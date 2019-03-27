24 photos that will make you want to visit London, which was just named the world’s best destination for 2019

By
Rachel Hosie, Insider
-
Fountains in front of Tower Bridge at sunrise.

caption
Fountains in front of Tower Bridge at sunrise.
source
Russ Francis

  • London is the best destination in the world for 2019 according to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.
  • The British capital beat Paris and Rome to the top spot.
  • From Sunday flower markets to little-known castles, here are 24 photos that will make you want to book a trip to London ASAP.

London has been crowned the best destination in the world for 2019.

As part of TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice awards, the UK capital emerged at the top of a ranking based on millions of reviews and opinions of restaurants, hotels, and experiences, which are analysed using an algorithm.

A whole year of data is assessed, and both quantity and quality of reviews are taken into account in order to determine which locations consistently deliver the best experiences for travellers.

This year, London climbed to the top spot, having been in second position in 2018.

2019’s runner-up is Paris, followed by Rome in third position. Meanwhile, last year’s 10th best destination, New York, has slipped outside the top 10 to 13th position.

According to TripAdvisor, it’s likely the “Harry and Meghan effect” played a role in London’s rise to the top, with the royal wedding shining an international spotlight on the UK.

But London has a lot more to offer than just the royal family.

Here are 24 photos that demonstrate exactly why you should visit the city as soon as you can.

Neal’s Yard is a hidden-away, colourful pocket in the centre of the city.

caption
Neal’s Yard, London
source
Getty/Starcevic

The City’s skyscrapers offer incredible views of the skyline.

caption
The view from Fen Court rooftop in the City.
source
Russ Francis

Even the most touristy spots in London are quiet around sunrise.

Fountains in front of Tower Bridge at sunrise.

caption
Fountains in front of Tower Bridge at sunrise.
source
Russ Francis

London is an amalgamation of old and new, and the city’s landmarks can be spotted from unexpected places.

caption
Cobbles and a view of the Shard in Lovat Lane.
source
Russ Francis

There are a lot of rooftop bars, from this one in the City…

caption
The view from Dorsett City’s skybar.
source
Russ Francis

… to South London’s Peckham, where the Bussey Building’s rooftop offers unobstructed views of the skyline, as well as cocktails and street food.

caption
The rooftops of Peckham offer unrivalled views of the London skyline.
source
Getty/View Pictures

London looks very different in each season.

caption
London’s South Bank in the snow.
source
Getty/_ultraforma_

From magical snowy scenes in winter…

caption
London in the snow.
source
Getty/oversnap

… to spring, when London is overwhelmed with pink cherry blossom.

caption
Blossom in Greenwich Park.
source
Getty/George W Johnson

Summer in London means one thing: al fresco boozing, whether in beer gardens, over a picnic at the park, or just on pub pavements after work.

caption
Escape the bustle of Carnaby Street with an Aperol Spritz.
source
Rachel Hosie

London is actually full of street food parks and outdoor drinking spots.

caption
Pop Brixton in South London is constructed from old shipping containers but now homes bars and street food stalls.
source
Rachel Hosie

In autumn, why not pay a visit to Little Venice to see the incredible colours of the leaves reflected on the river?

caption
Little Venice, London
source
Getty/Alexander Spatari

There are tons of activity bars that allow you to play ping pong, darts, bingo, crazy golf, dive into a ball-pit, and even throw axes while drinking.

caption
Bounce Pingpong has multiple venues across London.
source
Bounce Pingpong

The city’s independent cinemas mean you can recline on plush sofas and have food and drink delivered to you.

caption
The Electric Cinema is found in Notting Hill.
source
Soho House

There are colourful townhouses across the city, so you needn’t join the hordes in overcrowded Notting Hill for your Instagram pics.

caption
Pastel houses in Clapham, south London.
source
Rachel Hosie

Marylebone is another beautiful area to explore.

caption
Marylebone.
source
Getty/Alexander Spatari

And while you’re there, you should head into the beautiful bookshop, Daunt Books.

caption
Daunt Books in Marylebone
source
Alison Millington

Almost 18% of London is green space, and we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to parks.

caption
Regent’s Park offers endless opportunity for ambling.
source
Getty/VictorHuang

Hampstead Heath in north London is home to three natural ponds where people swim and sunbathe, and the ladies’ pond is a beacon of body positivity.

source
Getty/Holly Fernando

Or you could head to the top of Primrose Hill for the breathtaking view of the London skyline.

caption
Primrose Hill.
source
Getty/Andrea Pucci

If you venture to Richmond-upon-Thames in south-west London, you feel miles away from the capital.

caption
Richmond-upon-Thames.
source
Getty/stockinasia

On Sundays, Londoners go to colourful Columbia Road flower market to fill their homes with blooms.

caption
Columbia Road Flower Market.
source
Getty/Victoria Jones

The city is bursting with food markets too, such as Maltby Street Market.

caption
Maltby Street Market.
source
Getty/Sam Mellish

Windsor Castle isn’t the only castle in the area — there’s little-known Severndroog Castle in south-east London too.

caption
Severndroog Castle.
source
Getty/Simone Joyner

It’s a city full of surprises.