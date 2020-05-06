Almost a third of Hawaii’s workforce has filed for unemployment since mid-March. Photos of empty airports and boarded-up shops show the devastating toll of the coronavirus on the islands.

By
Business Insider
-

Hawaii has one of the lowest coronavirus fatality rates in the US, thanks to its geographic isolation and ability to seal off its borders. As of May 5, the state had registered 17 coronavirus-related deaths.

caption
A view of the Napali Coast on Kauai.

Source: Associated Press, State of Hawaii

However, its workforce has filed unemployment claims at the highest rate of any state during the pandemic.

caption
The entrance to a shopping center is taped off in the tourist district of Waikiki in Honolulu on April 28, 2020.
source
Marco Garcia/Reuters

Source: Associated Press, Wall Street Journal

194,000 people, or roughly 29% of Hawaii’s workforce, filed for unemployment in the six weeks leading up to April 25, the Wall Street Journal reported.

caption
A line of tour buses sit idle in Honolulu on April 28, 2020.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Preventing the spread of the coronavirus has been a “sacrifice” for businesses that have had to close down or lay off employees, Governor David Ige acknowledged this week, per the Associated Press.

Source: The Associated Press

Last year, over 10 million people visited Hawaii, generating $2 billion in tax revenue and supporting 216,000 jobs. In May 2019 alone, almost 30,000 people traveled to the state daily.

caption
A black sand beach at Waiʻanapanapa State Park in Maui.
source
Laszlo Podor/Getty Images

Source: Hawaii Tourism Authority, Hawaiian Tourism Authority

Yesterday, just 845 people, 246 of whom were non-residents, arrived.

Source: Hawaiian Tourism Authority

On March 17, Ige encouraged tourists to stay away for at least 30 days and imposed a 14-day quarantine for visitors.

Source: State of Hawaii

Ige also required visitor attractions, restaurants, bars, and event spaces to close.

caption
A rental car location in Honolulu is closed due to business downturn on April 28, 2020.

Source: State of Hawaii

One week later, he issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which has been extended through May 31 along with the mandatory visitor quarantine.

Source: State of Hawaii, State of Hawaii

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii is even covering the cost of return flights for visitors who can’t afford to stay in a hotel or guesthouse in order to enforce the quarantine, the New York Times reported.

caption
Check-in terminals sit idle at the Honolulu international airport on April 28, 2020.

Source: State of Hawaii, Business Insider

With residents staying home and few visitors arriving on the islands, attractions like Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, a popular surf destination, are empty save for the occasional jogger, biker, or surfer.

caption
Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on April 28, 2020.

Source: Hawaii Magazine, State of Hawaii

Surf concession stands usually buzzing with customers stand vacant, and many shops have temporarily shuttered.

caption
A surfboard concession stand is closed on Waikiki Beach on April 28, 2020.

Source: Hawaii Chamber of Commerce

One-third of more than 600 businesses surveyed by the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce and industry associations last month reported that their revenues have been reduced “essentially to zero.”

caption
Two women walk past a boarded up luxury shop in the tourist district of Waikiki on April 28, 2020.

Source: Hawaii Chamber of Commerce

Retail stores and hotels have been particularly hard hit, and one in four businesses will have to permanently close without additional financial assistance, the survey found.

Source: Hawaii Chamber of Commerce

During the week leading up to April 25, Oahu, Hawaii, experienced the steepest year-over-year hotel occupancy decline of any location in the US, with less than 10% of its hotel rooms occupied, according to hospitality analytics company STR.

caption
Hotels line Waikiki Beach.
source
SergiyN/Shutterstock

Source: STR

With the stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine in effect through the end of May, the future is uncertain for many Hawaii businesses.

Source: State of Hawaii, Hawaii News Now

“I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” Ige said on April 25. “But this virus is potentially deadly.”

Source: State of Hawaii

“Thanks to our residents, we are flattening the curve, saving lives, and avoiding a resurgence of this virus by not reopening prematurely,” he added.

caption
A man walks past an empty luxury shop in the tourist district of Waikiki on April 28, 2020.

Source: State of Hawaii