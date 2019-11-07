PHOTOS: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman just awarded Singapore’s President Halimah the kingdom’s highest civilian honour

caption Singpaore’s President Halimah Yacob is the first Singaporean to receive the King Abdulaziz Medal from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the royal palace in Riyadh. source The Istana

Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob has become to first Singaporean to be conferred the King Abdulaziz Medal, Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour.

Other notable Asian leaders who have received the medal in the past include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

In a Facebook update on Thursday (Nov 7), President Halimah said she met King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Al-Yamamah Palace, where she received the medal.

Other than King Salman, Singapore’s first woman president was also scheduled to meet with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other senior Saudi leaders.

President Halimah had also visited the State of Kuwait from earlier this week, and will visit the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday to meet with Singaporeans based in the Kingdom.

According to the Istana, King Salman planned a banquet in President Halimah’s honour.

President Halimah said she was “happy” to receive the King Abdulaziz Medal.

This is what the medal looks like: an ornate gold chain adorned with a large medal pendant.

She also met with Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is the Governor of Riyadh, to discuss development projects in the Riyadh Governorate and the resulting opportunities for Singapore companies.

The same prince had also welcomed her when she arrived in Riyadh, the Istana said.

President Halimah and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee were accompanied by Masagos Zulkifli, Singapore’s Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, and other delgates.

caption At Uhud Mountain, where the second battle in Islam took place in 3 AH. source The Istana

According to the Istana, the President was also given a detailed introduction to the history of the kingdom’s Madinah city, where Islamic prophet Muhammad was buried.

The President wrote on Facebook that she enjoyed her visit to the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, and said she believed it would “ inspire many generations of Saudis on their proud history and achievements”.

