PHOTOS: Singapore’s first Snoopy cafe has doughnut drinks, comic strip tables and burgers on a grass tray

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Peanuts fans, you don’t want to miss this one.
Southeast Asia’s first Snoopy Café will be opening in Singapore on Thursday (June 13) in Kumoya, a café along Jalan Klapa known for hosting pop-up concepts by famous franchises like Care Bears, Pusheen and Cinnamoroll.
The pop-up will last until September, Kumoya said.
Read also: I visited the world’s first cafe dedicated to Internet sensation Pusheen the Cat – and it was every bit as purr-fect as promised
This time, the space is playing host to iconic beagle Snoopy, the canine star of illustrator Charles Schulz’s long-running four-panel comic strip, Peanuts, which debuted in 1950.
Business Insider visited the café at a media preview on Wednesday (June 12).
Here’s what it was like:
Singapore’s first Snoopy pop-up café is being hosted in Kumoya. You may have previously heard when it hosted other famous pop-up concepts like Precious Moments, Miffy, the Mr Men Little Miss series and more.
This time, the café pays homage to Snoopy – whose iconic red doghouse is featured on the exterior.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Snoopy’s abode is also featured in a photo-taking area outside the café.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The café’s interior is designed to resemble a Peanuts comic strip, with actual scenes from the comics printed on the tables.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Other tables have drawings of Snoopy alongside his best friend, a bird named Woodstock.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The feature wall shows Snoopy in his “World War I Flying Ace” costume…
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
…complete with mini cloud cushions hanging from the ceiling.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Another wall has scenes of Snoopy as a chef, pirate, and superhero.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The menu is also a visual delight.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
A section of the café has cupboards painted to look like Snoopy’s doghouse, with tiny Snoopies popping out from behind the grass.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There’s a shelf selling merchandise, such as mugs, soft toys, notebooks and pouches.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Got S$99 to spare? Then this Snoopy LED lamp could be yours.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Like Kumoya’s other pop-up concepts, food stylist Shirley Wong designed the dishes for the Snoopy café.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Among the more visually-appealing mains is “Snoopy Sleep Tight”: a dish of rice with teriyaki chicken, scrambled eggs and mushroom sauce.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There’s also a sesame mayonnaise prawn burger with fries and salad, which comes in a paper box that resembles Snoopy on his doghouse.
To complete the iconic scene from the comics, the set is served on a grass tray.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The desserts all feature Snoopy and Woodstock.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
They include a red velvet cake with Snoopy and Woodstock milk chocolates…
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
… as well as a Japanese-inspired matcha lava cake with Hokkaido milk soft serve, red beans, shiratama dango, a Snoopy macaron, and a Woodstock cookie.
This was easily the most delicious and intricate dessert on the menu.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Other desserts include pancakes and churros.
- Kumoya
One of the more unique drinks on the menu is an iced fruit tea served with a doughnut on top. The dense, cakey doughnut can easily stand in for a dessert.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Some of the dishes come with free gifts: either a drawstring pouch, or coaster.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
As the café expects crowds, reservations are not allowed, and diners are limited to slots of 90 minutes.
Each diner must spend a minimum of S$10, with the cheapest menu items being the hot chocolate and hot latte, at S$9.90 each.
- Kumoya
Read also: