Outdoor press conferences and masked Secret Service agents: Inside the White House handling the coronavirus crisis.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. source Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

On multiple occasions, the White House has been criticized for failing to maintain social distancing guidelines and refusing to acknowledge the CDC’s recommendation for wearing face masks.

But last week, after one of President Trump’s West Wing valets and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House began strengthening its policies.

The two new cases prompted President Trump to enforce the use of face masks within the West Wing, and led to three members of the coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, to self-quarantine.

These photos show what it looks like within the White House as they scramble to handle the pandemic.

Over one dozen people in the White House have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week – and many of them are thought to have come into contact with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The slew of new cases has prompted the White House to crack down on their coronavirus policies. From the beginning, Trump and his administration have been criticized for failing to maintain social distancing guidelines and not wearing face masks in public.

But now, President Trump has ordered the use of face masks within the West Wing. Secret Service agents have been reportedly told to cover their faces when they come in contact with the president, even though Trump himself refuses to wear one.

Additionally, Trump and Pence are reportedly maintaining their distance from one another in order to lower the risk of exposure.

These photos reveal a look inside the White House handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the White House was criticized for having too many people on stage during press briefings and not spacing out chairs to maintain social distancing. This photo was taken on February 26.

caption President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks to members of the press Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. source Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen

But in recent weeks, the White House has limited the amount of task force members on stage and worked to move press briefings outside.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak press briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. source Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Reporters are now spread further apart during the press briefings and nearly every reporter has chosen to wear a face mask.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. source Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Journalists have begun growing wary of the risks involved during press gatherings, and some news conferences have dwindled in size.

caption White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks to news reporters following a television interview outside of the West Wing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2020. source Tom Brenner/REUTERS

The use of face masks has also become much more widespread. On May 11, President Trump ordered all West Wing staffers to wear face masks inside of the White House.

caption White House senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner and Admiral Brett Giroir, United States Assistant Secretary for Health, wear protective face masks in the Rose Garden on May 11. source Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The rule was initiated over a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requested that all Americans wear masks in public.

caption Members of the White House staff and the U.S. Secret Service stand along the West Wing colonnade prior to an outdoor press briefing on May 11. source Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump finally made this decision after two White House staffers – Vice President Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, and one of Trump’s West Wing valets – tested positive for the virus.

caption An unidentified valet places a glass of soda on U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk as he engages in an interview with Reuters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. source Carlos Barria/REUTERS

But they aren’t the only ones. Last week, over a dozen people who may have been exposed to President Trump and Mike Pence tested positive for the virus.

caption Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary. source Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The list includes 11 Secret Service agents, and Ivanka Trump’s assistant, though she had been working remotely for weeks.

caption A U.S. Secret Service wears a protective face mask as he stands at his post on the West Wing colonnade in front of the Cabinet Room. source Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Under CDC guidance Trump and Pence should both be self-quarantining for two weeks – but neither has said they would do so.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump holds press briefing on coronavirus response at the White House in Washington source Reuters

However, three members of the White House coronavirus task force – National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield – have begun self-quarantining.

caption Dr. Anthony Fauci source Screenshot/US Senate

And according to an ABC News report, the White House is considering a variety of new measures to protect the president and vice president from contracting COVID-19.

caption Workers clean the podium before the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020. source Leah Millis/REUTERS

For instance, more than a dozen individuals will receive daily tests before they are allowed to go to work in the West Wing.

caption White House staff members wear protective face masks as they stand on the West Wing colonnade working on their mobile phones as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press briefing in the Rose Garden on May 11. source Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Additionally, the White House is reportedly considering initiating a six-foot distancing rule between individuals in meetings, which hasn’t been enacted yet.

There have also been reports that President Trump and Mike Pence will be separated from one another for the time being. The two have not been seen together since Thursday.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Vice president Mike Pence answers questions during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Monday, Vice President Pence did not attend the coronavirus briefing with Trump. According to NPR, Trump addressed this by saying “We can talk on the phone,” suggesting the two were trying to maintain their distance.

caption U.S. President Trump holds press briefing on the coronavirus response at the White House in Washington source Reuters

But despite new measures and his possible exposure to the virus, President Trump still refuses to wear a mask.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Trump has said that wearing a face mask would “send the wrong message” and hurt his chances of reelection.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

And Vice President Mike Pence has seldom been seen wearing a mask in public. On numerous occasions, he’s been photographed as the only person in a room without a face mask.

caption U.S. Vice President Mike Pence stands among television sound men, radio reporters, and other media personnel all wearing protective masks at an event on May 6. source Tom Brenner/REUTERS

He received major backlash at the end of April when he chose not to wear a face mask on a visit to the Mayo clinic.

caption Vice President Mike Pence as he tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, U.S., April 28, 2020. source REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi, Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider

Despite Trump and Pence choosing not to cover their faces in public, visitors of the White House including members of the US Army were seen wearing masks on Monday.

Additionally, the Secret Service is reportedly being told to wear face masks any time they come into contact with the President.

Young staffers were all photographed wearing face masks while they listened to the president give his coronavirus briefing on Monday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was also seen wearing a face mask.

And Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Brett Giroir was seen peeling off his face mask before addressing the public on Monday.

There have been reports that President Trump has become “spooked” by the number of people infected near him. But on Monday, the president assured the public that he felt “no vulnerability whatsoever,” and continued to stress his opinion on reopening the economy.

Trump said both he and Pence tested negative for the virus on May 11, and are being tested frequently.

caption President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence answers questions during a daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 27, 2020. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

