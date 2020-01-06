I sailed on a cargo ship from Malaysia to Hong Kong, and it was more luxurious than I ever could have imagined

caption Nearing port in Hong Kong. source Ben Mack / Insider

A voyage aboard a cargo ship can be the adventure of a lifetime. A number of shipping companies now offer passenger berths, and a number of specialized travel agencies can arrange trips aboard cargo ships.

Some cargo ships, like the CMA CGM Amerigo Vespucci that I traveled on, are far more luxurious than some people might assume, with rooms on par with cruise ships or hotels and amenities including a library, gym, and gourmet meals served by a French-trained chef.

Booking through a company called Freighter Travel, I sailed aboard the Amerigo Vespucci for eight days, from Malaysia to Hong Kong.

With more access to the ship than I was expecting, and a far greater level of luxury, it’s a trip I’d take again in a heartbeat.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ever since I was a kid, it had long been my dream to go to sea and have an adventure. There were just a few problems: I couldn’t afford to go on a cruise (and didn’t think I’d like to anyway, at least not with thousands of other people), nor could I afford a boat of my own (and didn’t know how to sail, anyway). But then, one day, inspiration struck: I’d go on a cargo ship.

TL;DR version: it was an adventure – one that was far more luxurious than I could have ever imagined, and just as memorable as I was hoping.

Here’s how I did it – sailing through the South China Sea from Malaysia to Hong Kong aboard the CMA CGM Amerigo Vespucci – and how you can, too.

While cargo ships are (of course) mainly for transporting cargo, a number of shipping companies now offer passenger travel, too.

caption A portion of the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

About 90% of global trade – we’re talking trillions of dollars’ worth of goods – is carried by ship. But several of the world’s biggest shipping companies – like France-based CMA CGM – also offer passenger travel aboard their vessels.

A number of specialized travel companies arrange trips on cargo ships. One of the best is the one I used, New Zealand-based Freighter Travel.

caption A view of Hong Kong as seen from the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

Googling how ordinary people can travel on a cargo ship, my searches led me to Freighter Travel. Founded in 1993, a real selling point is the company doesn’t do package trips – you get in touch, and then they work with you to create the itinerary of your dreams, or at least one that works within your boundaries for where you’d like to go, for how long, and your budget. Prices can range from a few hundred dollars for a short voyage to tens of thousands for a months-long, around-the-world trip of a lifetime.

Not knowing what to expect, I phoned cofounder Hamish Jamieson. I needn’t have been nervous: he was incredibly friendly, and easy to work with – and had just the perfect idea for someone who’d never been at sea before but wanted to go somewhere with warm weather and a friendly crew.

My journey began southwest of Kuala Lumpur in Port Klang, Malaysia. The destination: Hong Kong.

caption The approximate route the Amerigo Vespucci took from Port Klang, Malaysia to Hong Kong. source Google Maps

Our journey – or at least the portion for which I was to be on board – was estimated to take about eight days. The route was supposed to take us through the Strait of Malacca between Malaysia and Indonesia, around Singapore, and north through the South China Sea off the coast of Vietnam, before entering Chinese territorial waters and arriving in Hong Kong.

The ship I was to sail aboard was the CMA CGM Amerigo Vespucci. At about 1,200 feet long, it’s bigger than an aircraft carrier.

caption The Amerigo Vespucci in Port Klang, Malaysia. source Ben Mack / Insider

Built in 2010, “big” only barely describes the Amerigo Vespucci. Named for the Italian explorer, the 1,199-foot vessel can hold a mind-boggling 13,830 20-foot shipping containers on board.

As big as the ship was, I was told there were only 34 crew members aboard.

caption Crew members in the bridge on the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

Much of the ship’s functions were automated, I was told, reducing the need for large numbers of crew members. The crew was mostly from France and the Philippines; most were computer scientists and/or engineers, and many had advanced university degrees, along with many years of sailing experience.

Including myself, there were only three passengers – and each of us had an entire cabin to ourselves. Both Sidney and Theresa were several decades older than me, and each had come aboard the Amerigo Vespucci when it began its route in France – the ship usually travels from France, through the Mediterranean and Egypt’s Suez Canal, across the Indian Ocean and up the South China Sea to Hong Kong and then Shanghai, before turning around to make the same journey in the opposite direction.

Before I could go to my cabin, I took part in a safety briefing, which included things like how to put on a special suit if the ship were sinking.

caption I put on an “immersion suit” as part of the safety briefing in the ship’s office. source Ben Mack / Insider

Having never been at sea before, I found the safety briefing helpful. I did wonder though, what the point of the so-called “immersion suit” I practiced putting on would be if the ship sank in the middle of the sea and I had nothing to hold onto while trying to stay afloat.

My cabin was on the F deck of the ship. It was far bigger than I was expecting — and far nicer.

caption The two beds in my cabin on the Amerigo Vespucci’s F deck. source Ben Mack / Insider

At first glance, my cabin looked like a large hotel room. There were two soft twin beds nestled in one corner, closets, plenty of power outlets, generic nautical-themed pictures hung on the walls, a private bathroom with a toilet and shower that had hot water, and other amenities you’d expect in a hotel room. There was also a large desk, coat rack, a coffee table, couch, and plenty of plush chairs.

The only things that hinted my room was on a cargo ship: the laminated sheet on the coffee table with information about how to abandon ship and respond to various onboard emergencies, the fact the furniture had straps anchoring them to the thick-carpeted floor … and, of course, the view of the sea.

There were also plenty of unexpected amenities on board, like a gym.

caption The gym on A deck. source Ben Mack / Insider

Like many hotels – and cruise ships – the Amerigo Vespucci had plenty of things to do outside my room. The gym wasn’t large, but seeing as there were so few passengers and crew, there was never anyone else in there when I was.

There was even a small library.

caption The Amerigo Vespucci’s library. source Ben Mack / Insider

“Eclectic” is a good word to describe the selection of literature and DVDs the library had. Tom Clancy, John Grisham, and Michael Crichton novels were plentiful – but not as plentiful as Clive Cussler, author of the maritime-influenced “Dirk Pitt” adventure stories.

Incredibly complicated-looking computer systems kept the ship running on course — and kept track of the thousands of containers on board.

caption Instruments on the Amerigo Vespucci’s bridge. source Ben Mack / Insider

As someone without a science, engineering, technology, or sailing background, I hadn’t the slightest idea what most of the instruments on the ship did – which is why I didn’t dare touch any of them.

We departed Port Klang in the evening. The adventure was underway.

caption A portion of the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

With surprising quietness, considering how big the ship was, a fleet of tugboats helped us pull away and leave port. We seemed to be moving agonizingly slow, but I was amazed such a large thing as the Amerigo Vespucci could move at all.

I’d never been on a ship at sea before, so I was worried about seasickness. But the Amerigo Vespucci was so big, I hardly felt anything at all.

caption Containers on the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

Sailors said the voyage I was on was considered a “light” run – the Amerigo Vespucci had “only” about 7,500 containers on board during the trip. The inability to feel the ship rocking on the waves meant the expensive anti-seasickness tablets I’d brought weren’t necessary. It also meant I slept amazingly well every night.

I was allowed to see much more of the ship than I was expecting. My favorite place was on the bridge with the crew.

caption On the bridge of the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

For a ship of its size, the Amerigo Vespucci’s bridge was strangely cozy. Being so high up, it had a superior view of many of the containers and the surrounding seas for several miles.

The crew were incredibly friendly.

caption A member of the crew on the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

As we sailed, they told me about themselves, how they came to work aboard the ship, showed me how they did their jobs, and what many of the instruments on board did, like how the automated navigation worked and the computer system that kept track of where each of the thousands of shipping containers on the ship were, what was in each container, and where each container was supposed to eventually go. It was fascinating to learn, even for a non-technical person like myself.

At one point, we were notified about a scary incident involving gunmen firing on a vessel.

caption A warning message that came in about an attack on another cargo ship. source Ben Mack / Insider

The bulletin that came through on the Telex machine on the bridge was alarming: on January 3, about six people on two speed boats opened fire with automatic rifles on a cargo ship several hundred miles southeast of where we were, near Basilan Island in the southern Philippines. While no-one was hurt in the incident, and the ship was able to escape, the bulletin stated the ship sustained some gunshot damage.

Meals were taken in a nice dining room — and served by a French-trained chef.

caption The officer’s dining room, where passengers also ate. source Ben Mack / Insider

Each of the three meals served per day offered a selection of French wines and cheeses, in addition to fresh baguettes, citrus fruits, and pastries. Each meal also usually featured meat of some kind: think coq au vin, cordon bleu, or steak. Fish such as salmon, perch, cod, or even crayfish was also a common fixture. There were no menus with options from which to select meals, but everything presented was delicious.

Even better: the food was all included in the price passengers paid to come aboard.

Passing through the Singapore Strait, things opened up quite a bit once we got out into the South China Sea on day three.

caption The Amerigo Vespucci in the South China Sea. source Ben Mack / Insider

The sea really was, at least at sunrise and sunset, a bit reminiscent of wine in terms of its coloring. And it was truly, almost impossibly vast – a vastness I only began to understand when, for several days, the only thing to be seen on all sides was a seemingly endless parade of blue waves.

As the days went on, I developed a routine — one that involved lots of time on the bridge talking to the crew and scanning the calm seas.

caption Outside the Amerigo Vespucci at sea. source Ben Mack / Insider

Usually waking up around sunrise, I’d freshen up before having breakfast, then bring a book, notepad, and pen with me up to the bridge to read, write in my journal, and chat with the crew when they weren’t busy. After lunch, I’d usually do the same for most of the afternoon, and following dinner would usually be asleep not long after taking in the sunset from either the bridge or the outdoor deck adjacent to it. I was such a common sight in the bridge, crewmembers joked if I would like a job to stay on board. Their offer was tempting.

Admittedly, I was on the bridge a lot because there wasn’t a ton else to do. Evenings were quiet – there was no bar or nightclub on board the ship like one might expect at a cruise.

Hugging the Vietnamese coast, at one point nearly a week into the voyage we passed near the Paracel Islands, which China has been heavily militarizing. The crew kept a close eye on our position.

caption A map of the Vietnamese coast on the Amerigo Vespucci’s bridge. source Ben Mack / Insider

We weren’t boarded, but knew Chinese naval vessels were all around, since they were clearly marked on the Amerigo Vespucci’s fancy radar. During this time, the crew seemed noticeably tenser, and kept cross-referencing navigational charts to make sure we didn’t stray off-course. We did not.

On day seven before reaching Hong Kong, we made a stop for the day in the nearby mainland China port of Chiwan.

caption The port of Chiwan, China. source Ben Mack / Insider

Part of the larger Shenzhen and Pearl River Delta megalopolis (one of the world’s most-populous areas), our stop at the port of Chiwan (to offload and take on containers, of course) allowed for some time to go ashore and explore the busy streets and try some authentic Chinese cuisine.

After so many days at sea, it felt a bit strange to be on dry land again – but only for a short time, as by evening the other passengers and I had to be back on the Amerigo Vespucci to continue on to nearby Hong Kong.

Chiwan was not exactly a touristy place.

caption A daytime scene in Chiwan. source Ben Mack / Insider

There were not a lot of touristy things to see in Chiwan – it seemed to mostly only be offices, shops, restaurants, and towering, block-like apartment buildings. The most prevalent color was grey. It was nice to walk around and experience something new, but I could also see why it was not a popular area with tourists – in fact, other than Sidney, Theresa and myself, I didn’t see any other obviously non-locals the whole day.

At last, as dawn broke the next morning on day eight, we sailed into Hong Kong.

caption The Amerigo Vespucci sailing into Hong Kong. source Ben Mack / Insider

Much smaller vessels scooted past all around us, and although we were moving slowly, it was still too fast: I very much wanted this moment to last a little longer. I had never experienced anything like it.

I’d been at sea for eight days. But I was sad to finally come ashore for good.

caption Nearing port in Hong Kong. source Ben Mack / Insider

We finally docked between 10 and 11 in the morning. Just like that, the journey was over. But I wouldn’t forget it anytime soon. The smell of salt air, the feeling of the wind on my face, the scenery I simply wouldn’t be able to appreciate in the same way if I were on a cruise, the memorable people I met on board … it really was like a real-life adventure novel.

The voyage had truly been an adventure — one I’d take again in a heartbeat.

caption Sunset aboard the Amerigo Vespucci. source Ben Mack / Insider

More luxurious than I ever could have imagined, the fact that I was able to see so much of the ship, and the crew were so friendly, were fantastic added bonuses, as were all of the amenities. There weren’t throngs of other people around during the eight-day voyage, like you encounter on a cruise, either. And even better than that: the trip cost only a few hundred dollars – a lot less than many cruises.

Of course, such a journey is not for everyone. Even with a nice room and more amenities than expected, there still was not a lot to do on board the ship, at least not in the same way there are things to do on a cruise. Also while there was a lot of water and it was amazing to hang out with the crew in the bridge, there was not a lot of wildlife such as whales to be seen. But those seemed like minor drawbacks for having an incredible adventure not easily forgotten.

Read more:

I visited the Tower of London, the most popular attraction in the UK, and I couldn’t believe people actually live there

Here’s what it’s like to visit Liechtenstein, the Alpine micronation that’s the second least-visited country in Europe

I hate shopping but a visit to Harrods, the world’s most luxurious department store, was so fun I’d go back

I went to Europe’s least-visited country, and discovered San Marino is just as beautiful as Tuscany – but without the crowds

I spent 8 days taking trains across Europe for under $500. Not only was it cheaper than some flights, it was the adventure of a lifetime