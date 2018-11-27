7 ways Taco Bell is different in Europe vs. the US

caption Taco Bell in Hammersmith, London. source Tom Murray / Business Insider

Taco Bell has just launched its first London restaurant.

There are now 92 branches of the Tex-Mex chain across seven countries in Europe.

The American fast food chain is different to its European counterparts in various ways, especially when it comes to the menu and interior design.

Tex-Mex chain Taco Bell has just opened its first location in London.

It’s not the first branch of the American fast food favorite to open in the UK – there 27 locations across the country – but it’s safe to say its arrival in the capital is long overdue in the eyes of many American ex-pats and Brits who have fallen in love with the chain.

The first London branch opened in Hammersmith (west London) last week, with three more set to open over the next three weeks in Holborn (November 30), Croydon, and Fulham (both early 2019).

There are currently more than 440 Taco Bell restaurants across 27 markets outside of the United States, 92 of which are in seven European countries (the UK, Finland, Iceland, Cyprus, Spain, the Netherlands, and Romania).

However, aficionados of the American chain may be in for a few surprises upon visiting a European branch.

“Going global means that a one-size-fits-all approach won’t always work,” a spokesperson for Taco Bell told INSIDER. “There are regional differences and dietary preferences to take into consideration. So we want to give local markets freedom to innovate and tailor the menu to fit their culture.

“It’s important to us that our menus reflect local tastes, as we expand across the globe. Our menu is constantly evolving and bringing fans back to try new, imaginative dishes, so naturally, we’re bringing this same spirit of innovation to other countries.”

We visited the new London location to see how it measures up.

Here are the main differences between Taco Bell in Europe compared to the US.

The interior design is more modern in cities like London.

caption Taco Bell in the UK, vs Taco Bell in the US. source Taco Bell

Branches of Taco Bell across the US have different feels – some are inspired by the farm-to-table movement, others by “timeless design married with cutting edge urban sensibility.”

There’s also variation in the European branches, but most are more similar in style to the newer American Taco Bells than the older traditional ones.

“The Glasgow restaurant features the exposed blocks of the original building, whilst the Brighton restaurant welcomes natural light through the buildings iconic skylight,” the brand says.

The Taco Bell spokesperson said the urban restaurant locations like London are often smaller, with “more modern designs geared for highly foot-trafficked areas.”

“Fans can expect to see local artwork in the restaurants, open kitchen concepts, complimentary WiFi, outlets for charging devices and décor that invites guests to stay and socialize over their meal.”

On first glance, the menu in London looks pretty similar to the US.

caption Taco Bell’s London menu source Rachel Hosie

Quesadillas, burritos, and of course tacos are all on offer.

There are differences though: notably, European restaurants have pork on the menu.

caption A spread of tacos, nachos, quesadillas, fajitas, fries, and churros at Taco Bell in London. source Taco Bell

In the US, the menu features beef, chicken, shredded chicken, steak, beans, and black beans – but no pork.

In Europe, however, slow cooked pulled pork is a permanent feature on the menu.

According to Katie Taylor, Marketing Director of Taco Bell Europe, this is because there’s “different consumer demand.”

“In the US, it doesn’t make sense,” she explained to INSIDER. “It’s about optimisation. There isn’t the same demand for pork in the States.”

In Europe, you can add fajita vegetables to your order.

caption The fajita quesadilla, complete with fajita veg. source Taco Bell

Unlike in the US, visitors to Taco Bell in Europe have the option of adding fajita vegetables to their tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more.

Every European Taco Bell offers beer.

caption Taco Bell’s beer cups are filled from the bottom. source Taco Bell

Meanwhile, only a few American Taco Bells do.

A pint costs £2.99 ($3.80) at Taco Bell in London.

The “meal for two” deal is exclusive to Europe.

caption The Taco Bell UK ‘meal for two’ shareable feast. source Taco Bell

If you opt for the “meal for two” European offer for £10.99 ($14), you and your lucky date can enjoy two tacos, two portions of nachos or fries, two drinks, a portion of nachos supreme, and a quesadilla to share.

It’s not currently available in the US but Taylor said she wouldn’t be surprised if the company decides to launch the deal there, as Taco Bell is “very sociable” and “good at taking risks,” she says.

The combo meal boxes are tailored to every market.

caption The UK Big Bell Box. source Taco Bell

In the UK, for example, a “big bell box,” £6.69 ($8.50), includes a fajita burrito, a taco, nachos or fries, churros, and a soft drink.

UK branches of Taco Bell have churros for dessert.

caption Cinnamon sugar dusted churros are on the menu at Taco Bell in the UK. source Rachel Hosie / Business Insider

In the US, diners can end their Taco Bell feast with cinnamon twists, empanadas, or Cinnabon Delights, but Brits can satisfy their craving for something sweet with equally cinnamony churros served with dipping sauces (we recommend the caramel).