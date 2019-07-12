PHOTOS: The renovated arcade of Raffles Hotel is now open – and it’ll be home to Burger & Lobster’s flagship store

Raffles Hotel itself will be reopening next month, but the public can already go in to Raffles Arcade. Facebook/Raffles Hotel Singapore

A tourist friend wants to pose with the Singapore Sling for the ‘gram?

No problem – because the arcade section of Raffles Hotel is now revamped, reopened and boasts over 30 stores, including Long Bar, where the iconic drink is served.

Raffles Hotel, which closed in December 2017 to renovate and restore its 19th century colonial architecture, will be officially reopening next month.

This renovation is supposed to be the hotel’s most extensive since 1989, The Straits Times reported.

Here’s what the newly-open Raffles Arcade will offer visitors:

Raffles Arcade is now accessible to the public – and there are over 30 eateries and shops opening along the three-storey passageway.

Some of the brands that are opening stores in the arcade include Leica, luggage-maker Rimowa, watch brand The Hour Glass, and furniture maker Minotti. Facebook/Raffles Hotel Singapore

Among the areas open to the public again is the Raffles Boutique gift shop.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

The gift shop houses a gallery of the hotel’s 132-year heritage.

Also open is Long Bar, the bar that has served the iconic Singapore Sling for over 100 years.

The refurbished bar features decorations inspired by the Malayan plantations of the 1920s. Facebook/Raffles Hotel Singapore

The bar, which gets its name from the long counter that stretches the breadth of the ballroom it was once housed in, also has bags of peanuts on every table, which guests can eat. They’re supposed to throw the peanut shells on the floor – a practice inspired by plantation life.

The Jubilee Foyer leads to a newly restored ballroom, which sits on the space previously occupied by Jubilee Theatre in the 1930s.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

The new 300-seater Ballroom is decorated in cream and gold.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Among the refreshed outdoor venues are the hotel’s lawn, a popular spot for weddings and events.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Sitting where the Raffles Grill used to be is La Dame de Pic, the first restaurant in Asia opened by French chef Anne-Sophie Pic.

With a total of seven Michelin stars, Pic is one of the top female chefs in the world. Raffles Hotel Singapore

Long Bar Steakhouse will also be replaced with a new steakhouse: Butcher’s Block, which sells single-sourced meats and has a wine library of over 100 labels.

Renovation photos show the interior will feature wood and dark blue walls. Facebook/Raffles Hotel Singapore

There’s also a new Raffles Spa.

This is the spa in Raffles Makati in Manila. The group has also opened hotel spas in the Seychelles, Jakarta, Dubai and Phnom Penh. Raffles Hotel Makati

There’s also The AC, a retail boutique selling ethically-produced items from premium local lifestyle brands.

The Straits Times

Hospitality-inspired co-working space The Great Room will also open an outlet in the arcade, with views of the courtyard and the hotel’s historic colonnades.

This is the brand’s Ngee Ann City outlet. It described its Raffles Arcade outlet as a “premier workspace in a national monument”. Facebook/The Great Room

Perhaps most anticipated of all, London eatery Burger & Lobster is also opening its flagship store in Raffles Arcade near the end of the year.

It is currenlty offering a limited-edition SS$70 laksa with lobster as a special dish at its Jewel Changi Airport outlet for National Day. Burger & Lobster

The brand’s first outlet in Jewel Changi Airport saw “tremendous success”, and it is now looking to expand, said the brand’s regional operations head Riccardo LaMonica.

The new outlet will be three times bigger than Jewel’s and feature a larger, more luxurious menu, including live, wild-caught Atlantic lobsters, oysters, and cocktails served at an outdoor bar.

The more upscale outlet will reflect “the historic elegance” of the hotel and offer customers “accessible luxury”, LaMonica added.

Read also:heroit