I’ve travelled to Austria 3 times, and there are 8 dishes that prove the country’s cuisine is massively underrated

caption Apple strudel and vanilla ice cream in Salzburg. source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Austrian cuisine is hugely underrated.

Apart from Schnitzel and Sachet, not many people know much about what’s on offer food-wise in the little land-locked country.

I recently visited the country for the third time, and I believe traditional Austrian cuisine is some of the best comfort food in the world, especially if you love cheese, carbs, and cake.

Here are my favourite Austrian dishes that everyone should eat.

Austrian cuisine is generally very simple. It’s not showy, pretentious, or fancy. But boy, is it delicious.

From hot cheesy baked Käsespätzle to fluffy sweet Kaiserschmarrn, this is comfort food that warms you up both literally and figuratively.

While Austria’s bigger cities like its capital Vienna now feature all sorts of international restaurants and healthy plant-based cafes, the country’s traditional cuisine is quite meat-focused, but there are plenty of veggie-friendly options too – provided you like carbs.

I first fell in love with Austria’s gloriously stodgy cuisine when I was 19 and au-pairing for a summer just outside Vienna, and then again during a year abroad in Bavaria (where many of the dishes are on offer), when I popped back over the boarder and was truly smitten.

When I went back to Vienna earlier this month to assess which of two famous Sachertorte is best, see how the city’s main tourist attractions match up to their worst reviews, and visit a tiny lakeside town overrun by tourists, it struck me that the rest of the world really doesn’t know how delectable the country’s food really is.

Austrian food is generally carb-heavy, and incredibly tasty. Here are 8 dishes that prove it.

Kaiserschmarrn

Kaiserschmarrn, which translates to “Emperor’s pancakes,” may sound like a mouthful – but trust me, you’re going to want more than one mouthful of this dessert.

You know when you’re making pancakes and it all goes wrong, so you just turn it into a mountain of scraps? That’s basically Kaiserschmarrn, and it makes for a filling pudding, afternoon snack, or sensational breakfast, too.

A simple dish, it’s fluffy pancake pieces mixed with raisins and covered in a generous dusting of icing sugar and cinnamon, often served with baked plums or fruit compote (or, if you’re me, lashings of Nutella).

Käsespätzle

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

If you think mac and cheese is good, I’m here to tell you Käsespätzle is better. Yes, I said it.

Also popular in Switzerland and parts of Germany, this is comfort food at its finest: Small pieces of thick egg noodle (think gnocchi but thinner) are smothered in all the cheesy sauces, covered in more cheese and oven-baked, before being topped with lots of crispy onions.

Käsespätzle is often jazzed up, too, such as by adding bacon or spring onion to the mix.

Healthy it ain’t, but it’s worth it.

Apfelstrudel

OK, hardly a secret, but Apfelstrudel is as important in Austria as apple crumble is in the UK.

Soft cooked apples, plump sultanas, and cinnamon are wrapped up in layers of flaky pastry (ideally you want it to be warm), and served with ice cream, freshly whipped cream, or Vanillasoße, which is basically custard and the best option of all three in my books.

Tiroler Gröstl

source Shutterstock/Mariangela Cruz

This one comes from – you guessed it – the Tirol, a western state in the Alps. And it puts a British fry-up to shame (yup, I went there.)

It’s a bit like a hash: Slices of potato, bacon, and onion are fried up and topped with a fried egg.

As well as being an excellent way to use up leftovers, it’s also a fantastic hangover-cure. Not that I would know…

Sachertorte

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Austria’s most famous cake, there’s so much more to the Sachertorte than meets the eye.

Although it may look like a plain, boring chocolate cake, its defining factor is the layer of apricot jam (or two, depending on where you get it) that runs throughout, adding essential moistness and a fruity tang to lift the sweetness of the cake to new heights.

So important is Sachertorte to Austrians that two establishments, Hotel Sacher and Cafe Demel, once fought a nine-year legal battle after feuding for over a century about whose cake was the original.

I recently went to check out both to see which was better – something only a true fan of the dish would do.

Kärntner Kasnudeln

Yes, it’s more cheese and carbs.

Kärntner Kasnudeln are essentially cheese-filled pasta dumplings – think ravioli, but cheesier. And bigger. Ergo better.

The filling is usually made from quark (a low-fat cream cheese), onion, egg, sour cream, herbs, and potato, because you can never have too many carbs.

The parcels are often crimped around the edges to look extra fancy, but they’re traditionally served simply with a drizzle of butter, which lets the creamy herbed filling do the talking.

Linzer Torte

source Getty/Kevin Buch

Hailing from Linz, this delectable teatime treat involves a hazelnut shortbread base covered with a layer of sweet, fruity jam (usually raspberry or redcurrant), and topped with a lattice layer of the same nutty pastry.

It’s widely considered to be the oldest cake in the world and when done right is sensationally good, simultaneously sticky and crumbly.

Wiener Schnitzel

source Insider/Rachel Hosie

Not dissimilar from Italy’s beloved Cotoletta alla Milanese, proper Wiener Schnitzel should be too big to fit on your plate – and so delicious that you won’t leave a crumb.

It’s traditionally made with veal (although you can get other types of Schnitzel), which is pounded thin then coated in flour, eggs, and bread-crumbed, before being deep-fried until golden and crisp.

Schnitzel is usually served with Austrian potato salad, which is lighter than many other types due to its lack of mayonnaise – or so you can tell yourself when you polish off the lot.