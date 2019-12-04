The Trumps hobnobbed with the British royal family during a NATO reception after a tense first day of the summit

caption Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Clarence House, London, Britain December 3, 2019. source Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and and other world leaders appeared at the NATO reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday during the annual summit.

The meeting, which marks the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, started with clashes between French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump.

At the reception, the Trumps were hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House, stopped by 10 Downing Street, and later mingled with the British royal family at Buckingham Palace.

Here is a look inside the NATO reception.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at their home in London.

It is the second time the Trumps have met with Charles and Camilla at the Clarence House.

Trump greets Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, alongside Prince Charles, who is next in line for the throne.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump with his wife, first lady Melania Trump are seen together with Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. source Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Noticeably absent from the event was Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, who recently stepped back from royal duties. The Duke of York has been facing heat over his friendship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and accusations by one of Epstein’s accusers that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at age 17.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied these accusations and Buckingham Palace released a statement in September “emphatically” denying that “the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Trump is seen with Queen Elizabeth II at the NATO reception at Buckingham Palace.

Also missing from the royal family were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who gave birth to son Archie in May and are taking a break from royal duties for the holidays, CNN reported.

First Lady Melania Trump walks beside Queen Elizabeth II.

The first lady was pictured with the queen and was wearing a yellow coat with a cape by Valentino over a magenta dress, while Queen Elizabeth wore a patterned teal dress, black gloves, and a brooch on her shoulder.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, appeared at the NATO reception without her husband Prince William.

Prince William, who is next in line for the throne after Prince Charles, was on a four-day trip to Kuwait and Oman representing his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were not at the reception to spend time with their newborn son Archie.

