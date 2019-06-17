PHOTOS: There’s a Pokemon Carnival in Sentosa till June 30 – and it has Pikachu parades, free plushies, and a Pokeball pit

- Sentosa Development Corporation
Missed the Pokemon Go Safari Zone in Sentosa in April?
Here’s your second chance: the island is now hosting a Pokemon Carnival from June 15 to June 30 – and you don’t need a Pokemon Go account to take part.
The carnival will open from 5pm to 9pm daily. Entry is free, but in order to win prizes, visitors must first spend money at a shop, attraction, hotel or eatery in Sentosa.
Here’s what to expect at the event:
A Pokemon-themed carnival is taking place at Sentosa Cove Village from June 15 to 30.
Unlike the previous Pokemon event, the Safari Zone, you do not need a Pokemon Go account to take part.
The carnival boasts a number of photo spots. Children and Pokemon fans alike will love the five-metre tall Pikachu inflatable…
…and the six-metre tall Lapras inflatable, which is now located on dry land.
Previously, the inflatable was moored off Palawan Beach for the Pokemon Go Safari Zone.
- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
There are also smaller Pokemon inflatables dotted around Sentosa Cove Village.
Children attending the carnival can go wild in the Pokemon-themed inflatable slide and ball pit, which boasts extra-large Pokeballs.
The ball pit made a previous appearance at the Pokemon Run in Singapore last year.
At night, the ball pit will be lit up for an extra-magical look.
Apart from the inflatables, photo spots featuring cutouts of all 403 Alolan Pokemon are dotted across Sentosa Cove Village.
At the carnival, visitors can win a Pokemon plushie if they complete the “Pokemon Adventure” challenge, which is a quiz booklet about Alolan Pokemon.
Plushies of multiple Pokemon are available as prizes, including Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Eevee, Mimikyu, and Lucario.
Visitors can also win Pokemon stickers by completing four carnival games, which involve catching Pokemon and hitting Pokeballs.
On half the nights of the carnival, there will be a dancing Pikachu parade from 8.15pm to 8.30pm.
On the remaining nights, there will be two meet-and-greet sessions per day at 7pm and 8.15pm, where visitors can take photos with Pikachu.
