The Taliban launched an intense hours-long attack on a key US base. These aftermath photos show the heavy damage.

caption U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 405th Expeditionary Support Squadron work together to clear debris inside the passenger terminal the day after a Taliban-led attack at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 12, 2019. source U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brandon Cribelar

As the US seeks a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan, the Taliban led an attack on an important US base in the war-torn country.

Taliban suicide bombers hit a medical facility being built just outside Bagram Air Base to provide care for local Afghans Wednesday.

The initial strike was reportedly followed by an hours-long firefight between the insurgents and US and coalition forces.

Photos released by the US military Thursday show the aftermath of the attack, specifically the damage at the passenger terminal at Bagram Airfield.

Taliban fighters launched an intense attack at Bagram Air Base, a key US base in Afghanistan, on Wednesday, but US and coalition forces were able to repel the insurgents after airstrikes.

A collection of photos titled “Bagram stands fast” released by the US military Thursday show some of the damage to part of the air base, specifically the passenger terminal.

It is unclear exactly what caused the damage.

The assault began with a suicide bombing that targeted a medical facility under construction just outside the base, killing two Afghan civilians and wounding a few dozen others.

Taliban insurgents then took up position inside the medical facility and engaged US and Afghan forces in a firefight that reportedly lasted nine or ten hours.

US airstrikes were called in to eliminate Taliban targets that had barricaded themselves inside the hospital, which was being built to provide care for local Afghans.

No Taliban insurgents were able to breach the wire at the airfield. And, while there were some coalition injuries, there were no coalition deaths.

The Taliban control or hold significant influence in around half of the country. The US is currently engaged in talks with the insurgent force in hopes of securing a negotiated withdrawal from a war that has raged for nearly two decades.