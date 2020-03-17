THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Skins’ 13 years later

It’s been over a decade since viewers were first introduced to the British teens on the UK’s “Skins.”

“Skins” alums Joe Dempsie and Hannah Murray went on to appear on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Other actors from the show have had roles in major film series, like “X-Men” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 13 years since fans first watched a group of British teens navigate their complicated lives on “Skins.”

Although this installment of the series aired in 2007 and wrapped in 2013, many of the young actors from it have already gone on to build up their resumes.

Here’s what the cast of “Skins” is up to 13 years later.

Nicholas Hoult starred as the show’s divisive Tony Stonem on generation one and two of “Skins.”

caption Nicholas Hoult as Tony. source E4

Back in 2002, the young actor made his big film debut as 12-year-old Marcus in “About A Boy,” opposite Hugh Grant.

Prior to “Skins,” he played Mike in “The Weather Man” (2005) and Blake in “Kidulthood” (2006).

He went on to appear in a number of major films, like “Clash of the Titans” (2010).

caption Nicholas Hoult is an actor to watch. source Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

His other big roles include Hank in “X-Men: First Class” (2011), “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), and “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016).

He also played Nux in the 2015 action film “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Recently, Hoult has established himself as an actor to watch, playing Harley in “The Favourite” (2018), J.R.R. Tolkien in “Tolkien” (2019), and Hank McCoy in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2019).

He’s set to appear in “Mission: Impossible 7” in 2021.

Kaya Scodelario played Tony’s enigmatic younger sister Effy.

caption Kaya Scodelario as Effy Stonem. source E4

Shortly after breaking out into the industry with her “Skins” role, Kaya Scodelario starred as Eve in the “Moon” (2009) and Peshet in “Clash of the Titans” (2010).

The actress has gone on to star in a number of big films, including the “Maze Runner” trilogy.

She’s also played Carina Smyth in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017) and Carole Ann Boone in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” (2019).

Most recently, Scodelario appeared as Kat Baker on the Netflix TV series “Spinning Out.”

She will also be starring as Marie-Josephe D’Alember in the upcoming fantasy film “The King’s Daughter.”

Prior to playing Chris Miles, Joe Dempsie had very few acting roles.

caption Joe Dempsie as Chris Miles. source E4

Prior to his role on “Skins,” he played Ben Campbell on “Sweet Medicine” in 2003, Humphrey “Bogie” Locke on the series “Born and Bred” in 2005, and Danny on “Doctors” from 2001 to 2004.

Dempsie has continued to star on TV shows and in films.

caption Joe Dempsie starred on “Game of Thrones.” source Neilson Barnard/Getty

His most well-known role may be his turn as Gendry on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” from 2011 to 2019.

Dempsie also played Daniel on the 2019 TV mini-series “Adulting” and will be appearing on the upcoming series “Adult Material” as Rich.

Hannah Murray played the troubled Cassie Ainsworth.

caption Hannah Murray as Cassie Ainsworth. source E4

Hannah Murray’s breakout role was on “Skins,” though she appeared in a few other projects while starring on the series.

Like Dempsie, Murray starred on the HBO hit series “Game of Thrones.”

The actress played Gilly on “Game of Thrones,” from 2012 through 2019.

She’s set to appear on the TV show “Emma” later this year.

As Sid Jenkins, Mike Bailey played Tony’s best friend who sticks with him through thick and thin.

caption Mike Bailey as Sid. source E4

Following his time on “Skins,” he had several smaller roles as Tofi on “1066: The Battle for Middle Earth” (2009) and as Parsons in 2013’s “We Are the Freaks.”

Unlike many of his peers, Bailey appears to have taken a break from acting in recent years.

caption Lindsey Shaw and Mike Bailey on “Hers and History.” source HistoryHers Productions

The actor’s most recent roles appear to be in 2017. He played Nigel in the short “Faulty” and Luke on the series “Hers and History.”

April Pearson might be most well-known for playing Tony’s girlfriend Michelle Richardson.

caption April Pearson as Michelle. source E4

Prior to this role, she appeared on the TV series “Casualty,” from 1998 through 2013.

The actress has appeared in a few projects since.

caption April Pearson is still acting. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She appeared in the films “Tank 432” (2015) and “Tucked” (2018), and on the TV mini-series “Kiss Me First.”

Although her last four roles were in 2018, it appears that Pearson has some upcoming projects in the pipeline, including films called “Slideshow” and “God’s Petting You.”

Lily Loveless played Naomi Campbell on the series.

caption Lily Loveless as Naomi. source E4

While appearing on “Skins,” Lily Loveless played Anna on the TV mini-series “The Fades” in 2011.

In 2018, the actress appeared as Lucy in “We the Kings” and as Greta on “The Royals.”

caption Lily Loveless is still acting. source Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Recently, she played Ingrid Prisby on the 2020 TV series “The Stranger.”

On the show’s fifth and sixth seasons, Will Merrick starred as Alo Creevey.

caption Will Merrick as Alo Creevey. source E4

Although his role on “Skins” was his first, Will Merrick went on to appear on a few TV shows, like “Doctor Who” and “Coming Up.”

From 2017 to 2018, he played Arthur Polway on the historical TV series “Poldark.”

caption Will Merrick on “Poldark.” source BBC

Most recently, however, he’s been playing Nicky on the series “Dead Pixels,” which tells the story of three friends as they live their real and virtual lives on and off the computer screen.

Like many of her co-stars, Freya Mavor was somewhat unknown as an actress before she was cast as queen bee Mini McGuinness.

caption Freya Mavor as Mini. source E4

Shortly after “Skins,” Freya Mavor played Princess Elizabeth on the 2013 mini-series “The White Queen.” She also appeared as Beth Fanshawe on the mini-series “New Worlds.”

Mavor, who spent some of her adolescence in France, has since starred in a number of French films.

Recently, Mavor appeared in films like “Balance, Not Symmetry” (2019) and the French film “The Emperor of Paris” (2018).

This year, the actress has been a part of the TV series “Industry,” which examines the life of several bankers and traders following the 2008 financial collapse.

Jack O’Connell played promiscuous party boy James Cook.

caption Jack O’Connell as Cook. source E4

Prior to his turn on “Skins,” Jack O’Connell had a number of smaller roles under his belt.

He played Connor on “Doctors” in 2005 and appeared as Ross on “The Bill.”

O’Connell continues to appear on the big and small screens.

In recent years, he’s played Roy Goode on the 2017 TV mini-series “Godless,” and was Brick in the 2018 remake of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

This year, he’s set to appear on the TV mini-series “The North Water” with Colin Farrell and Gary Lamont.

Laya Lewis got her start on TV by playing Liv Malone.

caption Laya Lewis as Liv. source E4

Just after her role on “Skins,” Laya Lewis had a few smaller parts.

The actress has appeared in a few projects since “Skins.”

caption Laya Lewis in “Beverly.” source Easy Tiger Productions

In 2015, she was cast as the title character in the short film “Beverly.” She appeared on the show “All of Them” in 2017 and in the TV movie “Bored” in 2019.

According to her IMDb page, she is set to appear in the short film “Swing for the Fences” later this year.

During the third generation, Dakota Blue Richards played quirky outsider Franky Fitzgerald.

caption Dakota Blue Richards as Franky. source E4

Dakota Blue Richards might be most well-known for her pre-“Skins” role as Lyra in the “The Golden Compass” (2007), where she starred opposite Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman.

Prior to “Skins,” she appeared in movies like “The Secret of Moonacre” (2008), “Dustbin Baby” (2008), and “Five Miles Out” (2009).

The actress is still appearing in movies and on TV shows.

The actress has since been on a number of TV shows, including “Lightfields,” “Endeavour,” and “52 Story Minutes.”

Her most recent role is on the 2019 TV series “Beecham House.”

Sean Teale played Nick Levan, a former rugby player.

caption Sean Teale as Nick. source E4

Prior to playing Nick on “Skins,” Sean Teale made a small appearance on the show “Summer in Transylvania.”

Teale is still acting.

Over the years he’s appeared on a number of TV shows, including “Mr Selfridge,” “Reign,” and “Incorporated.

He was last seen as Marcos Diaz on the series “The Gifted” from 2017 through 2019.

Next up, he’ll be playing Ethan on the comedy series “Little Voice.”

Ollie Barbieri played JJ Jones, the teen who spends much of the series building up his confidence.

caption Ollie Barbieri as JJ. source E4

This was Ollie Barbieri’s breakout role.

Barbieri has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since his “Skins” days.

caption Ollie Barbieri in “Blood Money.” source Boxclever Media

Per his IMDb page, he last appeared as Reese in “Blood Money” in 2017.

Prior to this, he also played Enrique in “Anuvahood” (2011) and a young Michael in the 2013 short film “A Friend Indeed.”

Kathryn Prescott played Emily Fitch, who has a complicated relationship with Naomi Campbell.

caption Kathryn Prescott as Emily. source E4

Like some of her co-stars, Kathryn Prescott got her start on an episode of the show “Doctors.”

The actress has added a few TV credits to her name in the years since.

She played Penelope on the series “Reign,” Carter Stevens on “Finding Carter,” and Amira Dudayev on “24: Legacy.”

The actress and producer also starred alongside actress Lily Collins in “To the Bone” (2017).

Prescott’s most recent role was on the TV series “Tell Me a Story” in 2019.

Larissa Wilson starred as Jal Fazer, a talented clarinet player.

caption Larissa Wilson as Jal. source E4

Larissa Wilson got her start on TV with her “Skins” role.

It appears that Wilson has taken a break from acting in recent years.

caption Larissa Wilson in 2009. source Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Her most recent acting credit is from 2014, when she appeared as Kelly on the show “Suspects.”

Dev Patel made his debut as Anwar Kharral.

caption Dev Patel as Anwar. source E4

Shortly before Dev Patel starred in the Oscar-winning “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), he was on “Skins” as Anwar.

Patel is one of the breakout stars from “Skins.”

caption Dev Patel has been in many mainstream projects. source Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Oscar-nominated actor played Sonny Kapoor in “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2011) and its sequel. He also appeared as Neal Sampat on the TV series “The Newsroom.”

He was also nominated for an Oscar for his work in “Lion” (2016).

In 2019, he played Joshua on an episode of the TV series “Modern Love.” That same year, he starred as the titular character in a remake of “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

This year, he’s set to appear as Gawain in the film “The Green Night.”

Mitch Hewer played the stylish and charming Maxxie Oliver.

caption Mitch Hewer as Maxxie. source E4

While on “Skins,” Mitch Hewer also played Danny on “Britannia High.”

In recent years, the actor appears to have taken a break from the industry to be a personal trainer and nutritionist.

caption Mitch Hewer in 2013. source Mike Marsland/WireImage

His most recent acting credits include “Behaving Badly” (2014), “Nightlight” (2015), and the TV series “Casualty” in 2017.

Luke Pasqualino played Freddie Mclair, who has his friendships and relationships tested many times.

caption Luke Pasqualino as Freddie. source E4

Although he was relatively unknown in the acting world before “Skins” debuted, Luke Pasqualino went on to star in “The Apparition” and “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome” in 2012.

Pasqualino has appeared on many TV shows since.

caption Luke Pasqualino on “The Musketeers.” source BBC

In addition to appearing in films like “Snowpiercer” (2013), Pasqualino has acted on a number of TV shows since “Skins.”

He appeared as D’Artagnan on “The Musketeers,” Elvis Harte on “Our Girl,” and Albert Hill on “Snatch.”

Currently, Pasqualino’s next role is set to be on the TV series “Shadow and Bone,” which is in post-production.

Read More: