Vintage photos show the devastating impact of the largest-ever nuclear tests conducted by the US

caption The reef-lined Marshall Islands were once host to grisly nuclear tests. source Shutterstock

67 nuclear tests were conducted by the US in the Marshall Islands over a dozen years in the 1940s and 50s.

The Castle Bravo test conducted there on March 1, 1954 was the largest nuclear bomb the US ever set off.

The health impacts of the tests – for the Marshallese people, US and Japanese sailors, and people and animals around the world – are still poorly understood.

The isolated Marshall Islands are a diver’s paradise, a coral-lined home to 53,000 people, and the site of the most devastating nuclear tests the US ever conducted.

From 1946 to 1958, the low-lying atolls, tiny lines of sand created by volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean, sitting some 2,000 miles east of Hawaii, became the sight of the US’s “Pacific Proving Grounds,” a show of post-WWII force to the world.

Radioactive fallout from the hydrogen blasts, teeming with plutonium and cesium, spread far wider than scientists had expected. Here’s how it happened:

The US seized control of the Marshall Islands from Japan in 1944 and quickly decided to make the coral atolls a “Pacific Proving Grounds.”

caption Islanders carry their belongings across the beach as they prepare to evacuate before the US government’s impending Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test, Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands, 1946. source Carl Mydans/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

At least 167 people living on the coral Bikini atoll were forced to relocate to desolate Rongerik.

American military commander Commodore Ben Wyatt, then governor of the Marshall Islands, told the people of Bikini that the nuclear weapons tests were for “the good of mankind and to end all wars.”

A local leader named Juda said “everything is in the hands of God.”

caption A mushroom cloud drawn by an American teacher with ‘Everything is in God’s Hands’ written underneath is seen at an elementary school in Ejit Island, roughly 500 miles away from Bikini. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Rongerik Atoll was an uninhabited spot more than 120 miles away from home, where many of the people relocated from Bikini nearly starved to death.

caption People native to Bikini migrated to Rongerik Atoll in the Marshall Islands. source Bettmann / Getty Images

Two enormous eruptions over Bikini in 1946, named Operation Crossroads, were the first nuclear detonations since the bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

caption Mushroom cloud from a 23-kiloton atomic bomb detonated 90 feet underwater during Operation Crossroads along the Bikini Atoll. source Bettmann / Getty Images

The first Operation Crossroads test, named Able, detonated at an altitude of 520 feet, while the second test, called Baker, went off 90 feet underwater.

The second underwater blast sent water soaring 5,000 feet into the air.

caption The “Baker” atomic bomb explosion at Bikini Atoll on July 25, 1946. source Bettmann / Getty Images

Marshallese ship’s captain Korent Joel later measured the radiation levels around his home in Bikini using a dosimeter and was shocked to see the device top out.

caption Korent Joel, 65, on January 26, 2014 in the capital city of Majuro, Marshall Islands. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

But the worst was yet to come.

caption The American Army tested the first atomic hydrogen bomb above the Bikini Atoll. source Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Over the next 13 years, until 1958, the US set off a total of 67 nuclear tests in the Marshalls. It was a show of force that would have lasting effects, changing the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink.

caption The “Baker” blast of Operation Crossroads, detonated underwater, created a Wilson condensation cloud, which hides all but the crown of a column of water the blast produced. The front of the shock wave is the white circle at the base. source Bettmann / Getty Images

“You can’t avoid it,” marine radiochemist Ken Buesseler told Insider, of the radiation that’s been in the environment since nuclear weapons were invented during WWII. “There is cesium in everything you eat, plutonium in everything you eat and drink.”

The largest of the tests exploded over Bikini Atoll on March 1, 1954. It was a 15 megaton explosion called Castle Bravo, 1,000 times more powerful than the bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

caption This 15-megaton thermonuclear explosion on Bikini Atoll March 1, 1954 was the US’s largest-ever. source Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images

As nuclear fallout from the bombs rained down like snow over the Marshall Islands, some children played in the powder.

Bravo created this massive crater.

caption 80-meter-deep Bravo Crater is seen on January 27, 2014 in Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

This Japanese fishing trawler, just 80 miles away, was hit hard by the explosion.

caption The Daigo Fukuryu Maru (Lucky Dragon No. 5), as seen in 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

23 crewmembers on board were exposed to radiation. One died months later.

caption A portrait of a crewmember of the fishing boat DaiGo Fukuryu Maru (Lucky Dragon No. 5). source Hitoshi Yamada / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“A yellow flash poured through the porthole. Wondering what had happened, I jumped up from the bunk near the door, ran out on the deck, and was astonished,” Fisherman Oishi Matashichi later said of seeing the explosion from the ship. “Bridge, sky, and sea burst into view, painted in flaming sunset colors.”

The flash from the nuclear blasts could be so bright that even 20 miles from the blast, US gunner’s mate Wayne Brooks remembered that “when you put your hands over your eyes, you saw your bones in your hands and in your fingers.”

caption US military personnel, all wearing large googles, sit on Adirondack-style chairs as they witness a nuclear test in the Marshall Islands, April 7, 1951. source Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Both the US soldiers who were on the Marshall Islands in the 1940s and 50s for the blasts, and those who went later to clean up nuclear debris in the 1970s, have dealt with throat and lung problems, as well as deadly cancers, brittle bones, and birth defects in their kids.

caption The “Stud’s Saloon” stand was set up by seabees engaged in the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll. source Bettmann / Getty Images

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the Marshalls, after diabetes. It’s hard to tease out how much of the problem stems from diets heavy in processed foods, and how much is due to radiation.

caption On Mejit Island. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

In 2014, scientists at the National Institutes of Health estimated that about 170 cancer deaths in the Marshalls are directly attributed to the blasts, but many Marshallese suspect that’s a gross underestimate.

caption Lemeyo Abon, a survivor of radioactive fallout from a US hydrogen bomb detonated on the Bikini Atoll, died on February 19, 2018. source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Part of the issue is that the US underestimated how far the radioactive fallout from some of the largest blasts would spread.

caption An atomic bomb test explosion over Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Baker day blast, July 25, 1946. source © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

One of the islands that was not evacuated before testing was a thin lagoon, Rongelap, less than 100 miles from Bikini. Nuclear fallout quickly rained down on 86 people there, and 167 more on Utrek, who were all evacuated for medical care, days later.

caption James Matayoshi, head of the Rongelap local government. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

The people of Rongelap returned home three years after Castle Bravo, but later grew increasingly concerned about the health effects of living there, and fled again in 1985.

caption Rongelap Islanders, later fearful of continued radiation exposure from fallout from nuclear tests in the 1950s, evacuated their home atoll in the Marshall Islands. source AFP/Getty Images

Many of the people of Rongelap have relocated to Mejit, about 280 miles away.

caption Daily life at the Mejit Island, where most of Rongelap atoll residents relocated. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

“The fundamental question for the community is, are we safe?” Rhea Moss-Christian, chair of the national nuclear commission in the Marshall Islands told Insider. “What does this exposure to radiation, and plutonium in particular, what does it mean for our health? Those answers have not been clear, or forthcoming.”

caption Lirok Kelen, right, was displaced from her home in Bikini Atoll in March, 1946 as a result of the US nuclear bomb testing, and has since been afraid of returning due to nuclear contamination. source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

We’ve lost a lot of people,” Moss-Christian said. Her own mother died from stomach cancer, seven years ago, a disease that has been linked with radiation exposure in the Marshall Islands due to ingestion of radionuclides.

Locals are especially concerned about this nuclear dumping spot, Runit Dome, where thousands of cubic meters of radioactive material sits capped in cement.

caption Runit Dome. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

“The community in Enewetak, and Marshallese people in general, are still concerned,” Moss-Christian said. “They’re still concerned about what the dome presence means for their health, and the health of the environment.”

A citizen science project heading to Runit this November aims to uncap fresh answers, measuring for cesium and plutonium in the water, testing once each month for a year.

Buesseler, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution scientist behind the citizen science project, wants to better reveal how much radiation remains on the islands.

“What we want to scientifically understand is, how is it going up or down over time, over the years and decades?” he said.

Meanwhile, under the waves, US destroyer ships that sank to the seafloor after the blasts detonated …

caption A 5-inch gun at Destroyer USS Lamson in the Bikini Atoll. source Reinhard Dirscherl / Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

… are now a diver’s paradise.

caption A diver finds tableware and artifacts on the bridge of USS Saratoga along the Bikini Atoll. source Reinhard Dirscherl / Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

Scientists have some evidence that coral and fish started flocking to the waters of Bikini as soon as 10 years after the blasts.

caption Shells at Bikini Beach, Marshall Islands. source Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Animals including corals and sponges find welcome food and shelter amid the wreckage.

caption Flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Saratoga seen along the Bikini Atoll in 2008. source Reinhard Dirscherl / Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

The United States has given more than $604 million to the people of the Marshall Islands, as compensation for the blasts.

caption Most Rongelap atoll residents relocated here, to Mejit Island. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

But as recently as this year, scientists have calculated that concentrations of certain radioactive elements like plutonium are, in certain spots, more than 1,000 times higher than samples from places affected by the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents.

“We still have radiation in our islands, and nothing’s being done about it,” Moss Christian said.