed at 12.28 p.m. local time in Sydney, according to Chui, after 19 hours and 19 minutes in the air. He wrote on his blog that the plane landed on Runway 34L and headed straight into the Qantas Jetbase hangar, where passengers disembarked. A large crowd was there to greet them, including Australian prime minister Scott Morrison. More than 1,000 staff and guests then attended a celebration, according to Chui’s blog.

More ultra long-haul test flights are planned, with the goal of having nonstop London-Sydney flights up and running by 2022 or 2023.

caption Sam Chui in front of the Qantas plane that made the London to Sydney nonstop flight. source Sam Chui

According to Chui, his body clock “acclimatized well” to the 11-hour time difference between London and Sydney at the start of the flight – meaning he didn’t feel particularly jetlagged.

“I see advantages of less body fatigue on a 19 hours non-stop flight over a one stop flight, which usually takes at least 22-24 hours from London to Sydney,” he wrote. “The non-stop flight was long enough to warrant a long un-disruptive rest period”

He said it would be interesting, however, to see how the economy experience might differ if such ultra long-haul flights do indeed become reality – and if they do offer economy fares.