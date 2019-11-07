24 mind-bending photos shortlisted for the Architectural Photography Awards

- The finalists for the 2019 Architectural Photography Awards have been announced.
- 2,000 entries were whittled down to 24 photos shortlisted for six awards.
- The images will be on display at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam from December 4-6, where visitors can vote on their favorites.
- Winners will then be announced on December 6.
There are pretty pictures and then there are pretty pictures – and the ones shortlisted for this year’s Architectural Photography Awards are most certainly the latter.
Roughly 2,000 stunning snaps from 42 countries were whittled down to just 24 finalists, with the shortlist made up of four entries each in six different categories: exterior, interior, sense of place, buildings in use, mobile, and portfolio (with a theme of social housing).
Sponsored by Sto and supported by the World Architecture Festival (WAF), the impressive images will be exhibited at WAF in Amsterdam from December 4-6, during which visitors will be able to vote for their favorites. The winners will then be announced on December 6.
But enough talk – scroll down to see the 24 mind-bending shortlisted photos.
Exterior: Generali Tower, Milan, Italy
Exterior: China Resources Headquarters, Shenzhen, China
Exterior: The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway
Exterior: Guardian Art Center, Beijing, China
Interior: The reflection of the main hall in a glass case at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London
Interior: Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen, Denmark
Interior: BingDing Wood Kiln Factory in Qiancheng village, China
Interior: Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan
Sense of Place: The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway
Sense of Place: The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal
Sense of Place: Housing in Irkutsk, Russia
Sense of Place: Aerial view of the Camp Adventure Observation Tower, Gisselfeld Klosters Forest, Denmark
Buildings in Use: An office building in Tokyo, Japan
Buildings in Use: The Schmela Haus, Dusseldorf, Germany
Buildings in Use: Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania
Buildings in Use: The Vessel, New York City
Portfolio: Bairro da Bouça, Porto, Portugal
Portfolio: Pingdingshan Farmhouse, Pingdingshan, Henang, China
Portfolio: Social housing in Cuba
Portfolio: GHI transformation project— part of the ‘Cité du Grand Parc’ in Bordeaux, France
Mobile: Seoul City Wall Visitor Pavilion, Seoul, Korea
Mobile: Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan
Mobile: Napavilions, Xi’an, China