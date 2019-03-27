24 photos that will make you want to visit London, which was just named the world’s best destination for 2019

- source
- London is the best destination in the world for 2019 according to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.
- The British capital beat Paris and Rome to the top spot.
- From Sunday flower markets to little-known castles, here are 24 photos that will make you want to book a trip to London ASAP.
London has been crowned the best destination in the world for 2019.
As part of TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards, the UK capital emerged at the top of a ranking based on millions of reviews and opinions of restaurants, hotels, and experiences, which are analysed using an algorithm.
A whole year of data is assessed, and both quantity and quality of reviews are taken into account in order to determine which locations consistently deliver the best experiences for travellers.
This year, London climbed to the top spot, having been in second position in 2018.
2019’s runner-up is Paris, followed by Rome in third position. Meanwhile, last year’s 10th best destination, New York, has slipped outside the top 10 to 13th position.
According to TripAdvisor, it’s likely the “Harry and Meghan effect” played a role in London’s rise to the top, with the royal wedding shining an international spotlight on the UK.
But London has a lot more to offer than just the royal family.
Here are 24 photos that demonstrate exactly why you should visit the city as soon as you can.
Neal’s Yard is a hidden-away, colourful pocket in the centre of the city.
The City’s skyscrapers offer incredible views of the skyline.
Even the most touristy spots in London are quiet around sunrise.
London is an amalgamation of old and new, and the city’s landmarks can be spotted from unexpected places.
There are a lot of rooftop bars, from this one in the City…
… to South London’s Peckham, where the Bussey Building’s rooftop offers unobstructed views of the skyline, as well as cocktails and street food.
London looks very different in each season.
From magical snowy scenes in winter…
… to spring, when London is overwhelmed with pink cherry blossom.
Summer in London means one thing: al fresco boozing, whether in beer gardens, over a picnic at the park, or just on pub pavements after work.
London is actually full of street food parks and outdoor drinking spots.
In autumn, why not pay a visit to Little Venice to see the incredible colours of the leaves reflected on the river?
There are tons of activity bars that allow you to play ping pong, darts, bingo, crazy golf, dive into a ball-pit, and even throw axes while drinking.
The city’s independent cinemas mean you can recline on plush sofas and have food and drink delivered to you.
There are colourful townhouses across the city, so you needn’t join the hordes in overcrowded Notting Hill for your Instagram pics.
Marylebone is another beautiful area to explore.
And while you’re there, you should head into the beautiful bookshop, Daunt Books.
Almost 18% of London is green space, and we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to parks.
Hampstead Heath in north London is home to three natural ponds where people swim and sunbathe, and the ladies’ pond is a beacon of body positivity.
Or you could head to the top of Primrose Hill for the breathtaking view of the London skyline.
If you venture to Richmond-upon-Thames in south-west London, you feel miles away from the capital.
On Sundays, Londoners go to colourful Columbia Road flower market to fill their homes with blooms.
The city is bursting with food markets too, such as Maltby Street Market.
Windsor Castle isn’t the only castle in the area — there’s little-known Severndroog Castle in south-east London too.
It’s a city full of surprises.