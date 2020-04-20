LA’s skies are smog-free and peacocks are roaming the streets of Dubai. Photos show how nature has returned to cities shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, social distancing has had the unintended side effect of reducing pollution and replenishing wildlife across the globe.

Several cities have seen a reduction in air pollution, while mountain goats overran one Welsh town as people stay indoors.

The coronavirus has infected over 2.4 million and killed more than 165,000, with over 40,000 deaths in the US.

Social distancing might not just slow the spread of the novel coronavirus – it might also give the environment a break from the pollution of modern life.

Cities across the globe have reported reductions in air pollution as daily life has come to a grinding halt because of the pandemic. Governments around the world have asked people to practice social distancing (or mandated nationwide lockdown measures) to slow its spread.

Skies are free of smog in some parts of China …

caption NASA recorded a sustained drop in the levels of noxious nitrogen dioxide after the Lunar New Year. source NASA

… and in Los Angeles.

caption The typical smog-filled LA skyline. source Shutterstock/J Dennis

I’ve never seen the skies so clear in Los Angeles for so many days. So beautiful that it’s almost painful to look at. pic.twitter.com/dzXq9oOfkg — Laura J. Nelson ???? (@laura_nelson) March 26, 2020

Italy’s air quality has also improved.

caption An empty street in Rome, Italy. source Alberto Lingria/Reuters

So has the air quality in major cities like New York City, Seattle, and San Francisco as shelter-in-place orders have dramatically reduced car travel.

With less boat traffic, the water in Venice’s canals is clear instead of its usual murky green color.

source REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

You can see straight to the bottom, and fish have returned to some parts.

Goats roamed the streets, sunbathed on the grounds of a church, nibbled hedges, and trespassed through a few gardens in one Welsh town as human pedestrians stayed home to practice social distancing.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno, Wales, on March 31, 2020. source Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Wild turkeys were spotted having some fun on a closed elementary school playground in California.

caption Playground in California where the turkeys roamed not pictured. source REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Spotted on the playground at the elementary school next door, which has been closed for several days … wild turkeys! That’s a first. #coronavirus #westoakland pic.twitter.com/tGA4y1l09c — Charlotte Simmonds (@CharSimmonds) March 20, 2020

Deer have been spotted hanging out in streets and subway stations in Japan.

source Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

And Barcelona residents say they have seen wild boars wander their streets.

caption A deserted Passeig de Colom is pictured during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain, March 31, 2020. source REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

Coronavirus in Catalonia — Boars descend from the mountains to the very center of Barcelona, after several days of people being locked at homepic.twitter.com/6IRFzl2cKz — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 19, 2020

Ducks wandered into the streets of Paris in the fourth week of a national lockdown in France.

caption A duck wanders an empty Parisian street on April 6.

A peacock was also spotted outside a deserted shopping center in Dubai.

caption Stores in Dubai are closed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cows took over a beach usually frequented by tourists in Corsica, France.

This young puma wandered from the mountains outside Santiago, Chile, into the streets while looking for food.

Londoners also spotted a wild fox in their streets.

