Photos from Rafael Nadal’s Spanish wedding show a reception fit for tennis royalty

- On Saturday, tennis star Rafael Nadal married his long-time girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello in a stunning, 350-person ceremony in Majorca, Spain.
- According to media reports, the couple married at “La Fortaleza,” a fortress believed to be Spain’s most expensive property.
- The 19-time Grand Slam champion and his now-wife hosted a number of impressive guests at the lavish affair, including former King of Spain Juan Carlos I.
- Photos posted to the US Open Instagram page show the happy newlyweds posing together in front of a beautiful waterfront landscape.
Tennis star Rafael Nadal – who has won 19 Grand Slam tournament titles in his illustrious career – married long-time girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello on Saturday in their home country of Spain.
According to media reports, the couple married at “La Fortaleza,” a seaside fortress in Majorca, Spain, believed to be the most expensive property in the entire country. The 33-year-old Nadal and his now-wife hosted a number of impressive guests at the lavish, 350-person affair, including the former King of Spain Juan Carlos I.
Nadal and Perello have managed to keep the wedding fairly under wraps. According to local outlet Mundo Deportivo, the pair requested that guests leave their phones in lockers and wrote notes reminding attendees not to take any photos.
Still, some details of the reception have been publicized. Spanish dress designer Rosa Clara shared a video on Instagram confirming that she designed Perello’s dress.
An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day – Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever! Rosa Clará is the designer of Mery Perelló's wedding dress, an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design. The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary. ___ ¡Hoy es un día muy emocionante para todos nosotros! Nos sentimos enormemente orgullosos por haber formado parte en un día tan especial – la boda de Mery Perelló y Rafa Nadal. Nos encantaría felicitar a la pareja por su matrimonio, ¡los mejores deseos! Rosa Clará es la diseñadora del vestido que lucía Mery Perelló, ¡estaba espectacular! Un elegante y sofisticado diseño de alta costura, de líneas puras y delicadas. El cuerpo, de escote caja y manga larga, está realizado en encaje francés, inspirado en el movimiento artístico Art Déco, compuesto por motivos gráficos y florales. Está bordado a mano, de manera meticulosa con micropedrería incrustada en el dibujo. La falda, de línea evasé, confeccionada en crepe de seda natural, incorpora una ligera sobrecola extraíble. El vestido ha sido elaborado en el Atelier de Rosa Clará con un trabajo de excepcional técnica y artesanía, y muchísimas emociones entre todos nosotros. Queremos agradecer a toda la familia por haber confiado en nosotros, ¡sois extraordinarios! __ #RosaClara #RosaClaraCouture #RafaNadal #Wedding #BridalFashion #RealBride
Clara designed an elegant but understated white dress with full sleeves, an embroidered top, and a long, satin skirt.
Just a few days after the ceremony, fans were able to get a glimpse of Perello in the gown, as the US Open Instagram account shared photos that show her and her now-husband posing together in front of a beautiful waterfront landscape.
