PHOTOS: The ultra lavish Kuala Lumpur wedding of Mohammed Dangote, the nephew of Africa’s richest man

The daughter of the honorary consul of Djibouti to Malaysia, Sara Fouad Saeed, married her equally wealthy groom, Mohammed Dangote, in a wedding ceremony on Wednesday (Dec 19). Instagram/Hausaroom

Photos and videos have surfaced on social media of the lavish wedding between wealthy lovebirds Sara Fouad Saeed and Mohammed Dangote in Kuala Lumpur.

Saeed’s father, who is originally from Yemen, is a director at HSA Group, a multi-billion dollar Arab conglomerate, while Dangote is the nephew of Africa’s wealthiest man.

The wedding festivities took place over four days and included guests like Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu and millionaire oil magnate Femi Otedola.

If Crazy Rich Asians had a spinoff, this would be it.

Social media photos and videos are giving the public a glimpse into the lavish wedding between Sara Fouad Saeed, daughter of the honorary consul of Djibouti to Malaysia, Fouad Hayel Saeed, and African Mohammed Dangote.

Fouad Hayel Saeed is the managing director of the Malaysia and Indonesia arms of multi-billion dollar Yemeni conglomerate Hayel Saeed Anam (HSA) Group, while Dangote’s father, Sani Dangote, is the vice president of Dangote Industries, the biggest indigenous industrial conglomerate in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mohammed is also the nephew of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest man, who has an estimated fortune of US$14.1 billion.

Videos posted on Twitter show the bride and groom getting ready for the wedding in the bride’s palatial family mansion in Kuala Lumpur.

The wedding took place on Wednesday (Dec 19), according to an invitation posted on Instagram by Dele Momodu, the Nigerian publisher of celebrity magazine Ovation International.

According to the invite, the bride first held a “henna and music” night at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 17, followed by another party, “A Yemeni Night To Remember”, at the family residence at Jalan Cemerlang Taman Duta on Dec 18.

The couple then tied the knot at the Glasshouse at Seputeh on Dec 19.

According to the Instagram photos, Nigerian multi-millionaire and oil magnate Femi Otedola was in attendance.

At the evening dinner, guests were dressed to the nines, according to photos posted by another guest who goes by the Instagram handle @hausaroom.

The bride and groom walked in on a red carpet.

Sara was dressed in a nude-coloured evening gown covered in embellished lace, while the groom wore a white agbada (a Nigerian traditional outfit) with gold details.

The couple will also host a wedding dinner for their guests on Friday (Dec 21), according to the invite.

