PHOTOS: Singapore’s first Snoopy cafe has doughnut drinks, comic strip tables and burgers on a grass tray

The cafe’s dishes are designed by popular food stylist Shirley Wong, better known by her Instagram handle, @littlemissbento. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Peanuts fans, you don’t want to miss this one.

Southeast Asia’s first Snoopy Café will be opening in Singapore on Thursday (June 13) in Kumoya, a café along Jalan Klapa known for hosting pop-up concepts by famous franchises like Care Bears, Pusheen and Cinnamoroll.

The pop-up will last until September, Kumoya said.

This time, the space is playing host to iconic beagle Snoopy, the canine star of illustrator Charles Schulz’s long-running four-panel comic strip, Peanuts, which debuted in 1950.

Business Insider visited the café at a media preview on Wednesday (June 12).

Here’s what it was like:

Singapore’s first Snoopy pop-up café is being hosted in Kumoya. You may have previously heard when it hosted other famous pop-up concepts like Precious Moments, Miffy, the Mr Men Little Miss series and more.

This time, the café pays homage to Snoopy – whose iconic red doghouse is featured on the exterior.

In the comics, he often lies on top of the doghouse while pondering life. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Snoopy’s abode is also featured in a photo-taking area outside the café.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The café’s interior is designed to resemble a Peanuts comic strip, with actual scenes from the comics printed on the tables.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Other tables have drawings of Snoopy alongside his best friend, a bird named Woodstock.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The feature wall shows Snoopy in his “World War I Flying Ace” costume…

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

…complete with mini cloud cushions hanging from the ceiling.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Another wall has scenes of Snoopy as a chef, pirate, and superhero.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The menu is also a visual delight.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

A section of the café has cupboards painted to look like Snoopy’s doghouse, with tiny Snoopies popping out from behind the grass.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There’s a shelf selling merchandise, such as mugs, soft toys, notebooks and pouches.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Got S$99 to spare? Then this Snoopy LED lamp could be yours.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Like Kumoya’s other pop-up concepts, food stylist Shirley Wong designed the dishes for the Snoopy café.

Wong’s creations are extremely popular on Instagram. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Among the more visually-appealing mains is “Snoopy Sleep Tight”: a dish of rice with teriyaki chicken, scrambled eggs and mushroom sauce.

The portion is substantial enough for big eaters, and the chicken deliciously tender. It costs S$27.90. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There’s also a sesame mayonnaise prawn burger with fries and salad, which comes in a paper box that resembles Snoopy on his doghouse.

To complete the iconic scene from the comics, the set is served on a grass tray.

It costs $23.90, and a vegetarian option is available. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The desserts all feature Snoopy and Woodstock.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

They include a red velvet cake with Snoopy and Woodstock milk chocolates…

It costs S$16.90, but the dense and rich cake can be shared between two or three people. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… as well as a Japanese-inspired matcha lava cake with Hokkaido milk soft serve, red beans, shiratama dango, a Snoopy macaron, and a Woodstock cookie.

This was easily the most delicious and intricate dessert on the menu.

It costs $17.90. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Other desserts include pancakes and churros.

Kumoya

One of the more unique drinks on the menu is an iced fruit tea served with a doughnut on top. The dense, cakey doughnut can easily stand in for a dessert.

It costs S$11.90. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Some of the dishes come with free gifts: either a drawstring pouch, or coaster.

Rachel Chia/Business Insider

As the café expects crowds, reservations are not allowed, and diners are limited to slots of 90 minutes.

Each diner must spend a minimum of S$10, with the cheapest menu items being the hot chocolate and hot latte, at S$9.90 each.

Kumoya

