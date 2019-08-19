Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just got married in a secret Hawaiian ceremony

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and new wife Lauren Hashian. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson married his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Sunday, August 18 in a secret ceremony in Hawaii.

The 47-year-old actor shared two photos of the Hawaii wedding on Instagram on Monday morning, captioned: “We do,” alongside the Hawaiian phrase “Pōmaika’i,” which means “blessed.”

Johnson wore a white shirt and trousers beside his bride, who donned a long, embroidered wedding dress.

Congratulations from famous friends were quick to flood in, with Tom Brady sending best wishes along with the likes of record executive Scooter Braun, Kevin Hart, Lindsey Vonn, and Jessica Chastain.

Johnson and songwriter Hashian have two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, together, while The Rock also has a daughter from his first marriage.

They have been together since 2007.

Last year, Johnson, who brought home the highest-ever total for acting earnings in the 20-year history of Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list in 2018, told ET that he knew a wedding between himself and Hashian was going to happen, but wasn’t sure when.

“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” he said. “Lauren felt like, ‘Well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress,’ so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

He added: “I mean, she’s saying that now. A year from now she’s going to be like, ‘Hey!'”

Looks like Johnson was right.