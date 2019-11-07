24 mind-bending photos shortlisted for the Architectural Photography Awards

The finalists for the 2019 Architectural Photography Awards have been announced.

2,000 entries were whittled down to 24 photos shortlisted for six awards.

The images will be on display at the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam from December 4-6, where visitors can vote on their favorites.

Winners will then be announced on December 6.

There are pretty pictures and then there are pretty pictures – and the ones shortlisted for this year’s Architectural Photography Awards are most certainly the latter.

Roughly 2,000 stunning snaps from 42 countries were whittled down to just 24 finalists, with the shortlist made up of four entries each in six different categories: exterior, interior, sense of place, buildings in use, mobile, and portfolio (with a theme of social housing).

Sponsored by Sto and supported by the World Architecture Festival (WAF), the impressive images will be exhibited at WAF in Amsterdam from December 4-6, during which visitors will be able to vote for their favorites. The winners will then be announced on December 6.

But enough talk – scroll down to see the 24 mind-bending shortlisted photos.

Exterior: Generali Tower, Milan, Italy

Exterior: China Resources Headquarters, Shenzhen, China

Exterior: The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway

Exterior: Guardian Art Center, Beijing, China

Interior: The reflection of the main hall in a glass case at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Interior: Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen, Denmark

Interior: BingDing Wood Kiln Factory in Qiancheng village, China

Interior: Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan

Sense of Place: The Twist Museum, Kistefos Sculpture Park, Jevnaker, Norway

Sense of Place: The Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, Lisbon, Portugal

Sense of Place: Housing in Irkutsk, Russia

Sense of Place: Aerial view of the Camp Adventure Observation Tower, Gisselfeld Klosters Forest, Denmark

Buildings in Use: An office building in Tokyo, Japan

Buildings in Use: The Schmela Haus, Dusseldorf, Germany

Buildings in Use: Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania

Buildings in Use: The Vessel, New York City

Portfolio: Bairro da Bouça, Porto, Portugal

Portfolio: Pingdingshan Farmhouse, Pingdingshan, Henang, China

Portfolio: Social housing in Cuba

Portfolio: GHI transformation project— part of the ‘Cité du Grand Parc’ in Bordeaux, France

Mobile: Seoul City Wall Visitor Pavilion, Seoul, Korea

Mobile: Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery Sapporo, Japan

Mobile: Napavilions, Xi’an, China

Mobile: Bathing Pavilion Tossols-Basil, Olot, Spain