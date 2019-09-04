[PHOTOS] Taobao’s new shop lets you try furniture before buying it online – here’s what it’s like

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
BTO-ers, rejoice – you can now stock your home full of Taobao furniture without taking a risk on size or quality.
The Chinese ecommerce giant launched its first physical store in Singapore’s Funan Mall on Wednesday (Sept 4), which acts as a showroom where customers can see items before buying them online.
The platform is known for offering tons of trendy furniture at budget prices, but customers previously had to rely on pictures to decide if they wanted to buy something.
Now, the store gives them the chance to see and test the pieces first.
Business Insider visited the store before its launch. Here’s what it was like inside:
Bargain hunters, take note: Singapore is now home to Southeast Asia’s first physical Taobao store.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Tucked in a corner of Funan Mall’s Basement 2, the store has over 300 items, mostly chosen for their popularity online.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Taobao decided to open the store after the overwhelming popularity of its NomadX showcase at Plaza Singapura last year.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
When we visited, the store had two “rooms” on display: a bedroom and a living room.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The furniture in these rooms was mainly from Linsy, a top-selling merchant among Singapore users.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
In other parts of the store, there were multiple chairs, sofas, shelves and tables on display.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There were heaps of decorative items, like decals, vases, cushions – and strangely, a whole shelf of puzzles.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There were two beds on display, and one wardrobe.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The kitchen zone featured cutlery and appliances like pots and juicers, as well as one island.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
One section featured popular household items, like cleaning gloves with a built-in scrubber.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
To buy an item, customers have to scan a QR code and order it off the Taobao site. It will be delivered one or two weeks later.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
None of the larger items had price tags. This is because prices change daily depending on the merchant, a Taobao rep explained.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The most impressive part of the store was a screen with software that lets customers design the interior of their house.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The software can create a 3D layout of a customer’s home with a floor plan supplied by the customer.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
The customer can then test out layouts and see what furniture can fit the flat.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
We tried changing the furniture in 3D to try out different looks.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
For me, the best part of the store was definitely the software.
Rachel Chia/Business Insider
As far as I know, a typical Taobao furniture shopper wants to decorate their space stylishly on the cheap.
Because the software gives users a good idea of how their home will look after separate furniture pieces go in, this makes it a godsend for those trying to DIY their interior design. If used properly, Taobao’s new service will save homeowners from scenarios like mismatched furniture, too-large or too many items, and the trouble of lugging pieces around to test different layouts.
A word of warning, however: Taobao expects the software service to be very popular once the store is open, so booking a slot early to use it is highly recommended.
