Before and after photos show how dramatically 15 world leaders have aged in office

caption Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is flanked by U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping source Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Being a world leader comes with a lot of responsibility. It also involves grueling days, difficult decisions, and a consistent amount of high pressure.

The intensity of these roles can age leaders during their time in office, and because of the scrutiny of modern-day media, there are photos to show these changes.

These before and after photos show how 15 world leaders, from Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin to Queen Elizabeth, have aged in office.

Being a president, prime minister, or supreme leader is by no means a guaranteed way to stay youthful.

Election cycles, political compromises, long days, and difficult decisions are just a few of the things world leaders have to deal with on a daily basis.

In 2015, the British Medical Journal published a study comparing elected leaders and runner-ups in 17 countries between 1722 to 2015 to see how hard being a world leader is on the body.

The study concluded that becoming a head of government “substantially” increased the risk of mortality. Candidates who served as a head of government lived about 4 years less after their last election than those who never served.

Here are 30 photos showing how world leaders have aged since they were first elected.

Here’s President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration in January 2017. He was 70 when he took office, the oldest in US history.

caption President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. source Getty Images

At age 73 in 2019, here at a news conference in South Korea, he doesn’t look too different.

caption President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (unseen) attend a joint news conference at the presidential Blue House on June 30, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. source Reuters

British Prime Minister Theresa May came to power in 2016 during a chaotic political time while Britain decided whether or not to remain part of the European Union.

caption Theresa May two months before becoming Prime Minister in 2016. source Peter Macdiarmid / AFP / Getty

After a stressful three years, and no concrete outcome, May resigned as Prime Minister in 2019.

caption Theresa May in 2019 source Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became leader in 2015, after a surprise victory ousting a government that had been in power for the previous 9 years. He was 43.

caption Canadian Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015. source Patrick Aventurier / Getty

In 2019, with another election approaching, the biggest change looks to be the length of his hair.

caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House June 20, 2019 in Washington, source Alex Wong / Getty

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected in a historic landslide victory in 2014. He was 63.

caption India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. source Amit Dave / Reuters

In 2019, after winning another term, he’s looking pretty similar. The beard’s a little trimmer.

caption India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. source Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Xi Jinping became China’s president in 2013, after being elected general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012. He was 59.

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. source Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Other than some grey hairs, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong doesn’t look too different.

caption China’s President Xi Jinping. source Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro assumed power at age 50 in 2013 after the death of former President Hugo Chavez.

caption Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in 2013. source Jorge Silva / Reuters

In 2019 he’s looking a little weathered, which makes sense considering the country’s weak economy and a continuing struggle over who the legitimate Venezuelan president should be.

caption President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro in 2019. source Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un came to power as one of the youngest world leaders in 2011 after his father, Kim Jong-Il, died. At age 30, he inherited a nuclear arsenal and a bevy of human rights abuses.

caption North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2012. source Kyodo News / Getty

Here he is meeting with Trump in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas in June 2019. A trip to Beijing in 2018 was his first known time outside of North Korea since becoming leader.

caption US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un talk before a meeting in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019, in Panmunjom, Korea. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country’s first elected female leader, came to power in 2006 at age 51.

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2006. source Lars Baron / Getty

Here she is in 2019 after 13 years as Germany’s leader. She’s said her current term, her fourth, will be her last.

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel. source REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was elected in 2006, but stepped down after a year in office, citing health issues.

caption Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2006. source The Asahi Shimbun / Getty

He was re-elected as prime minister in 2012, and in 2019 he’s on track to become Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister. Abe is now 64.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected as the president of Turkey in 2014, after also serving as prime minister for 11 years. This is him in 2002.

caption Then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2002. source Fatih Saribas / Reuters

At age 65 in 2019, Erdogan is looking older after a particularly stressful year when his party twice lost the mayoral race for Istanbul. He’s previously said that when the city was lost, the country would be, too.

caption Turkish President Erdogan. source Reuters

Russian leader Vladimir Putin became prime minister in 1999 after working as a spy and security chief. In 2000 he went on to become president when Boris Yeltsin resigned. He was 47.

caption Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 1999. source Antoine Gyori / Corbis / Getty

Now 66, here’s Putin nearly two decades after he came to power.

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2019. source Mikhail Svetlov / Getty

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was elected in 1996 and again in 2009 after a 10-year gap.

caption Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996. source Larry Downing / Sygma / Getty

Here he is at age 69 in 2019. In April, it looked like he had won a fifth term as prime minister, but after failing to produce a coalition government, Israel will decide who its leader will be in September.

caption Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2019. source Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty

In 1981, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became Iran’s president at age 42. He served in that role until 1989, when he became Iran’s supreme leader, which he still is today.

caption Iranian president Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 1981. source Patrick Durand / Sygma / Getty

Here he is in 2019. In July he’ll celebrate his 80th birthday.

caption Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. source Caren Firouz/Reuters

Equatorial Guinea’s president Teodoro Obiang Nguema has been in power since a military coup in 1979. He is the world’s longest currently serving world leader.

caption President Teodoro Obiang Nguema in 1982. source Paco Junqera / Cover / Getty

Here he is in 2018 after 39 years as president.

caption President Teodoro Obiang Nguema in 2018. source Nacer Talel / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t elected, but she’s the longest-serving living monarch in the world. Here she is at age 30 in 1957, five years after becoming queen.

At 93, after a lifetime in the public eye, she’s still smiling.