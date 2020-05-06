Almost a third of Hawaii’s workforce has filed for unemployment since mid-March. Photos of empty airports and boarded-up shops show the devastating toll of the coronavirus on the islands.

- While Hawaii has one of the lowest coronavirus fatality rates in the US, almost one-third of its workers have filed for unemployment since mid-March.
- Only a few hundred people have been traveling to the tourism-dependent islands per day, down from 30,000 visitors per day in May 2019.
- With a stay-at-home order and mandatory visitor quarantine in effect through the end of May, the future of Hawaii’s tourism economy is uncertain.
- Governor David Ige acknowledged that measures to contain the virus have come at a the expense of unemployment, but stressed the importance of flattening the curve of new infections.
Hawaii has one of the lowest coronavirus fatality rates in the US, thanks to its geographic isolation and ability to seal off its borders. As of May 5, the state had registered 17 coronavirus-related deaths.
However, its workforce has filed unemployment claims at the highest rate of any state during the pandemic.
194,000 people, or roughly 29% of Hawaii’s workforce, filed for unemployment in the six weeks leading up to April 25, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Preventing the spread of the coronavirus has been a “sacrifice” for businesses that have had to close down or lay off employees, Governor David Ige acknowledged this week, per the Associated Press.
Last year, over 10 million people visited Hawaii, generating $2 billion in tax revenue and supporting 216,000 jobs. In May 2019 alone, almost 30,000 people traveled to the state daily.
Yesterday, just 845 people, 246 of whom were non-residents, arrived.
On March 17, Ige encouraged tourists to stay away for at least 30 days and imposed a 14-day quarantine for visitors.
Ige also required visitor attractions, restaurants, bars, and event spaces to close.
One week later, he issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which has been extended through May 31 along with the mandatory visitor quarantine.
The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii is even covering the cost of return flights for visitors who can’t afford to stay in a hotel or guesthouse in order to enforce the quarantine, the New York Times reported.
With residents staying home and few visitors arriving on the islands, attractions like Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, a popular surf destination, are empty save for the occasional jogger, biker, or surfer.
Surf concession stands usually buzzing with customers stand vacant, and many shops have temporarily shuttered.
One-third of more than 600 businesses surveyed by the Hawaii Chamber of Commerce and industry associations last month reported that their revenues have been reduced “essentially to zero.”
Retail stores and hotels have been particularly hard hit, and one in four businesses will have to permanently close without additional financial assistance, the survey found.
During the week leading up to April 25, Oahu, Hawaii, experienced the steepest year-over-year hotel occupancy decline of any location in the US, with less than 10% of its hotel rooms occupied, according to hospitality analytics company STR.
With the stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine in effect through the end of May, the future is uncertain for many Hawaii businesses.
“I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” Ige said on April 25. “But this virus is potentially deadly.”
“Thanks to our residents, we are flattening the curve, saving lives, and avoiding a resurgence of this virus by not reopening prematurely,” he added.
