A photographer captured the sun looking like devil horns off the coast of Qatar during an eclipse

caption An eclipse in the Arabian Gulf. source Elias Chasiotis

The sun appears to have devil horns in stunning pictures taken off the coast of Al Wakrah, Qatar by photographer Elias Chasiotis.

The photos were taken during an eclipse at sunrise on December 26, 2019, and went viral after Chasiotis posted them on Facebook, appearing in the likes of CNN, NBC, and The Sun.

He told Insider it was “a truly unforgettable experience” and that he “intentionally chose the coastal area of Al Wakrah, Qatar, so that the horizon would be completely open, and the eclipsed sun would rise from the sea.”

There’s no actual man in the moon, nor is the sun really the devil in disguise – though some people might come to such a conclusion based on some stunning snaps a photographer took during an eclipse in the Arabian Gulf off the coast of Qatar on December 26.

The images went viral soon after Elias Chasiotis posted them on Facebook, and he told Insider that capturing the eclipse was “a truly unforgettable experience.”

caption One of Elias Chasiotis’ photos of an eclipse at sunrise in the Arabian Gulf. source Elias Chasiotis

“My passion for photography started when I was a small kid, together with my interest in the sky and the stars,” Chasiotis said.

“I became an amateur astronomer very early, and I observed my first solar eclipse when I was 14.”

caption A plane flying overhead during an eclipse at sunrise. source Elias Chasiotis

He added: “I have photographed many solar and lunar eclipses. For this eclipse, I intentionally chose the coastal area of Al Wakrah, Qatar, so that the horizon would be completely open, and the eclipsed sun would rise from the sea.

“I desired to capture inferior mirage effects that would make the eclipsed sunrise even more thrilling.”

caption Chasiotis captured his images of the sun appearing to have “devil horns” off the coast of Al Wakrah, Qatar, source Elias Chasiotis

Chasiotis said the mirages are caused by “inversion layers on the atmosphere.”

“They are not rare, but not present every day. I was finally lucky!

“The sun rose in two parts that reminded me of a crab claw, a very unusual and breathtaking sight. Soon the two separated parts united in one deep red crescent. An ‘Etruscan vase’ effect was visible, exactly what I had hoped for. I stood in awe.”

caption Chasiotis says it was the most awesome sunrise of his life. source Elias Chasiotis

“Soon, the eclipsed sun vanished in clouds, so I missed the annular phase of the eclipse. During that phase, the sun is visible as a bright ‘ring of fire.’

“When the sun reappeared, it was a crescent again.”

caption The sun rises during an eclipse off the coast of Al Wakrah, Qatar. source Elias Chasiotis

As for what’s next for the photographer, he told Insider: “Now I’m getting ready for the next annular solar eclipse of June 2020, and the total solar eclipse of December 2020.

“A total solar eclipse is the most spectacular natural phenomenon on earth, a truly unforgettable experience.”

caption Chasiotis says he can’t wait to experience more eclipses. source Elias Chasiotis

