Photos show Trump’s border wall prototypes being demolished

caption A border wall prototype is torn down at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on February 27, 2019. source Agence France-Presse/Guillermo Arias via Getty Images

The eight border wall prototypes commissioned by the Customs and Border Protection agency in 2017 were demolished on Wednesday.

The prototypes were torn down to make room for a segment of new fencing.

The prototypes were made partly of concrete and partly of other materials like steel, and were tested by tactical units against breaching and scaling techniques.

Eight border wall prototypes were knocked down on Wednesday after serving for more than a year as the embodiment of President Donald Trump’s attempted crackdown on illegal immigration.

The prototypes were demolished to make room for a segment of new fencing.

Seven of the prototypes went down within just two hours, after crews got to work using a hydraulic jackhammer on an excavator, according to the Associated Press. The last prototype took longer to take down.

Here’s what the destruction looked like:

In October 2017, the Customs and Border Protection agency unveiled eight different versions of a wall just outside San Diego, California.

caption Prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico, January 27, 2018. source Reuters/Jorge Duenes

They were intended to serve as test runs for the wall Trump has promised since the early days of his presidential campaign.

Four were made of concrete, and four were made of other materials, such as steel.

Each was 30 feet tall, and reportedly cost between $300,000 and $500,000.

Source: San Diego Union-Tribune

Tactical teams spent weeks trying to go under, over and through the walls to test their strengths and weaknesses, and used tools like jackhammers, ladders, saws, and blow torches.

Now, instead of a wall using the prototype designs, a new 30-foot high bollard-style fence will be built where the prototypes stood.