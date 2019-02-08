PHOTOS: Singapore’s Ascott just opened a luxurious serviced residence in a 1907 private home built by cognac distiller family Hennessy

A deluxe room at the new La Clef Champs-Elysees Paris. The Ascott

A new luxury serviced residence has opened in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, near the iconic Avenue des Champs Elysees, Arc de Triomphe and the Place de la Concord.

Operated by Singapore brand Ascott, La Clef Champs-Elysees Paris is the third property under the brand’s The Crest Collection, which comprises its most prestigious luxury serviced residences. The other two properties – La Clef Louvre Paris and La Clef Tour Eiffel Paris – are also located in the French capital.

The Ascott, which is wholly owned by CapitaLand, said in a statement that La Clef Champs-Elysees is “a large private residence where different facets of the Parisian art of living, gastronomy and haute couture come into play, lending a touch of elegance and glamour”.

Apart from spaciousness, there are various features of the property that make it unique. Later in the year, it will also house the first French restaurant by Michelin-starred Imperial Treasure, a Chinese restaurant which is also from Singapore.

Here’s a look inside the luxurious property:

Sitting on Rue de Bassano, the five-storey building was built by the family behind the famous Hennessy cognac as their private residence in 1907.

The Haussmannian-style building, with its delicate and elaborate details, has been very well maintained and preserved over the past century.

An artist’s impression of the facade of the 1907 building.

Mr Lee Ngor Houai, Ascott’s managing director for Europe, said that the property took two years to conserve and enhance.

Its unique offerings include this fragrance lounge at the lobby. Here, guests can take a whiff of the residence’s collection of five essential oils and signature fragrance.

Its design is a form of muted opulence, featuring bold shapes and accents in black and white.

Among the various facilities that the property boasts is a roomy residents’ lounge designed with the same modern grandeur.

There are a total of 70 rooms, suites and duplex apartments that measure up to a maximum of 56 square metres.

Room rates range from 365 euro to 765 euro (S$562 to S$1,177) a night. This suite has a nightly price tag of 460 euro.

Luxe interior design studio Jean-Philippe Nuel was behind the interior design works for the entire residence.

The resulting work highlights the building’s architectural heritage, and preserves its authenticity and French Art de Vivre (the French art of living).

Even the bathrooms are uniquely Paris.

Inspired by traditional Parisian apartments, the rooms feature fireplaces, herringbone parquet flooring and even bookcases.

A studio deluxe bedroom at the residence.

Apartments here come with a fully-equipped kitchen, Nespresso machine, dishwasher, elegant dishware and even a washer-dryer.

The rooms come with king-size beds, and most can accommodate a maximum of two guests. One-bedroom apartments and duplex apartments can host up to four guests, with an additional sofa bed.

One-bedroom apartments are large, measuring 42-53 sqm. There is plenty of room for guests to wine and dine in chic Parisian style here.

A one-bedroom apartment.

The duplex apartments come with a balcony, where you can have a cup of coffee under the warm touch of the sun.