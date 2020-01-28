I took a 10-hour night train from Milan to Paris for $160, and it was one of the best sleeps I’ve ever had

caption The Thello was one of the most comfortable trains I have ever been on. source The Man in Seat 61 and Ben Mack / Insider

I rode the Thello, a train that travels overnight from Milan to Paris, this past summer.

For less than 150 euro ($160), I had my own spacious compartment.

Not only was it comfortable, but I was also given a free amenity kit, breakfast, plenty of snacks, and even a bottle of Prosecco.

It was one of the best sleeps I’ve ever had, making the 10-hour journey pass quickly.

When many people visit Milan and Paris, they expect luxury. Unfortunately, it’s not always like that when traveling between the two, at least not at an affordable price – unless you happen to be taking the Thello.

I took the overnight train this past summer from Milan to Paris. For less than 150 euro, I was able to get my own cabin, which included comfortable bedding, plenty of storage space, an amenity kit that included an eye mask and earplugs (among other free toiletries), free breakfast, free snacks, and even a free bottle of Prosecco.

The 10-hour journey was so comfortable, I fell asleep for most of it.

Here’s what the experience was like – and why it resulted in one of the best sleeps of my life.

My journey began in the evening in Milan. Though I bought my 145 euro ($160) ticket in advance, I was surprised how relatively few people there were.

caption Milan’s central railway station was impressive. source Ben Mack / Insider

The train departed from Milan’s central train station. To board the train, I only had to show my ticket and photo ID.

I had an entire cabin to myself. It was very efficiently organized.

caption My cabin was first class, like this one Mark Smith, better known as The Man in Seat 61, rode on. source The Man in Seat 61

My cabin was not large, but felt bigger because of how efficiently it used space. I especially liked the coat/hat racks, and the space above the door to put my backpack.

There was a ladder to climb up to my bed.

caption With a ladder to get to my bed, “efficient” was the word that came to mind to describe my cabin. source Ben Mack / Insider

Climbing up the ladder reminded me of a bunk bed. But the metal felt very cold.

Bedding was provided, and there was also a free amenity kit waiting for me, which included an eye mask and earplugs.

caption I was not expecting an amenity kit at all, much less one with an eye mask and earplugs. source Ben Mack / Insider

I was not expecting the amenity kit, so thought it was a nice touch. It also contained a moist towelette, an extra toothbrush, and small tube of toothpaste.

I was also given a supply of free snacks.

caption Some of the free snacks waiting for me in my cabin. source Ben Mack / Insider

I was most intrigued by the olive oil crackers and the juice box, which based on the picture included orange, lemon, and carrot flavors. It tasted a lot sweeter than I was expecting.

What impressed me most was the free “welcome Prosecco.”

caption Free Prosecco on a train — a first for me. source Ben Mack / Insider

I’d never been given Prosecco on a train before – and certainly was not expecting it for how much I paid for the ticket.

I didn’t bother getting dinner as I chose to sleep instead, but for those who were interested, there was also a dining car on board.

caption Each Thello train also has a dining car, if the free snacks aren’t enough. source Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images

With all the free snacks, and a promise of a free breakfast in the morning, I didn’t feel the need for any more food.

There were also other classes of cabins, but they were not as nice.

caption The Thello’s second-class cabins fit more people in the same space than first class. source Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images

There were several second-class cabins, which could fit up to six people in the same space as the maximum two people my cabin was designed for.

With so much comfort, I slept incredibly well. I woke up feeling amazingly refreshed.

caption Morning on the Thello. source Ben Mack / Insider

The ride through Italy into France was very smooth. If we stopped during the night, I didn’t notice.

Outside my cabin, the hallway was incredibly quiet, even in the morning.

caption The hallway outside my cabin seemed strangely empty. source Ben Mack / Insider

I saw other people get onto the train with me, but I didn’t see any other passengers again until we were pulling into Paris.

My ticket included a free breakfast, which consisted of a croissant and orange juice.

caption That I had any free breakfast at all was a win in my book. source Ben Mack / Insider

It was not a large breakfast, but I was impressed there was a free breakfast at all – especially after the snacks the night before.

In the early morning, we arrived at Gare de Lyon station in Paris. The journey took under 10 hours.

caption Gare de Lyon was bustling — as it usually is. source Ben Mack / Insider

A metallic voice over the train’s intercom system told us in Italian, French, and English that we were arriving. We were precisely on time.

Overall, the Thello was maybe the smoothest, and most comfortable, train I’d been on. For under 150 euros, I’d absolutely do it again.

caption For what I got, the Thello was a great value for the money I paid. source Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images

For the level of luxury I got, there’s really no question it’s well worth the price. I’d certainly recommend it to others who have the time.

