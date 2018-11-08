These 14 powerful photos show what it’s like to live with body dysmorphia

caption Valerie source Metra Jeanson

An upcoming exhibition has been designed to raise awareness for body dysmorphia.

“Identity” opens in north London this month.

It features never-before-seen images of Lady Gaga, who suffered with body dysmorphic disorder in her younger years.

Body dysmorphia, or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition which sees someone obsessing over perceived flaws which are often unnoticeable to anyone else.

Sufferers of BDD often feel anxious about their looks, can’t stop comparing their appearance to others, and go to great lengths to conceal their supposed flaws, according to the NHS.

While some people mistakenly believe those suffering from BDD are simply vain, this isn’t the case at all – body dysmorphia can be extremely distressing and can also result in developing other serious conditions, such as depression.

A new exhibition in London, called “Identity,” aims to showcase what it’s like to live with BDD.

Here are some of the most powerful photos.

The “Identity” exhibition will open at the Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead, north London on November 24.

caption An image by Meltem Isik. source Meltem Isik

The gallery challenged 10 artists to explore body dysmorphia and self-image.

caption Valerie. source Metra Jeanson

caption Lady Gaga source Derrick Santini

The photos of Lady Gaga were taken by Derrick Santini just before the singer skyrocketed to global fame in 2009.

caption Lady Gaga source Derrick Santini

Meltem Isik’s collection of nude portraits also feature in the exhibition.

caption A woman holds up a zoomed-in image of her back. source Meltem Isik

The photographs show people holding giant images of various body parts against themselves.

caption One of the images in the exhibition source Meltem Isik

They’re designed to be powerful explorations of body image and self-awareness.

caption An image in the exhibition source Meltem Isik

The portraits demonstrate that we all have body parts we’re more self-conscious about.

caption An image in the exhibition source Meltem Isik

Photographers Bruno Metra and Laurence Jeanson — collectively known as Metra-Jeanson — are also exhibiting their work.

caption Julie source Metra-Jeanson

The duo cut out heavily stylised facial features from adverts and taped them over models’ faces.

caption Bea source Metra-Jeanson

They hope their work highlights the difference between edited and real appearance, and its impact on body image.

caption Jeph source Metra-Jeanson

Their work has been described as “witty and dark.”

caption Gregoire source Metra-Jeanson

Other artists in the exhibition include Daniel Martin, Bartosz Beda, James Green, Leigh de Vries, Mason Storm, and Scarlet Isherwood.

caption Lucas source Daniel Martin

The exhibition will be open to the public until December 9, and a percentage of the money made will go to The BDD Foundation.