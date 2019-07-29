25 stunning photos of synchronized swimmers taken at the perfect time

caption Team France at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Synchronized swimming, also called artistic swimming, became an official Olympic sport in 1984.

Participants of the sport perform highly advanced, intricate routines coordinated to music.

The latest FINA World Championships event, which included synchronized swimming, just wrapped up in July.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

From above the surface of the water, synchronized swimming is spectacular to watch – but most of the magic actually occurs underwater.

The highly technical sport goes far beyond floral swim caps and coordinated outfits, and photos of athletes performing synchronized swim routines prove just how incredible the sport really is.

Synchronized swimming emerged from forms of water ballet in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, according to FINA, the international aquatic sports federation. A modern version of the sport was introduced in 1934 at the Chicago World’s Fair by coach Katharine Curtis, and an announcer at the event, Norman Ross, coined the phrase “synchronized swimming,” according to Smithsonian Magazine. In 1984, synchronized swimming became an official Olympic sport.

Recently, some of the world’s top synchronized swim teams competed at the 18th FINA World Championships, which were held from July 12 until July 28 in Gwangju, South Korea.

Keep reading to admire some of the sport’s most stunning photos.

Nope, you’re not looking at this photo upside-down. This amazing scene is what a synchronized swimming routine looks like from below the surface.

caption Russia’s synchronized swimming team at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s team brought home two gold medals in Artistic Swimming at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

The swimmers tread water to keep themselves below the surface while they create intricate designs with their feet and legs…

caption Team China at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Synchronized swimmers from China earned a silver medal for their team performance at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

…or propel teammates into the air for amazing acrobatic stunts.

caption Team Spain competes in the Team Free Final on day eight of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Acrobatic stunts are among the technical elements synchronized swim teams are required include in their performances.

Talk about defying gravity.

caption A synchronized swimmer from Ukraine at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source Clive Rose/Getty Images

This moment may have been one of the swimmer’s few seconds to catch her breath.

While they tread beneath the surface, the swimmers are guided by music coming from underwater speakers.

caption Team France at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The France synchronized swim team’s neon suits glow under the surface of the water.

Here, a swimmer’s crystal-clear reflection makes for a breathtaking mirrored illusion.

caption A swimmer from Canada competes at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images

Can you tell if she is above or below the surface?

Using teamwork and breath control, swimmers huddle underwater to prepare to lift a teammate out of the water.

caption Team United States at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Synchronized swimming can be performed in solos, duets, and team formats, according to FINA.

Synchronized swimmers also perform “throws,” an acrobatic movement where a swimmer is launched out of the water with the help of multiple teammates.

caption China’s synchronized swim team at the Asian Swimming Championships in 2012. source KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images

FINA requires synchronized swimming routines to include at least four acrobatic movements, including throws like this one.

Some synchronized swimmers can even appear to walk on water.

caption Team Mexico at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source Clive Rose/Getty Images

Teamwork makes the dream work – and creates the illusion that this swimmer is strutting across the pool’s surface.

These swimmers somehow make going for a jog on the surface of the water look effortless.

caption Canada’s synchronized swimming team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. source MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/GettyImages

Canada’s synchronized swim team performed a routine with running-like movements at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

From above, their technique is equally impressive.

caption Canada’s team competes in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. source Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Read more: 36 of the most iconic Olympic photographs of all time

Even their out-of-water movements make for stunning, sculptural shapes.

caption Italy’s synchronized swimming team at the 2019 FINA World Championships. source ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

The teams are allotted just 10 seconds for their deck, or on-land, movements, according to FINA.

Whether the routines feature artistic leaps…

caption Athletes compete at the 2018 Asian Games. source MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Notice how the swimmer’s toes are perfectly pointed.

…or striking, pencil-inspired flips, precision and pointed toes are key to nailing the perfect synchronized swim performance.

caption Swimmers from Greece at the 2018 European Championships. source OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

These swimmers are perfectly in unison with their mind-blowing vertical movements.

Being extremely flexible probably doesn’t hurt, either.

Synchronized swimming is the perfect storm of aerobic exercise and dance.

Above the surface, synchronized swimmers create gorgeous patterns with their legs.

caption Team China at the 2016 Olympics. source Clive Rose/Getty Images

Synchronized swimmers often create patterns that alternate back and forth, giving what FINA calls a kaleidoscopic effect.

Below the surface, they tread water upside-down with their eyes open and breath held.

caption Team France at the 2017 FINA World Championships. source Al Bello/Getty Images

Synchronized swimmers at the professional or Olympic level regularly hold their breath underwater for around a minute, according to the International Olympic Committee. They also open their eyes underwater, as goggles are banned from use during competitions.

This overhead shot makes it look like the swimmers are touching the floor of the pool, but it’s an illusion.

caption Synchronized swimmers from Colombia’s team at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. source LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Teams get points deducted if swimmers touch the bottom of the pool during the routine.

What goes on below the surface of the water is truly mind-blowing.

caption The synchronized swimming team from South Africa competes at the 2017 FINA World Championships. source Al Bello/Getty Images

Imagine doing all of this and not being allowed to come to the surface for a gulp of air.

Doesn’t it look like this swimmer could reach out and touch her reflection?

caption A Canadian synchronized swimmer at the 2017 FINA World Championships. source Al Bello/Getty Images

The crisp reflection makes it hard to tell if this routine is a solo or a duet.

This snap from the 2012 Olympic Games in London captures a similar effect.

caption Greece’s synchronized swimming team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. source FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT/AFP/GettyImages

The swimmers’ reflections give the most breathtaking illusion.

This spectacular shot makes it hard to tell if the swimmer is in the air or touching the surface of the water.

caption Team France at the 2017 FINA World Championships. source Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Synchronized swimmers in the Olympics and FINA-mandated events are required to perform certain technical elements such as acrobatic movements and lifts in a specific order.

This swimmer, who’s being launched into the air, looks like she’s parallel with the pool floor.

caption Team Japan at the 2016 Olympic Games. source Kyodo News via Getty Images

This movement requires an incredible amount of balance.

The swimmers have a lot to achieve in just a few minutes of performance time.

caption Team Ukraine competes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. source Clive Rose/Getty Images

Team routines cannot exceed four minutes, and solos and duets are usually two or three minutes, according to FINA.

Moments from synchronized swimming routines never cease to amaze.

caption Synchronized swimmers from the United States at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. source Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Fans of synchronized swimming can get excited for more spectacular, artistic moments at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.