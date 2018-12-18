PHOTOS: The word’s first Pusheen cafe is coming to Singapore next month – and the menu is super Instagrammable, of course

- Kumoya
Singapore will be home to the world’s first cafe featuring Pusheen, the illustrated cat character that has taken the Internet by storm.
Since being created by American couple Claire Belton and Andrew Duff in 2010, Pusheen has spawned an entire franchise of books, films and merchandise, including tie-ups with brands like H&M, Primark and ArtBox.
The cat is based off Belton’s family pet, also named Pusheen.
The Pusheen cafe will be housed in Jalan Klapa cafe Kumoya – which was also the site for other pop-up cafes, featuring characters like Cinnamoroll and My Little Pony.
The cafe will run from Jan 6 until March, Kumoya said, and the interior will be designed by Belton herself.
Here’s a look at the menu:
Most of the mains are priced between S$20 and S$23.
There are just three themed mains to choose from, including this charcoal rice with beetroot cream sauce and fried chicken.
The dishes were designed by food artist and Instagram star @littlemissbento, whose real name is Shirley Wong.
Wong has also designed dishes for other character cafes, including the Gudetama cafe in Suntec city.
The desserts are arguably the most stunning part of the menu, and include a fruit cake made to look like a burger.
Wong worked with the Kumoya kitchen team to design the dishes, including this Kumoya-style parfait – the restaurant’s signature dessert.
Other desserts include a chocolate ball that melts when hot milk is poured over it.
The cafe is also offering three themed drinks, including a peach soda with lychee jelly strips, topped with cotton candy.
There are also the strawberry cheesecake frappe and a chocolate mint frappe, which come in matching cups.
Last, a hot chocolate drink made from Belgium chocolate.
The Pusheen pop-up cafe will also sell exclusive merchandise.
