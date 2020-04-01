Disappointing photos show what it’s really like to live in a royal palace

By
Mikhaila Friel
-

Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace.
ZambeziShark/iStock
  • Living in a royal palace may look glamorous, but it definitely has its downsides.
  • For instance, the Queen wouldn’t be able to wander freely outside Buckingham Palace without a tourist or photographer capturing her every move.
  • The royal family tend to host official guests – and their photographers – in their own living rooms, meaning nothing is private for them.
  • While the Queen resides in Buckingham Palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton live in nearby Kensington Palace in London, where they host dinners and special events.
  • Insider has gathered disappointing photos that show what it’s really like to live like royalty.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The vast amount of tourists means the royals have to plan their entrances and exits accordingly.

Kensington Palace.
Getty Images

It’s not as though the Queen can just pop out to the shops or for a leisurely stroll whenever she likes.

Buckingham Palace.
Getty Images

Being a royal means there will always be strangers in your home.

The Queen meets officials from New Zealand Rugby Team.
Tim Graham Picture Libray/Getty Images

You’d think it wouldn’t be so bad if your living room was as lavish as William and Kate’s …

… however, you’d still be expected to meet guests when least prepared — even when you’re still in your pajamas.

Prince George meets Barrack Obama.
Kensington Palace

And the cameras might catch you in the middle of a family spat.

The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2001.
Getty Images

In fact, the press are always watching …

Photographers wait outside Kensington Palace.
John Stillwell/Getty Images

… which means your personal keepsakes and private family photos will be on display for all to see.

Princess Diana with Princes William and Harry in Kensington Palace.
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Your neighbors might get confused when your lookalike starts hanging out in your front yard …

A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalike take photos outside Kensington Palace.
Neil Mockford/GC Images

It’s almost impossible to keep things low-key.

The Queen in a golden State Coach outside Buckingham Palace during her Silver Jubilee.
Serge Lemoine/Getty Images

You might not always have a personal dog walker on hand.

Queen Elizabeth II with her corgis in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

But when you do, there’s no guarantee the corgis won’t try and escape.

A member of staff walks the Queen’s corgis.
Getty Images

It might look it, but things aren’t nearly as glamorous for royal staff members who live at the palaces.

For royal nannies, it can be difficult to keep the young princes and princesses in line.

Prince George and his nanny at Buckingham Palace.
Getty Images

And even when the Queen’s not there, Her Majesty will always be watching.

