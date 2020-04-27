A village in southern England has been paying tribute to essential workers by dressing up scarecrows to look like nurses, farmers, and police officers

caption A figure representing a key worker is seen in a front garden as various scarecrows lighten the daily lockdown walk, as the number of the coronavirus disease cases (COVID-19) grows around the world, in the village of Capel in southern Britain, April 26, 2020. source Toby Melville/REUTERS

In Capel, England, a village located 30 miles south of London, residents have been lining their gardens with scarecrows to pay tribute to essential workers.

The giant life-sized dolls are made to depict doctors, nurses, waste collectors, farmers, shop assistants, and postal workers.

“We needed to cheer up the village and get people to have a laugh as they went around on their daily exercise,” Sally Wyborn, the 78-year old resident who started the trend, told Reuters.

Sally Wyborn, 78, had the idea as a way to add cheer to the neighborhood during the UK’s nationwide lockdown. The village used to create scarecrows every June to advertise a festival and the opening of gardens, but the practice ended around nine years ago after Wyborn’s husband died.

But Wyborn decided to bring back the tradition, with a coronavirus twist.

“In one of my mad moments, I suddenly thought, ‘Why don’t we resurrect the scarecrows? Everybody’s got time to make them’,” she told Reuters.

Located about 30 miles south of London, the village of Capel, England, has been decorated with life-sized scarecrows to honor essential workers, Reuters reported.

"We needed to cheer up the village and get people to have a laugh as they went around on their daily exercise," Wyborn told Reuters.

A call to action was put out through email and social media, and residents quickly began crafting their own decorative dolls.

Some scarecrows were created to thank National Health Service workers, including doctors and nurses who are battling the pandemic on the front lines.

While others were made to honor those working in fire services and police departments.

Some even showed scarecrows donning post office uniforms.

Others were created to honor grocery workers and farmers.

Many of the scarecrows are also accompanied with signs of encouragement to thank essential workers.

The scarecrows are often donned with wigs, shoes, and props such as masks, surgical tools, or uniforms.

Making giant scarecrows is not a new practice for residents of Capel. In the summertime, they used to make dolls to celebrate a festival and the opening of gardens.

But the villagers largely stopped making them after Wyborn's husband died nine years ago. Following the UK's lockdown, Wyborn decided to bring back the tradition.

"In one of my mad moments, I suddenly thought, 'Why don't we resurrect the scarecrows? Everybody's got time to make them'," she told Reuters.

England entered lockdown on March 23, leaving the people of Capel largely confined to their homes, apart from daily exercises or essential shopping.

Though some countries around the world have begun easing coronavirus lockdowns, the UK government has suggested it will lift restrictions slowly, in order to avoid a second wave of infections.

Since residents are unsure of how long the restrictions will be underway, Wyborn said the scarecrows will stay up as long as necessary.

"Until it's all over," Wyborn told Reuters. "Leave them out until we come out of lockdown and then watch the party."

