20 gorgeous photos of Augusta National that will make you miss The Masters

caption Augusta National. source Getty Images / Andrew Redington

The Masters were scheduled to begin Thursday, April 9, but were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament has been rescheduled for November.

Here are 20 pictures of the beautiful course at Augusta National, which is as much of a highlight as the golf.

Thursday, April 9, would have been the start of The Masters.

Instead, like the rest of the sports world, it has been put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While organizers have said the tournament will look to be held in November, some key ingredients will be missing, namely the greens, pinks, whites, and yellows of the scenery at Augusta National Golf Cub.

For the sake of nostalgia, here are 20 pictures of the beautiful scenery at Augusta that will make you miss golf’s biggest tournament.

The iconic driveway leading to Augusta National’s clubhouse.

The large tree in front of the clubhouse.

The rolling grounds of the first tee is where it all kicks off.

Next to the golf, few things stand out during The Masters like the colors.

The 11th hole.

The famous leaderboard, serving as a backdrop to a pin.

Few holes are as iconic as the 12th hole, part of Amen Corner.

The footbridges, in particular, has been a part of some great photos over the years.

The 15th hole also sports a picturesque footbridge.

The approach on the 13th hole offers similarly great views.

The 16th green also provides beautiful scenery.

Another view of the 16th green…

The towering pines surrounding the 10th tee…

The 10th hole finishes with more color.

More scenery on the sixth hole.

Fred Couples walks past some flowers on the eighth hole in 2018.

Spectators pack in around the 9th hole green during the traditional Par-3 contest.

The second and eighth holes diverge around some pines.

Bubba Watson tees off from the 17th hole.

We’ll miss the iconic moments, too. Until the fall…

