David Beckham and Gordon Ramsay are helping open a London-themed resort in China complete with a Big Ben replica

David Beckham is helping open The Londoner Macao, a London-themed resort built to look like the Palace of Westminster, the Houses of Parliament, and Big Ben rolled into one.

The ex-football star will personally design 12 exclusive top-floor suites at the hotel, according to a press release.

It was also announced that a gastropub run by Gordon Ramsay will serve guests shepherd’s pie, British sausages, and fish and chips.

The hotel, set to open in 2021, promises to recreate the capital’s most famous shopping streets, including Bond Street, Mayfair, and Savile Row, as well as scenes from Shakespeare and the Royal Ascot races.

The move is a rebranding of the existing Sands Cotai Central resort.

A video sent to Insider and a story on the hotel’s Instagram also boasted digital renderings of London’s red buses, the Queen Victoria Memorial, and Victoria railway station.

In a first move into design for the ex-England icon, Beckham – who is brand ambassador for resort owner Sands China – will be working with the hotel’s interior design team to create the most exclusive, top-floor suites at the resort.

“London is an incredible city and one that I am proud to call my home,” Beckham said. “To be able to work so closely with the Sands team to bring the elements of London that I love to the city of Macao is a wonderful opportunity. Interior design is a real passion for me.”

Videos on the hotel’s website and Facebook page show the former footballer travelling around London choosing the city’s most iconic features, including black cabs, red buses, telephone boxes, and pubs.

Beckham also posted a video to his Instagram account showing him digging into some fish and chips as part of his research.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is also set to by involved in the project by heading up Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, a classic gastropub serving serve guests shepherd’s pie, British sausages, and fish and chips, whilst Churchill’s Table restaurant promises afternoon tea and English breakfasts.

The Londoner Macao also plans to recreate some of London’s most iconic shopping areas, including Bond Street, Mayfair, and Savile Row, as well as Soho, Covent Garden, and Portobello Road.

The resort also said it would recreate quintessentially British entertainment, including the Changing of the Guards, scenes from Shakespeare, and the Royal Ascot horse race.

The project sees the ex-footballer team up with Sands China, the company behind a $2.7 billion Paris-themed hotel with a replica of the Eiffel Tower.

The Londoner, which is a rebranding of the existing Sands Cotai Central resort, is set to be just as lavish, with 600 suites, 13 ballrooms, 3 spas, 20 restaurants, and over 200 iconic British retailers.