PHOTOS: The renovated arcade of Raffles Hotel is now open – and it’ll be home to Burger & Lobster’s flagship store

A tourist friend wants to pose with the Singapore Sling for the ‘gram?
No problem – because the arcade section of Raffles Hotel is now revamped, reopened and boasts over 30 stores, including Long Bar, where the iconic drink is served.
Raffles Hotel, which closed in December 2017 to renovate and restore its 19th century colonial architecture, will be officially reopening next month.
This renovation is supposed to be the hotel’s most extensive since 1989, The Straits Times reported.
Here’s what the newly-open Raffles Arcade will offer visitors:
Raffles Arcade is now accessible to the public – and there are over 30 eateries and shops opening along the three-storey passageway.
Among the areas open to the public again is the Raffles Boutique gift shop.
The gift shop houses a gallery of the hotel’s 132-year heritage.
Also open is Long Bar, the bar that has served the iconic Singapore Sling for over 100 years.
The bar, which gets its name from the long counter that stretches the breadth of the ballroom it was once housed in, also has bags of peanuts on every table, which guests can eat. They’re supposed to throw the peanut shells on the floor – a practice inspired by plantation life.
The Jubilee Foyer leads to a newly restored ballroom, which sits on the space previously occupied by Jubilee Theatre in the 1930s.
The new 300-seater Ballroom is decorated in cream and gold.
Among the refreshed outdoor venues are the hotel’s lawn, a popular spot for weddings and events.
Sitting where the Raffles Grill used to be is La Dame de Pic, the first restaurant in Asia opened by French chef Anne-Sophie Pic.
Long Bar Steakhouse will also be replaced with a new steakhouse: Butcher’s Block, which sells single-sourced meats and has a wine library of over 100 labels.
There’s also a new Raffles Spa.
There’s also The AC, a retail boutique selling ethically-produced items from premium local lifestyle brands.
Hospitality-inspired co-working space The Great Room will also open an outlet in the arcade, with views of the courtyard and the hotel’s historic colonnades.
Perhaps most anticipated of all, London eatery Burger & Lobster is also opening its flagship store in Raffles Arcade near the end of the year.
The brand’s first outlet in Jewel Changi Airport saw “tremendous success”, and it is now looking to expand, said the brand’s regional operations head Riccardo LaMonica.
The new outlet will be three times bigger than Jewel’s and feature a larger, more luxurious menu, including live, wild-caught Atlantic lobsters, oysters, and cocktails served at an outdoor bar.
The more upscale outlet will reflect “the historic elegance” of the hotel and offer customers “accessible luxury”, LaMonica added.
