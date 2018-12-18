PHOTOS: The word’s first Pusheen cafe is coming to Singapore next month – and the menu is super Instagrammable, of course

An artist’s impression of the upcoming cafe, featuring the popular illustrated cat Pusheen. Kumoya

Singapore will be home to the world’s first cafe featuring Pusheen, the illustrated cat character that has taken the Internet by storm.

Since being created by American couple Claire Belton and Andrew Duff in 2010, Pusheen has spawned an entire franchise of books, films and merchandise, including tie-ups with brands like H&M, Primark and ArtBox.

The cat is based off Belton’s family pet, also named Pusheen.

The Pusheen cafe will be housed in Jalan Klapa cafe Kumoya – which was also the site for other pop-up cafes, featuring characters like Cinnamoroll and My Little Pony.

Kumoya

The cafe will run from Jan 6 until March, Kumoya said, and the interior will be designed by Belton herself.

Here’s a look at the menu:

Most of the mains are priced between S$20 and S$23.

Pusheen truffle aglio olio Kumoya

There are just three themed mains to choose from, including this charcoal rice with beetroot cream sauce and fried chicken.

Kumoya

The dishes were designed by food artist and Instagram star @littlemissbento, whose real name is Shirley Wong.

Shrimp burger with charcoal buns and sesame mayonnaise. Kumoya

Wong has also designed dishes for other character cafes, including the Gudetama cafe in Suntec city.

These steamed green tea buns come with a limited-edition Pusheen card. Kumoya

The desserts are arguably the most stunning part of the menu, and include a fruit cake made to look like a burger.

The fries are made from biscuits. Kumoya

Wong worked with the Kumoya kitchen team to design the dishes, including this Kumoya-style parfait – the restaurant’s signature dessert.

It’s called the Cat-on-a-Cloud Floating Joy Parfait and features a lychee soft-serve, a Pusheen cookie and a Pusheen macaron. Kumoya

Other desserts include a chocolate ball that melts when hot milk is poured over it.

Inside are marshmallows, candies, a mini swiss roll, fruits, and ice cream. Kumoya

The cafe is also offering three themed drinks, including a peach soda with lychee jelly strips, topped with cotton candy.

Kumoya

There are also the strawberry cheesecake frappe and a chocolate mint frappe, which come in matching cups.

Pink or blue. Kumoya

Last, a hot chocolate drink made from Belgium chocolate.

Kumoya

The Pusheen pop-up cafe will also sell exclusive merchandise.

