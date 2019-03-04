Photos show devastation from Alabama tornado swarm which killed at least 23 people, including 2 children

caption Emergency crews attend a wrecked building in Lee County, Alabama. source Facebook/Jennie Runevitch

At least 23 people, including two children, were killed by tornadoes that swept through Alabama and Georgia on Sunday.

Photos and videos from rescuers and residents posted to social media documented show what was left behind after the tornado swarm passed.

Authorities say the number of fatalities is likely to rise as officials continue to clear through massive piles of debris and wreckage.

Amateur aerial images show what was once a large bar called the Buck Wild Saloon, with its roof torn off and missing most of a wall.

caption The Buck Wild Saloon with its roof torn off and missing most of a wall after the storm swept through. source Weather Nation.

Some homes were practically turned 90 degrees onto their sides.

Tornadoes felled this radio tower onto route 280 in Lee County, Alabama.

An upturned light aircraft was found scattered amongst wreckage in neighboring Barbour County.

Some people’s homes were ripped apart by the tornadoes.

caption A house in Beauregard, Alabama, after the storm passed through on Sunday. source CBS

Here is video footage of the same home, which shows the area around it as well.

Video shows destruction in Beauregard, Alabama after tornado leaves at least 14 people dead, according to officials in Lee County. https://t.co/Nh2TAH8mVz pic.twitter.com/6keijqTy3g — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2019

This video shows rescue crews sifting through debris, and finding a stranded and trapped puppy in the wreckage.

SHOCKING VIDEO: A puppy was rescued from rubble after a tornado struck Lee County, Alabama on Sunday afternoon. WRBL News reports at least 14 are dead as a result of the tornado. (Source: WRBL News Columbus, GA). pic.twitter.com/LKsaAy3aW5 — WKRG (@WKRG) March 4, 2019

Roads near Alabama’s eastern border with Georgia were covered with debris.

Cars left out in the open in Talbotton, Georgia were trashed by high winds.

caption Cars were overturned and badly damaged by the storm. source Weather Nation.

A couple walk amid the debris in Lee County, Alabama.

Local news reporter for WRBL Elizabeth White went out to explore the wreckage and posted this video on Facebook.

This egg hatchery sustained serious damage when a tornado passed through Lee County, Alabama. (Click to play the video)

Smiths gas station, about 20 miles east of Beauregard, was stripped by the tornado.

caption The gas station in Lee County. source Weather Nation/ Twitter

Tornado warnings and watches were still in effect for parts of Georgia and Alabama through Sunday evening.

caption One of the tornadoes bears down on a truck stop in Warner Robbins, Georgia. source Keith Irwin/Twitter

The tornadoes ripped trees out the ground, like this one in Beauregard.

caption The tornadoes ripped trees out the ground, like this one in Beauregard. source Scott Fillmer/Twitter

Emergency crews attend a wrecked building in Lee County, Alabama.

caption A roadside building wrecked by storms on Sunday. source Facebook/Jennie Runevitch

Emergency crews worked through Sunday night to search for casualties.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones is here giving an update on the number of fatalities on Sunday night, which he said was 23. The number is expected to rise.