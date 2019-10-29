The White House was decked out in spooky trees and pumpkins as the Trumps celebrated Halloween a few days early

caption The South Portico of the White House is seen decorated for Halloween before U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2019. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

The Trumps got into the spooky spirit of Halloween on October 28, and decked out the White House with eerie trees, pumpkins and clouds of ghostly fog.

The festivities took place three days before the House scheduled a vote on procedures for the impeachment inquiry into Trump (which will happen on the day of Halloween, October 31).

Here’s a look into the festivities.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The first family got into the spooky spirit of Halloween a few days early. The White House was decked with eerie trees, pumpkins, and clouds ghostly fog.

Children lined up to get candy and pose for photographs with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn on October 28. The festivities took place three days before Halloween – which is also the same day the House will hold a procedure vote related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The president and the first lady handed out candy to military children and local schoolchildren as the Air Force Strolling Strings played “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, the theme song from “The Addams Family” and other Halloween-themed tunes, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s a look into the festivities:

Spooky trees snaked up the columns of the South Portico of the White House.

caption The South Portico of the White House is seen decorated for Halloween before US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2019. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

Children lined up to receive candy from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

caption US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

The first lady marvels at the skeleton costume of a trick-or-treater.

caption US first lady Melania Trump reacts to a young trick-or-treater dressed as a skeleton as the first lady and the president hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

The president, on the other hand, appears unfazed by the scary costumes.

caption US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

The Trumps were met by children in a variety of costumes, including Captain America from ‘The Avengers’ …

… as well as Captain America’s arch-enemy, Thanos.

Trump is seen putting a candy bar on the head of a child dressed as a Minion from ‘Despicable Me.’

The Trumps smile at a visitor’s costume of the ghost clown, It.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

One child dressed as a butterfly appears to be running with her candy loot.

Another child dressed as a pumpkin seems to blend in with the display.

caption U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

Soon, the sun set and the White House was illuminated in lights, emphasizing the Halloween decor.

caption Guests walk on the South Lawn of the White House, seen decorated for Halloween, after US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump handed out Halloween candy to schoolchildren at the White House. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

Trump and two trick-or-treaters are silhouetted by the orange light.

caption President Donald Trump is silhouetted against the White House South Portico. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

The president and the first lady make their way inside the White House after handing out their candy.

caption US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk inside the South Portico entrance after handing out candy. source Tom Brenner/Reuters

And the visiting children go off to enjoy their newly earned treats.